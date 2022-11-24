U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.38
    -0.56 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.70
    +11.10 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.21 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0424
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2125
    +0.0067 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2640
    -1.3090 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,504.56
    +80.17 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.29
    +2.72 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.61
    +2.37 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market is Projected to Cross a Worth of US$ 16 Bn by Registering a CAGR of 7% Between Forecast Period of 2022-32. Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·6 min read

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / A recently published study by FMI expects the global high potency API contract manufacturing market to augment at a 7% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the said assessment period, a valuation of US$ 8 Billion is expected for the market.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Thursday, November 24, 2022, Press release picture
Future Market Insights, Inc., Thursday, November 24, 2022, Press release picture

Rising breakthroughs in high potency API (HPAPI) manufacturing technologies, combined with the quest for more effective drugs to improve patient outcomes, have significantly increased the number of HPAPIs in development pipelines, accelerating industry growth. Furthermore, a rising tendency in outsourcing operations due to greater risk management, lower costs, and the availability of modern ways to HPAPI controls has fueled growth.

From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced noteworthy growth, registering a value CAGR of 5% and closing at US$ 6.5 Billion. The sector is seeing profitable expansion, and suppliers are quickly investing in new facilities and expanding their R&D laboratories. Piramal Pharm Solutions, for example, plans to expand its API and HPAPI research and manufacturing facilities in Michigan with increased capacity and additional capabilities in December 2020. To fulfill predicted demand, which included prospective possibilities, the corporation spent US$ 32 million in the plant. HPAPI regulatory oversight has grown stronger over time.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15786

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • FMI projects the global high potency API Contract Manufacturing market to expand at a 7% value CAGR by 2032

  • The global High Potency API Contract Manufacturing market is estimated at a market value of US$ 8 Billion

  • The global high potency API contract manufacturing market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 16 Billion

  • By application, oncology to experience major HPAPI contract manufacturing activities, yielding 63% of global revenue

"Demand for contract manufacturing of HPAPIs has expanded dramatically in recent years, and is one of the primary drivers of the global HPAPI market, owing to a rising number of prospective phase 3 drug candidates."Says an analyst at FMI

Market Competition

Piramal Pharma Solutions, Lonza, Catalent, Inc., VxP Pharma, Inc., Pfizer CentreOne, Gentec Pharmaceutical Group, AbbVie, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd., CordenPharma International and Curia Global, Inc., are some prominent High Potency API Contract Manufacturing manufacturers.

  • In June 2021, Lonza, for example, spent USD 21.5 billion in its Nansha, China, plant to enhance its API development and manufacturing capacity. Three 1,000 L GMP trains totalling 12 cu. ft. of reactor volume m. Additional expenditures will be made, as well as new research and GMP facilities capable of creating small-scale batches of highly effective APIs.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15786

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global automotive axle market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Type (Innovative and Generic), Synthesis (Synthetic and Biotech), Application (Oncology, Hormonal Disorders, Glaucoma and Others), Dosage Form (Injectable, Oral Solids, Creams and Others), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Key Segments Profiled in the High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market Industry Survey

High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market by Product Type:

  • Innovative

  • Generic

High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market by Synthesis:

  • Synthetic

  • Biotech

High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market by Application:

  • Oncology

  • Hormonal Disorders

  • Glaucoma

  • Others

High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market by Dosage Form:

  • Injectable

  • Oral Solids

  • Creams

  • Others

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15786

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand-side Trends
1.3. Supply-side Trends
1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.1.1. Drivers
3.1.2. Restraints
3.1.3. Opportunity
3.1.4. Trends

Report Preview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/high-potency-api-contract-manufacturing-market

More Trending Reports by Future Market Research:

Clinical Nutrition Market Size : The clinical nutrition market is projected to grow at a rate of 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period to surpass a valuation of US$ 19,727.4 Mn by 2028

Geriatric Care Services Market Share : Global demand for geriatric care services is anticipated to document a CAGR of 6.0% during the period of 2022-2032.

Digital Therapeutics Market Trends : The global digital therapeutics market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 4.8 Bn in 2022. Expanding at an impressive 24.4% CAGR over the forecast period, total sales in the digital therapeutics market will reach US$ 42.5 Bn by 2032.

