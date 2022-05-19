High Protein-Based Food Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories & Clif Bar & Co. | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high protein-based food market size is expected to grow by USD 27.49 billion from 2019 to 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for high protein-based food in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the market's growth in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The changing consumer demographics, the growing awareness of protein's health benefits, and the importance of leading an active lifestyle will facilitate the high protein-based food market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled High Protein-based Food Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "High Protein-Based Food Market Analysis Report by Product (protein-rich drinks, high-protein and high-energy sports drinks, high-protein and nutritious sports drinks, protein-rich packaged foods, and protein supplements) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024".

High Protein-Based Food Market: Vendor Analysis

The high protein-based food market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on distinguishing their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to compete in the market. The high protein-based food market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Abbott Laboratories, Clif Bar & Co., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hormel Foods Corp., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Kellogg Co., Monster Beverage Corp., PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca Cola Co. among others.

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers a wide range of High protein-based food products through Abbott Nutrition. The products include VITAL HP, PROMOTE, ENSURE, and others.

High Protein-Based Food Market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the high protein-based food market is the shift in preference toward natural and herbal products. The demand for natural and herbal products in this space is on the rise, attributable to a shift in consumer preference from synthetic ingredients to more natural formulations. Since these natural products have lesser side effects and are effective for a longer period, their demand is gaining momentum. Vendors have now been focusing on developing herbal products to address the growing demand. For instance, under the Arbonne PhytoSport brand name, Arbonne International offers a new line of clean, plant-powered supplements. The product features a blend of botanicals such as cayenne to support circulation and blood flow, ginseng to support energy and performance, and turmeric for joint support.

However, stringent government regulations will be a major challenge for the high protein-based food market during the forecast period. The global high protein-based food market is governed by stringent regulations, complying with which may be a challenge for vendors. For instance, vendors that operate in the European market need to comply with strict regulations imposed by various regulatory authorities. In addition, all high protein products are closely regulated through the Foodstuffs for PARticular NUTritional uses (PARNUTS) regulation. The EFSA has set several regulations on the manufacturing, labeling, and marketing of high protein products in Europe. It has also banned many ingredients that are used to produce sports nutrition products, such as sodium phosphate and beta-alanine, as they are not considered safe for human consumption. Further, the EFSA closely inspects and verifies all health claims made by companies through various media, such as on-pack labels, hard copy ads, and websites. It has also increased the number of manufacturing plant inspections in recent years. These stringent government regulations put pressure on vendors, which, in turn, delays their production processes.

High Protein-Based Food Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

protein-rich drinks - size and forecast 2019-2024

high-protein and high-energy sports drinks - size and forecast 2019-2024

high-protein and nutritious sports drinks - size and forecast 2019-2024

protein-rich packaged foods - size and forecast 2019-2024

protein supplements - size and forecast 2019-2024

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

High Protein-Based Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 27.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.02 Performing market contribution North America at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Clif Bar & Co., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hormel Foods Corp., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Kellogg Co., Monster Beverage Corp., PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca Cola Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

