High purity alumina market: APAC is estimated to contribute 72% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The high purity alumina market size is forecast to grow by USD 3500.2 million at a CAGR of 25.5% between 2022 and 2027. APAC is forecast to contribute 72% to the growth of the global high purity alumina market during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The presence of a strong manufacturing industrial base and the rising demand for LEDs and semiconductors will facilitate the high purity alumina market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
For more insights on market size request a free sample report!
High purity alumina market: Segmentation Analysis
Technavio has segmented the high purity alumina market by application (LEDs, semiconductors, phosphors, and others), type (4N HPA, 5N HPA, and 6N HPA), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global high purity alumina market.
The LEDs segment held the largest share of the market in the base year. The segment is driven by the increasing use of LEDs in various applications such as automobile headlights, home illumination, multimedia displays, advertisement lighting, and backlights in mobile phones, and others. Also, the increasing preference for LED bulbs over conventional bulbs and lamps will contribute to the growth of the segment.
Key factor driving market growth
The rising adoption of LED lighting technology is one of the factors driving the high purity alumina market growth.
Globally, the need to reduce electricity consumption and the rising awareness of green technologies are increasing the consumer demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly lights such as LED lighting.
Governments are also encouraging the use of LED lights and bulbs by offering subsidies. For example, countries such as China, India, and Japan have started promotional campaigns to make LEDs available at subsidized rates and provide land at low prices to companies to set up LED factories.
The demand for LEDs is expected to further increase during the forecast period with rise in commercial and residential construction activities worldwide. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
The declining manufacturing cost of LEDs is one of the key high purity alumina market trends fueling the market growth. The cost of manufacturing LEDs has declined significantly in the last decade. The decline in cost can be mainly attributed to the reduced prices of semiconductor chips and other components used in LEDs. This is subsequently leading to a decline in the initial installation cost of LED lamps and fixtures. As a result of these factors, the demand for LEDs is increasing significantly across all the application sectors, such as industrial, commercial, residential, and others. Thus, the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the high purity alumina market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Buy the Report
What are the Key Data Covered in this high purity alumina market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the high purity alumina market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the high purity alumina market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the high purity alumina market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high purity alumina market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The Aluminium Casting Market in India study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the growth 660.88 thousand tons and CAGR of 6.83% by segment Application & Process during the forecast period 2022 to 2026. The market is segmented by automotive (heavy machinery and industrial, aerospace and defense, construction, others), Process (die casting, permanent mold casting, others) and geography North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
The Aluminum Foil Market size is expected to increase to 1711.22 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15%. The market is segmented by application (food and beverage packaging, consumer packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
High Purity Alumina Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
167
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.5%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 3500.2 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
24.4
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 72%
Key countries
US, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Alpha HPA Ltd., Altech Advanced Materials AG, Altech Chemicals Ltd., AluChem Inc., Baikowski SA, CoorsTek Inc., Devtaar GmbH, FYI Resources Ltd., HPA Sonics, Nippon Light Metal Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Orient Abrasives Ltd., Oyak, Polar Sapphire Ltd., Sasol Ltd., and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global high purity alumina market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 LEDs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Phosphors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 4N HPA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 5N HPA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 6N HPA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Advanced Energy Minerals
12.4 Alcoa Corp.
12.5 Alpha HPA Ltd.
12.6 Altech Chemicals Ltd.
12.7 Baikowski SA
12.8 CoorsTek Inc.
12.9 Devtaar GmbH
12.10 FYI Resources Ltd.
12.11 HPA Sonics
12.12 Nippon Light Metal Co. Ltd.
12.13 Norsk Hydro ASA
12.14 Oyak
12.15 Polar Sapphire Ltd.
12.16 Sasol Ltd.
12.17 Vizag Chemical International
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-purity-alumina-market-apac-is-estimated-to-contribute-72-to-the-growth-of-the-global-market-during-the-forecast-period---technavio-301694312.html
SOURCE Technavio