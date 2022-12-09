High Purity Quartz Market Size is expected to reach at USD 1,469 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8%, Owing to Increasing Demand in Semiconductor Industry

Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “High Purity Quartz Market and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global High Purity Quartz Market Size accounted for USD 901 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 1,469 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.



High Purity Quartz Market Statistics

Global high purity quartz market revenue was worth USD 901 million in 2021, with a 5.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Asia-Pacific region was accounted 42.8% of high purity quartz market share in 2021

North America high purity quartz market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030

By application, semiconductor segment capture over 36.2% of total market share in 2021

Rising emphasis on use of renewable energy, drives the high purity quartz market value



High Purity Quartz Market Coverage:

Market High Purity Quartz Market High Purity Quartz Market Size 2021 USD 901 Million High Purity Quartz Market Forecast 2030 USD 1,469 Million High Purity Quartz Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 5.8% High Purity Quartz Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 High Purity Quartz Market Base Year 2021 High Purity Quartz Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Application, And By Geography High Purity Quartz Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Nordic Mining ASA, Covia Holdings Corporation, Quartz Corporation, Creswick Quartz, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Sibelco, Russian Quartz, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co., Ltd., I-Minerals Inc., and High Purity Quartz Pty Ltd Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

High Purity Quartz Market Overview

High-purity quartz materials are excellent to be used in the semiconductor business, due to their prevailing quality and excellent purity. High-purity quartz is used in the semiconductor industry to make pots and quartz glass goods such as poles, windows, and tubes. High-purity quartz is also used in the production of silicon material, which serves as the foundation for Czochralski-produced semiconductor wafers. The heartlands of the semiconductor transition are Japan, Germany, South Korea, and California. Quartz Corp, a U.S.-based company, is capable of supplying HPQ in these locations due to a significant number of its offices in the United States, and Europe, and a good group of deals and promotions in Asia.

High Purity Quartz Market Trends

High-purity quartz allows semiconductor components to tolerate high wafer processing temperatures. The increasing use of new-generation wafers in semiconductors is pushing up demand for high-purity quartz. Semiconductors are mostly used in the electronics industry. It is the most suitable material for decisions to improve product execution. As a result, the use of high-purity quartz in the semiconductor industry will increase in the coming years.

The increasing use of new-generation wafers in semiconductors is pushing up demand for high-purity quartz. The second-largest application segment of the global high-purity quartz market is solar-based. High-purity quartz is mostly used in Czochralski cauldrons as well as solar cells, frames, and other photovoltaic equipment. High-purity quartz is used in a variety of ways, including the assembly of c-Si cells and modules integrated into cauldrons, quartz glass for tubes, photovoltaic cells, as well as other hardware, and silicon metal, which is the basic material for all c-Si PV modules. HPQ is used in a variety of quartz applications, including automobile xenon, halogen, HID, and UPH lighting. The glass used in incandescent lamps must have excellent optical transmission capabilities as well as the ability to tolerate extreme temperatures and heated shocks without being deformed. The tungsten fiber gleams at 2500°C, just a few millimeters away from the glass panel. This application requires only high-purity quartz glass.

High Purity Quartz Market Segmentation

The global high purity quartz market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on application. By application, the segment is separated into semiconductors, lightening, optics, solar, and others. According to the high purity quartz market forecast, the semiconductors category is predicted to develop significantly in the next few years.

High Purity Quartz Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide high purity quartz market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a high purity quartz industry analysis, Asia-Pacific dominated the worldwide high purity quartz market in 2021. The region's growing number of solar-powered plants & fabrication plants propels the Asia-Pacific industry. Due to their proximity to a promising semiconductor sector, China and Japan have a significant offer in the Asia-Pacific market. As a result of the region's natural reserves, such as mineral stockpiles, and plentiful access to employment, key players are leaning toward placing resources into Asia-Pacific. North America is another significant buyer of high-purity quartz, with a large number of players, high-purity mines, and assembly and production facilities in the region. The Quartz Corp is a notable supplier of high-purity quartz sand from Spruce Pine (the United States), the source of the world's most flawless quartz, and Drag (NO).

High Purity Quartz Market Players

Some of the prominent high purity quartz market companies are Nordic Mining ASA, Quartz Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Russian Quartz, I-Minerals Inc., Covia Holdings Corporation, Creswick Quartz, Sibelco, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co., Ltd., and High Purity Quartz Pty Ltd.

