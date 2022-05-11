U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

High Sierra Technologies, Inc. Has Been Awarded United States Patent Number 11,338,222 And Has Also Filed Continuation-In-Part Application Number 17/098,539

High Sierra Technologies Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • HSTI
High Sierra Technologies Inc.
High Sierra Technologies Inc.

Reno, Nevada, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Sierra Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HSTI) (“HSTI”) today received an Issue Notification from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (the “USPTO”) stating that, on May 24, 2022, the USPTO will issue United States Patent Number 11,338,222 to HSTI as the assignee of Application Number 16/255.157 filed by Vincent Lombardi, one of the founders of HSTI and its current President and Chief Executive Officer. This is the third United States Patent to be issued based on Application Number 16/225.157.

Once United States Patent Number 11,338,222 has been formally issued, HSTI will continue to actively pursue the marketing and licensing of its patented technologies in both the marijuana and hemp market spaces as well as pursuing its own uses of its patented technologies in relation to various end user products that can benefit from its patented technologies.

In regards to the issuance of United States Patent Number 11,338,222, Vincent C. Lombardi, President and Chief Executive Officer of HSTI, has stated that “we believe that as a result of the issuance of this Patent it will allow HSTI to be able to more effectively control the marketplace for many types of marijuana and hemp products including low, or no, odor marijuana and hemp products in the United States. This will allow HSTI to start generating licensing revenue from the technologies disclosed in United States Patent Numbers 10,737,198, 10,835,839 and 11,338,222.”

As part of its ongoing efforts to expand its intellectual property portfolio, on April 22, 2022, HSTI filed Continuation-in-Part Application Number 17/098,539 which will substantially expand the protection created by the original United States Patent Application Number 17/098,539 that has resulted in the issuance of United States Patent Number 11,338,222. HSTI expects that this Continuation-in-Part Application will result in the issuance of a fourth United States Patent in due course.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Legislation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements may include without limitation statements regarding HSTI’s estimated revenues, gross margins, operating expenses, business models and business plans. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

HSTI is a company specializing in the development and licensing of patentable technology for use in the creation of substantially odorless and tasteless marijuana and hemp products.

HSTI trades under OTCQB symbol “HSTI”.

Our website may be viewed at www.high-sierra.com.

Investor Relations Contact

info@high-sierra.com

Telephone No.: 775.410.4100


