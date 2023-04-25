High-power charger for electric vehicle market size to grow by USD 40,486.62 million from 2022 to 2027: Increasing EV sales to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high-power charger for electric vehicle market size is estimated to increase by USD 40,486.62 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 39.26%. The increasing EV sales are notably driving market growth. Governments of various countries are providing financial incentives to electric vehicle buyers. For example, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) offers EV buyers up to USD 5,500 to USD 6,000 subsidies as well as exemption from vehicle registration tax. Similarly, in the US, the federal government gives tax credits for new battery EVs and plug-in hybrid EVs, ranging from USD 2,500 to USD 7,500. In Italy, buyers of fully electric or hybrid vehicles are exempt from annual registration tax for five years after purchase. Such incentives will increase the demand for EVs, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some key insights on market size for historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High Power Charger For Electric Vehicle Market

High-power charger for electric vehicle market – Customer landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global high-power charger for electric vehicle market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global high-power charger for electric vehicle market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

High-power charger for electric vehicle market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global high-power charger for electric vehicle market is fragmented, with the presence of well-established international and regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer high-power chargers for electric vehicles are ABB Ltd., Blink Charging Co., BorgWarner Inc., Chargemaster NZ, ChargePoint Inc., ClipperCreek Inc., EV Safe Charge Inc., EVBox BV, FLO Services USA Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen Shenghong Electric Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., VOLTERIO GmbH, WiTricity Corp., Zhejiang Benyi Electrical Co. Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. and others.

Key vendors hold a significant share of the market, with strong financial resources and technical expertise and a focus on developing advanced product offerings. Small and medium-sized vendors compete with established vendors by strengthening their positions in local and regional markets. Thus, the competition among vendors operating in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor offerings -

ABB Ltd. - The company offers high-power chargers for electric vehicles, such as Terra HP Charger Up to 350 kW.

Blink Charging Co. - The company offers high-power chargers for electric vehicles such as Series 3, PQ 150, and IQ 200.

BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers high-power chargers for electric vehicle solutions such as bidirectional EV charging systems.

High-power charger for electric vehicle market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (50 kW-less than 150 kW, 150 kW-350 kW, and 350 kW and above), application (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle and battery electric vehicle), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The 50 KW-less than 150 KW segment will be significant during the forecast period. Vendors use high-power chargers for PHEVs or BEVs to ensure better performance. High-power electric vehicle chargers provide fast charging capabilities. With the rise in demand for electric vehicles increases, the need for high-performance chargers increases. These chargers can provide more than 50kW of charge and are generally used to charge EVs with a range of 150 km or lower. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global high-power charger for electric vehicle market.

APAC is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key contributors to the market in Asia. The market for high-capacity EV chargers is growing in China. Public transport in China is also being electrified. Therefore, the deployment of electric buses and other electric vehicles for transport, with the growing need to reduce air pollution in countries across APAC, will lead to the demand for large-capacity vehicles. Therefore, the demand for electric vehicle chargers is expected to drive the growth of the high-power charger for electric vehicle market in APAC during the forecast period.

High-power charger for electric vehicle market – Market dynamics



Key trends - Recent developments in high-power chargers for EVs are a key trend in the market. The addition of new products will encourage consumers to purchase high-power electric vehicle chargers. The rising number of new product launches also intensifies competition in the market. New product launches encourage consumers to try different products. In addition, manufacturers are focusing on developing new products that offer end-users a fast charging experience. Such developments are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The lack of charging infrastructure in potential markets is challenging market growth. EV owners do not benefit from standardized refueling facilities. For example, in India, charging infrastructure is difficult to implement or non-existent. Governments play a key role in the development of EV charging infrastructure. However, their focus on developing and deploying better-charging infrastructure is minimal. There are inadequate subsidies to drive development. These factors will, in turn, challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this high-power charger for electric vehicle market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the high-power charger for electric vehicle market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the high-power charger for electric vehicle market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the high-power charger for electric vehicle market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of high-power charger for electric vehicle market vendors

High-Power Charger For Electric Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40,486.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 37.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and the Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Blink Charging Co., BorgWarner Inc., Chargemaster NZ, ChargePoint Inc., ClipperCreek Inc., EV Safe Charge Inc., EVBox BV, FLO Services USA Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen Shenghong Electric Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., VOLTERIO GmbH, WiTricity Corp., Zhejiang Benyi Electrical Co. Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global high-power charger for electric vehicle market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 50 kW-less than 150 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 150 kW-350 kW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 350 kW and above - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Battery electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABB Ltd.

12.4 Blink Charging Co.

12.5 BorgWarner Inc.

12.6 Chargemaster NZ

12.7 ChargePoint Inc.

12.8 ClipperCreek Inc.

12.9 EV Safe Charge Inc.

12.10 EVBox BV

12.11 FLO Services USA Inc.

12.12 Hyundai Motor Co.

12.13 Infineon Technologies AG

12.14 Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

12.15 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.16 Siemens AG

12.17 VOLTERIO GmbH

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