Healthcare Biometrics Market Growth : The healthcare biometrics market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2032. The healthcare biometrics market share is likely to boost up to US$ 3.4 Bn in 2022.

Central Lab Market Analysis : The global central lab market is expected to reach around US$ 2.42 Billion in 2022. With rapid surge in clinical trials worldwide, the overall market is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of around 6% between 2022 and 2032, surpassing US$ 4.0 Billion by the end of 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/728324/High-Potency-API-Contract-Manufacturing-Market-is-Projected-to-Cross-a-Worth-of-US-16-Bn-by-Registering-a-CAGR-of-7-Between-Forecast-Period-of-2022-32-Analysis-by-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Buy the fear like Warren Buffett. Here are 3 top stocks yielding as high as 9.2% — so you can ‘make your money on inactivity’

    Be greedy (and lazy) when others are fearful.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving or Black Friday? Here are the 2022 holiday hours

    What time does the stock market close the day before Thanksgiving? Is the stock market open on Black Friday?

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    In the early days of the pandemic, investors bet Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) would be a coronavirus vaccine winner. When the biotech's vaccine candidate fell behind, though, investors lost faith. With its shares down almost 90% this year, you may be wondering if Novavax presents a great buying opportunity.

  • FTX Assets Missing, Stolen; This Fund Sees Bitcoin At $1 Million

    FTX lawyers say a substantial amount of assets are missing or stolen in latest bankruptcy proceedings; Cathie Wood still sees Bitcoin at $1 million

  • If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Presents An Opportunity

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Buying Verizon Stock for Its Dividend? Read This First.

    Among the telecoms is Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), the second-largest provider behind AT&T. The stock sports an attractive 6.89% dividend yield, which also places it in red-flag territory. Often, when a stock's dividend yield rises higher than 5%, it's seen as a warning sign that the company won't be able to pay its dividend obligations sustainably. Should Verizon shareholders be concerned?

  • 2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The word "hypergrowth" does not describe the current technology bear market. Such a change may point to buying opportunities in tech stocks such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Amid the moratorium on student loan payments because of the pandemic, it had to pivot into other areas of finance.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year, energy companies raked in big profits, allowing those in the sector to pay down debt and reward shareholders with fat dividends. Although energy stocks are up significantly, supply-related events could push oil prices even higher. Additionally, further European sanctions on Russian oil will go into effect on Dec. 5, and the U.S. and other G7 members are looking to put a price cap on Russian oil -- all of which could disrupt supplies.

  • 'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

    Tough times are coming. But you can still make money.

  • UBS Analyst: This Is When Investors Should Buy the Dip

    Even though mid-term election results and encouraging inflation news have pushed U.S. stocks to their highest levels since August, a prominent UBS analyst says a recession is due and the global economy will continue to decline and that markets will … Continue reading → The post UBS Analyst Says This Is When Investors Should Buy the Dip appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • George Soros Backs Elon Musk, Tesla

    The legendary investor continues to amass shares of the electric vehicle maker despite the stock market slump.

  • Musk shuns EU as Twitter disbands entire Brussels office - latest updates

    Elon Musk has disbanded Twitter's entire office in Brussels after a row over the policing of the social network's content in the bloc.

  • Why PagSeguro Plunged Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) were plummeting on Wednesday, declining about 18% as of 1:28 p.m. ET. The company, which is a payments processor for small and medium-sized merchants in Brazil, as well as a digital bank for Brazilian merchants and consumers alike, reported third-quarter earnings today. In the third quarter, PagSeguro's revenue rose 45% to just over 4 billion reals, which seems like a strong result, given all of the economic headwinds in Brazil and across the world.

  • Intel amends CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards package

    Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) said in a filing this week it would alter the CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards, changing the metrics for him to earn stock awards. The changes "increase the stock price performance hurdles for certain awards" and "provide even greater alignment with stockholders by lengthening the period during which stock price performance hurdles must be maintained." According to Intel's SEC filing Tuesday, Gelsinger's amended compensation raises the threshold for Gelsinger's performance-based awards.

  • Down 27% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Petrobras (PBR)

    Petrobras (PBR) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • Coinbase Debt Was ‘Canary in the Coal Mine’ for Crypto Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- In the wake of the spectacular meltdown of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, many investors are looking for early warning signs that may have foretold the contagion that was about to unfold. One possibility? Coinbase Global Inc.’s junk bonds.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s C