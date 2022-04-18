High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market - 33% of Growth to Originate from North America|Driven by Increasing Investments in Healthcare Sector |Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, and Accessories) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The presence of several vendors that offer HPLC instruments, consumables, and accessories will facilitate the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market growth is the increasing investments in the healthcare sector. Several private and government stakeholders are investing heavily in R and D activities in the healthcare sector. This is to launch products with innovative new technologies in the field of HPLC and to increase the potential of the healthcare industry. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies must comply with stringent guidelines implemented by regulations such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Thus, they are increasingly adopting HPLC to ensure the high quality of products before commercialization. Several companies are investing in HPLC products to meet the increased demand from end-users such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the healthcare sector. Such factors will drive market growth in the coming years.

Market Challenges - The key challenges to the global HPLC market growth is the high cost of HPLC instruments. For instance, the Agilent 1290 UHPLC Infinity DAD System offered by Agilent Technologies is priced at USD 39,500 and Agilent 1200 Preparative HPLC System is priced at USD 39,000. The Thermo Scientific Dionex Ultimate 3000 UHPLC PREP System offered by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., is priced at USD 23,000. Furthermore, instruments such as pumps are highly-priced. For instance, the Thermo Scientific Accela HPLC Autosampler and Pump offered by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., is priced at USD 7,900. Thus, the high cost of HPLC instruments, including systems, detectors, and pumps, hinders the growth of the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market

Segmentation Analysis

The high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market report is segmented by Product (Instruments, Consumables, and Accessories) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

The high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market share growth in the instruments segment will be significant for revenue generation. These instruments are used for various applications, including water purification, analysis of traceable components of samples, ion-exchange chromatography of proteins, and high-pH anion-exchange chromatography of carbohydrates and oligosaccharides. The increase in product offerings in the instruments segment has led to the growth of the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market.

Some Companies Mentioned

The high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R and D to compete in the market.

High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.16 Performing market contribution North America at 33% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., General Electric Co., Gilson Inc., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Hitachi High Tech Corp., IDEX Corp., JASCO, Merck KGaA, Orochem Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Restek Corp., Shimadzu Corp., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corp., Trajan Scientific Australia Pty Ltd., Waters Corp., and YMC Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

