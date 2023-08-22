U.S. markets closed

High Quality Bond Funds Get Bigger, Junk And Growth Fund Shrink - ETF Winners And Losers: Mid-Cap Fund Flows

Johnny Rice
·2 min read

We performed a screening of mid-cap ETFs - defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) between $2 billion and $10 billion - to determine what funds had the largest change in net assets on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered.

Winners

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA: GBIL)

GBIL added $386.54 million in AUM on the week.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF focuses on the most liquid treasury securities maturing in under one year.

GBIL has $5.88 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.12%.

YTD, GBIL has added $1.31 billion in AUM.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: SPIB)

SPIB added $203.08 million in net assets over the trailing week.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF is a low-cost fund that offers exposure to investment-grade corporate bonds with a maturity of between 1 and 10 years.

SPIB has $6.40 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.04%.

SPIB has added $757.38 million in net assets YTD.

Losers

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: JNK)

JNK lost $984.16 million in AUM on the week.

The SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF offers exposure to so-called corporate junk bonds. These are middle-rated bonds with a minimum of one year to maturity.

JNK has $7.05 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.4%. The fund has holdings in 32 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 60.30% of the fund.

YTD, JNK has lost $2.04 billion in AUM.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA: IWY)

IWY lost $710.36 million in net assets over the trailing week.

The iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF tracks the Russell Top 200 Growth Index, offering exposure to large-cap companies within the growth sector of the U.S. equity market.

JNK has $6.24 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.20%. The fund has holdings in 111 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 58.75% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) making up 14.13% and 12.90% of the fund, respectively.

IWY has added $449.10 million in net assets YTD.

Featured photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash.

