These High-Quality REITs Yield Up to 8.1%

As the real estate investment landscape continues to evolve, investors seek stable returns and diversification through real estate investment trusts (REITs). Among the myriad of options available, two REITs stand out for their exceptional performance and strategic positioning in the market. Let's take a look at each.

EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a leading owner and manager of experiential real estate. Its portfolio currently consists of 359 entertainment, recreation, education, and leisure properties, including movie theaters, golf ranges, waterparks, amusement parks, fitness centers, private schools, and early childhood education centers.

EPR Properties currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.285 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $3.42 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 8.1% today.

EPR had an impressive track record of dividend growth before it was forced to suspend its dividend as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with operations back to normal, the company is on pace for 2024 to mark the third consecutive year in which it has raised its annual dividend payment, and this could be the start to a very long streak.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) owns and operates a portfolio of logistics properties containing approximately 68.5 million square feet of industrial space. Its properties are concentrated in 15 major markets, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Central and South Florida, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Nashville, Phoenix, and Seattle.

First Industrial currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $1.48 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 2.8% today.

While its yield is not nearly as high as EPR's, First Industrial has a long streak of dividend raises. It has raised its annual dividend payment for 10 consecutive years, and its 15.6% hike in February has it on track for 2024 to mark the 11th consecutive year with an increase.

