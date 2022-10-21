U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,752.75
    +86.97 (+2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,082.56
    +748.97 (+2.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,859.72
    +244.87 (+2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.24
    +37.85 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.14
    +0.63 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.50
    +25.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.71 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    +0.0075 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6300
    -2.4600 (-1.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,164.52
    +112.03 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.25
    +3.49 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

High Profile Endorsement from MP and NDP Deputy House Leader Alexandre Boulerice for Mayoral Candidate Nour Kadri as He Presents Strong Climate Action Plan

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - NDP MP and Deputy Leader Alexandre Boulerice, "Je suis très fier d'appuyer la candidature de Nour El Kadri comme maire d'Ottawa. Je connais Nour depuis des années et je sais qu'il va travailler très fort pour tous les citoyens.nes d'Ottawa. Son plan en environnement sur les changements climatiques est impressionnant et très complet. Il mérite votre confiance."

Boulerice is an Honourary Co-Chair of the Kadri for Mayor Campaign.

Kadri says he is grateful for the show of support, and speaks of how important it is to build consensus among community stakeholders.

Kadri says his Climate Action Plan will be developed through community consultation and a panel of experts on how to address the impacts of climate change and how to be resilient in the coming decades. The plan focuses on adapting and preparing the community for the risks of climate change, such as more variable and extreme weather, social and infrastructure stress and insurance costs. It also addresses reducing the community's contribution to climate change, such as the emission of greenhouse gases. This plan is the next step in moving forward to mitigate climate risks and enhance our community's climate resilience.

"I intend to bring together community groups, leaders and our youth to create a task force and

develop a collective vision of what Ottawa should look like in the near, medium and long term," Kadri says with passion.  "Ottawa is a vibrant community that is built on existing strengths and attracts businesses that work in partnership with government and community partners to create a diverse, sustainable economy. Economic growth incorporates businesses in new and existing sectors that are leaders in creating a competitive advantage through environmental and social responsibility Ottawa's economic growth relies on businesses in the community and the creation of new sectors, where leaders can create a competitive advantage through environmental and social responsibility"

More about Kadri's Climate plan is available at www.Kadri.ca/climate

SOURCE Nour Kadri - Candidate for Mayor

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/21/c1942.html

Recommended Stories

  • The real trade war with China has begun

    A new embargo on advanced semiconductor sales is the most aggressive move yet by any US president against China.

  • Biden weighs national security review into Musk's Twitter takeover

    Joe Biden is considering launching a national security review into Elon Musk’s $44bn (£39bn) purchase of Twitter after the billionaire suggested that Ukraine should hand over occupied territory to Russia as part of peace talks.

  • Musk's Tweets Irk Biden But Offer Scant Room for Security Review

    (Bloomberg) -- Alarm over Elon Musk’s recent Russia-friendly tweets is driving Biden administration officials to explore using a secretive review panel to assess the national-security risks of his business interests.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' Than the 1970sFed-Obsessed Traders Lift Stocks as Yields Slide

  • Twitter Tumbles After US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Biden administration officials are discussing whether the US should subject some of Elon Musk’s ventures to national security reviews, including the deal for Twitter Inc. and SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime Minist

  • Elon Musk says we’re already in a recession that could last until spring 2024, and only the strong will survive

    Periodic downturns help to cleanse the economy of companies that do not deserve to live on, according to the Tesla CEO.

  • Workers who switched jobs during the ‘Great Resignation’ are now worried about keeping their new ones

    Many Americans changed jobs going after higher wages during the pandemic. They may have traded in their job security.

  • U.S. Said to Be Weighing Security Reviews for Musk Deals, Including Twitter Purchase

    Officials have reportedly become uncomfortable over Musk’s recent comments on the funding of Starlink in Ukraine.

  • Fed's rate debate shifts to how, and when, to slow down

    The Federal Reserve, set to approve another large interest rate increase early next month, is shifting to a debate over how much higher it can safely push borrowing costs and how and when to slow the pace of future increases. "This debate about exactly where we should go, and then become more data-dependent, is going to heat up in the last part of the year here," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in a Reuters interview last week. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly added her voice to that debate on Friday during an event in Monterey, California.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?

    While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...

  • Boeing Wins Senator Support For Request For Waiving Deadline Extension For New 737 MAX Variants Certifications

    A Republican senator and a significant customer came forward in support of Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA), trying to convince the U.S. Congress to extend the deadline to win certification of two new 737 MAX variants. The company faces a late December deadline for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to certify the MAX 7 and MAX 10. After that date, all planes must have modern cockpit alerting systems certified by the FAA, delaying the new MAX aircraft' deployment unless Congress grants a deadline e

  • Oil analyst: Uncertainty will ‘cast a cloud over the market’

    Energy Aspects Senior Analyst for Macro energy Mohammad Darwazah joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the energy markets, demand in China, and the outlook for oil prices.

  • China holds emergency talks with chip firms after U.S. curbs -Bloomberg News

    The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) and supercomputer specialist Dawning Information Industry Co to attend closed-door meetings, the report said. This month the Biden administration passed a sweeping set of export controls aimed at slowing Beijing's technological and military advances, including sales restrictions on certain advanced chips and chip equipment tools.

  • As Russia Pummels Ukraine, U.S. Counterdrone System Months Away From Delivery

    The Vampire technology delay comes amid a barrage of Russian strikes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said have already destroyed 30% of the country’s electrical grid.

  • America’s richest want to pay more taxes–but we won’t let them. We need a tax bracket and rate overhaul

    America once had 26 tax brackets–there are now seven. Here's why that's a problem, according to the Patriotic Millionaires.

  • Twitter tells staff no layoffs are planned, following reports Musk will axe 75% after takeover

    Twitter Inc. has reportedly told staff there are no layoffs planned after a separate report that Tesla CEO Elon Musk would cut 75% of the social-media company's workers. Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett sent employees an email on Thursday to say no widespread job cuts are planned,

  • Sawmills Cut Production in Bid to Lift Lumber Prices

    A string of sawmill curtailments has buoyed lumber prices amid a flood of [dismal housing data](https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-home-sales-dropped-for-eighth-straight-month-in-september-11666274881). Interfor, [one of the pandemic's hottest stocks](https://www.wsj.com/articles/lumber-prices-are-soaring-tree-growers-miserable-11614177282), is the latest sawyer to announce cutbacks, citing declining wood demand in its decision to reduce fourth-quarter lumber output by 17%. Competitors Canfor and

  • Ukraine Latest: First US-Russian Defense Chiefs Call Since May

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the war in Ukraine with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday. It was the first announced call between the two since May. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' Than the 1970sFed-Obsessed Traders Lift Stocks as Yields Slide: Markets WrapCrypto'

  • Twitter shares slump after report that the U.S. mulls national-security reviews for some of Elon Musk’s ventures

    Biden administration officials are considering subjecting some of Elon Musk's ventures, including his planned acquisition of Twitter Inc., to national security reviews, according to a new report.

  • Yellen says inflation not 'embedded' in U.S. economy, research to boost capacity

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that inflation was not becoming "embedded" in the U.S. economy and domestic investments in semiconductors and research would help increase U.S. productive capacity. Yellen, speaking to reporters at a technology business incubator near Dulles International Airport, said she sees no signs of higher inflation expectations over the medium term being built into wages and prices.