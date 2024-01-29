High Seas Luxury: What You’ll Pay To Travel on the World’s Largest Cruise Ship

©Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International’s luxury cruise ship, Icon of the Seas has set sail, featuring a lineup of attractions for every member of the family.

Prices to board the world’s largest cruise ship start at $2,989 per person for a seven-night stay based on double occupancy for an interior stateroom, according to the line’s website and as reported by USA Today.

“We designed a ship that really hits squarely in what the consumer is looking for, especially the family, multi-generational consumer,” Jason Liberty, president and CEO of the line’s parent company, Royal Caribbean Group, told USA TODAY during a weekend preview cruise on Icon.

The Icon is 20 decks high and nearly 1,200 feet long, coming in at 250,800 gross tons. The ship holds 5,610 guests at double occupancy. There are more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges on board — around half of which are new to the line.

The ship is divided into eight neighborhoods, five of which are new, each with distinct offerings. In Thrill Island, you’ll find the Category 6 water park, the largest water park at sea, and Crown’s Edge, where guests can walk 154 feet above the ocean along the brand’s logo. There’s also FlowRider surf simulator, mini golf and rock climbing, and the three-deck Chill Island with four of Icon’s seven pools, according to USA Today.

Young families can stop at Surfside, a neighborhood designed for families with young children. Parents can relax at Waters Edge Pool while the kids play at Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay. There’s also an arcade, a carousel and more. You can also enter the neighborhood by riding a slide down from Central Park, another neighborhood, one deck above.

If you want child-free time, the Hideaway on Deck 15 is available to passengers 18 and over. The neighborhood features a suspended infinity pool, whirlpools and a DJ. If you want to catch a show, head over to the AquaTheater in the new Aquadome — an enclosed steel and glass structure at the front of the ship. There, you can enjoy the “Aqua Action!: Range of Emotion” show. There’s also “The Wizard of Oz” in the Royal Theater and “Starburst: Elemental Beauty” in the Absolute Zero ice arena.

Prices vary by sailing date, stateroom categories and other factors, USA Today noted. A seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise departing Sept. 7 starts at $2,989 per person based on double occupancy for an interior stateroom, per the liner’s website. The ship will sail seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Miami, Florida. Each will visit the line’s private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay. The Icon’s maiden voyage will also visit Vasseterre in St. Kitts, Nevis and St. Thomas.

