High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market is Projected to Cross a Worth of US$ 16 Bn by Registering a CAGR of 7% Between Forecast Period of 2022-32. Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / A recently published study by FMI expects the global high potency API contract manufacturing market to augment at a 7% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the said assessment period, a valuation of US$ 8 Billion is expected for the market.

Rising breakthroughs in high potency API (HPAPI) manufacturing technologies, combined with the quest for more effective drugs to improve patient outcomes, have significantly increased the number of HPAPIs in development pipelines, accelerating industry growth. Furthermore, a rising tendency in outsourcing operations due to greater risk management, lower costs, and the availability of modern ways to HPAPI controls has fueled growth.

From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced noteworthy growth, registering a value CAGR of 5% and closing at US$ 6.5 Billion. The sector is seeing profitable expansion, and suppliers are quickly investing in new facilities and expanding their R&D laboratories. Piramal Pharm Solutions, for example, plans to expand its API and HPAPI research and manufacturing facilities in Michigan with increased capacity and additional capabilities in December 2020. To fulfill predicted demand, which included prospective possibilities, the corporation spent US$ 32 million in the plant. HPAPI regulatory oversight has grown stronger over time.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

FMI projects the global high potency API Contract Manufacturing market to expand at a 7% value CAGR by 2032

The global High Potency API Contract Manufacturing market is estimated at a market value of US$ 8 Billion

The global high potency API contract manufacturing market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 16 Billion

By application, oncology to experience major HPAPI contract manufacturing activities, yielding 63% of global revenue

"Demand for contract manufacturing of HPAPIs has expanded dramatically in recent years, and is one of the primary drivers of the global HPAPI market, owing to a rising number of prospective phase 3 drug candidates."Says an analyst at FMI

Market Competition

Piramal Pharma Solutions, Lonza, Catalent, Inc., VxP Pharma, Inc., Pfizer CentreOne, Gentec Pharmaceutical Group, AbbVie, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd., CordenPharma International and Curia Global, Inc., are some prominent High Potency API Contract Manufacturing manufacturers.

In June 2021, Lonza, for example, spent USD 21.5 billion in its Nansha, China, plant to enhance its API development and manufacturing capacity. Three 1,000 L GMP trains totalling 12 cu. ft. of reactor volume m. Additional expenditures will be made, as well as new research and GMP facilities capable of creating small-scale batches of highly effective APIs.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global automotive axle market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Type (Innovative and Generic), Synthesis (Synthetic and Biotech), Application (Oncology, Hormonal Disorders, Glaucoma and Others), Dosage Form (Injectable, Oral Solids, Creams and Others), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Key Segments Profiled in the High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market Industry Survey

High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market by Product Type:

Innovative

Generic

High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market by Synthesis:

Synthetic

Biotech

High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market by Application:

Oncology

Hormonal Disorders

Glaucoma

Others

High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market by Dosage Form:

Injectable

Oral Solids

Creams

Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

