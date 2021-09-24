U.S. markets closed

High-pressure Valves Market | Insights on Emerging Trends, Opportunities, and New Product Launches | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in High-pressure Valves Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in High-pressure Valves Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The "High-pressure Valves Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The high-pressure valves market value is anticipated to grow by USD 1.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as protecting assets deployed in high-pressure environment and safety and reliability ensured by high-pressure valves in industrial operations will drive the growth of the High-pressure Valves Market during 2021-2025. However, competitive pricing strategy adopted by regional vendors might hamper the market growth.

The regulations governing emission control will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the volatility in raw material pricing is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The high-pressure valves market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., Graco Inc., Nordson Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, The Weir Group Plc, Trane Technologies Plc, and Valvulas Metalurgica Zaes SL.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the high-pressure valves market is classified into quarter-turn valves, multi-turn valves, and control valves. The market growth in the quarter-turn valves segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related reports on Industrials include:

Global Pressure Relief Valves Market - Global pressure relied valves market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, power, water and wastewater, and other) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Industrial Vacuum Valves Market - Global industrial vacuum valves market is segmented by end-user (semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food processing, and packaging) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Quarter-turn valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Multi-turn valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Control valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mining industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Danfoss AS

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd.

  • Graco Inc.

  • Nordson Corp.

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • The Weir Group Plc

  • Trane Technologies Plc

  • Valvulas Metalurgica Zaes SL

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-pressure-valves-market--insights-on-emerging-trends-opportunities-and-new-product-launches--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301383006.html

SOURCE Technavio

