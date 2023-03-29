High Performance Tire Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.6%, Reaching a Valuation of US$ 46.96 Billion from 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, the U.S high-performance tire market Was expected to grow at 5.4% during the forecast period, Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period

Farmington, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global High Performance Tire Market is anticipated to reach US$ 46.96 Billion by 2030 from US$ 32 Billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.6% during a forecast period 2022-2030. Using advanced technology, silica compounds, and additives, high-performance tires are manufactured. These tires are designed to provide superior traction, responsiveness, and ride comfort. These tires have a broader tread for enhanced traction on the road. The increased demand for SUVs and other high-clearance, potent vehicles has increased the demand for high-performance tires. As more youthful consumers seek high-performance riding comfort, the demand for high-performance tires for automobiles is growing.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ High Performance Tire Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

High-performance tires enhance vehicle safety with their brief stopping distances, superior lateral grip, and superior traction on wet roads. As consumer demand for fuel efficiency increases, so does demand for high-performance tires. Since 2012, the European Union (EU) has enacted tire labeling legislation, and tires are labeled based on damp traction, fuel economy, and emissions. These requirements have a significant impact on the demand for high-performance tires. Increasing vehicle ownership in emerging economies such as India and Brazil is anticipated to increase demand for high-performance tires for automobiles.

High Performance Tire Market Recent Developments:

In October 2021 , Bridgestone Corporation announced a premium highway touring tire that will unlock the full potential of vehicles such as SUVs, CUVs and trucks.

In October 2021 , Bridgestone Corporation has developed a custom designed Potenza sports tire for the Ferrari Roma.

In July 2021, Bridgestone Corporation announced a partnership with Lamborghini to develop custom Potenza race tires for the Huracan STO supercar.

In April 2021, Michelin launched a new range of tires developed entirely virtually for the headlining Le Mans hypercar class.

Story continues

High Performance Tire Market Dynamics:

The increasing preference of young consumers for performance and ride comfort is propelling market growth. These tires enhance vehicle safety with their brief stopping distances, superior lateral grip, and superior wet-road traction. Consequently, the trend of increasing fuel economy among consumers fuels the demand for high-performance tires. In addition, a significant rise in the number of various types of auto racing competitions is anticipated to increase the demand for high-performance tires over the forecast period. Thus, competitive car racing focused initially on renowned car racing series such as Formula One, NASCAR, and motorcycle racing, which attracted a great deal of sponsorship and publicity. However, the number of races involving vehicles with various engine sizes, such as SUVs, dirt bikes, monster trucks, solar cars, sprint cars, and touring cars, has increased.

Increasing auto ownership in developing nations like India and Brazil is anticipated to bolster the market for high-performance tires. SUVs, prestige automobiles, and sports cars have a demand for premium vehicles that are likely to have high-performance tires. Consequently, the increased influence of vehicle ownership among people in developing nations is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

In 2020, the U.S. market for high-performance tires was projected to expand by 5.4% during the forecast period. The European market for performance tires is anticipated to reach 593 billion units by 2027. Countries in Western Europe such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France contribute significantly to the high-performance tire market. Numerous auto competitions are also held in the region, primarily in France, Italy, Spain, and England. The expansion of the auto racing industry is anticipated to increase the demand for racing tires.

Germany is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the foreseeable future. Increasing production standards and sustainable innovation are anticipated to propel tire manufacturing to the top performance tire manufacturing position during the forecast period. Over the forecast period, Japan and Canada are anticipated to grow by 2.6% and 3.6%, respectively.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/8857/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 6.6% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 32 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 46.96 Billion By Type Racing Slicks

Tread Tires

Other Tire Types By Vehicle Type Racing Cars

Off-the Road Vehicles

Other Vehicle Types By Application OEMS

Replacement/Aftermarket By Companies Bridgestone, Continental, Cooper Tires, Goodyear, Hankook, Kumho Tires, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

High Performance Tire Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Bridgestone, Continental, Cooper Tires, Goodyear, Hankook, Kumho Tires, and Others.

By Type:

Racing Slicks

Tread Tires

Other Tire Types

By Vehicle Type:

Racing Cars

Off-the Road Vehicles

Other Vehicle Types

By Application:

OEMS

Replacement/Aftermarket

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Brain Computer Interface Market - The global Brain Computer Interface Market was valued at USD 2.79 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.31 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.26% from 2023 to 2030. In 2021, more than 41% of all revenue came from North America. This was mostly because this region spent a lot on research and development and had a lot of clinical trials on brain devices. Also, neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and Huntington's are becoming more common in this region, which should help the market grow.

Medical Equipment Financing Market - The global Medical Equipment Financing Market was valued at USD 161.89 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 277.89 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.99% from 2023 to 2030. North America has become the biggest market for medical equipment financing. In 2021, it was worth $45.93 billion. The main reason for this is that the financing rate for medical equipment is the best in the area. Medical device improvements and spending on medical infrastructure have helped this region become the most powerful in the world.

Synthetic Biosensors Market - The global Synthetic Biosensors Market was valued at USD 25.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 47.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.96% from 2023 to 2030. North America will be the biggest market for synthetic biosensors in 2021 because there are more diseases that can kill people there. One of the main things driving the biosensor market in North America is the improvement and growth of technology in the medical diagnostics field. Market growth in North America is being driven by the fact that there are medical institutes and pharmaceutical research and development organizations there.

Population Health Management (PHM) Market - The global Population Health Management (PHM) Market was valued at USD 34.44 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 184.51 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2023 to 2030. In 2021, 46.9% of the money made in the population health management market came from North America. Total healthcare spending in the U.S. is expected to reach up to USD 4.8 trillion in 2021, which will make up nearly 20% of GDP. So, the alarming rise in healthcare costs is also driving up the need for a good PHM.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com

Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases

Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports



