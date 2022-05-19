U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

High Protein-Based Food Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories & Clif Bar & Co. | Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high protein-based food market size is expected to grow by USD 27.49 billion from 2019 to 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for high protein-based food in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the market's growth in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The changing consumer demographics, the growing awareness of protein's health benefits, and the importance of leading an active lifestyle will facilitate the high protein-based food market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled High Protein-based Food Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled High Protein-based Food Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "High Protein-Based Food Market Analysis Report by Product (protein-rich drinks, high-protein and high-energy sports drinks, high-protein and nutritious sports drinks, protein-rich packaged foods, and protein supplements) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/high-protein-based-food-market-industry-analysis

High Protein-Based Food Market: Vendor Analysis

The high protein-based food market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on distinguishing their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to compete in the market. The high protein-based food market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Abbott Laboratories, Clif Bar & Co., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hormel Foods Corp., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Kellogg Co., Monster Beverage Corp., PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca Cola Co. among others.

  • Abbott Laboratories - The company offers a wide range of High protein-based food products through Abbott Nutrition. The products include VITAL HP, PROMOTE, ENSURE, and others.

To know about the vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

High Protein-Based Food Market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the high protein-based food market is the shift in preference toward natural and herbal products. The demand for natural and herbal products in this space is on the rise, attributable to a shift in consumer preference from synthetic ingredients to more natural formulations. Since these natural products have lesser side effects and are effective for a longer period, their demand is gaining momentum. Vendors have now been focusing on developing herbal products to address the growing demand. For instance, under the Arbonne PhytoSport brand name, Arbonne International offers a new line of clean, plant-powered supplements. The product features a blend of botanicals such as cayenne to support circulation and blood flow, ginseng to support energy and performance, and turmeric for joint support.

However, stringent government regulations will be a major challenge for the high protein-based food market during the forecast period. The global high protein-based food market is governed by stringent regulations, complying with which may be a challenge for vendors. For instance, vendors that operate in the European market need to comply with strict regulations imposed by various regulatory authorities. In addition, all high protein products are closely regulated through the Foodstuffs for PARticular NUTritional uses (PARNUTS) regulation. The EFSA has set several regulations on the manufacturing, labeling, and marketing of high protein products in Europe. It has also banned many ingredients that are used to produce sports nutrition products, such as sodium phosphate and beta-alanine, as they are not considered safe for human consumption. Further, the EFSA closely inspects and verifies all health claims made by companies through various media, such as on-pack labels, hard copy ads, and websites. It has also increased the number of manufacturing plant inspections in recent years. These stringent government regulations put pressure on vendors, which, in turn, delays their production processes.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

High Protein-Based Food Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

  • protein-rich drinks - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • high-protein and high-energy sports drinks - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • high-protein and nutritious sports drinks - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • protein-rich packaged foods - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • protein supplements - size and forecast 2019-2024

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

  • North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

To know about the contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

The competitive scenario provided in the High Protein-Based Food Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our  Protein-Based Food Market - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The breakfast cereals market share in Europe is predicted to surge to USD 1.40 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.93%. Download a sample now!

  • The packaged dehydrated food market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% and reach an estimated value of USD 21.32 billion by 2026. Download a sample now!

High Protein-Based Food Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 27.49 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.02

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Clif Bar & Co., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hormel Foods Corp., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Kellogg Co., Monster Beverage Corp., PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca Cola Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Protein-rich drinks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • High-protein and high-energy sports drinks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • High-protein and nutritious sports drinks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Protein-rich packaged foods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Protein supplements - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers – Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Clif Bar & Co.

  • Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Hormel Foods Corp.

  • Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

  • Kellogg Co.

  • Monster Beverage Corp.

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • The Coca Cola Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-protein-based-food-market---37-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--evolving-opportunities-with-abbott-laboratories--clif-bar--co--technavio-301548949.html

SOURCE Technavio

