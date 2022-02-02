U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

High Speed Blowers Market to hit USD 850 million by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·5 min read

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major high speed blowers market participants include Atlantic Blower, Atlas Copco AB, Houston Service Industries, Inc., Xylem, Inc., Zi-Argus Ltd., LLC, Eminent Blowers, Spencer Turbine Company., Aerzen Turbo Co., Ltd., APG Neuros, Inc., United Blower, Inc., Howden North America, Inc., and Esurging (Tianjin) Technology Co., Ltd.

High Speed Blowers Market

The high speed blowers market is expected to cross USD 850 million by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. High-speed blowers have wide applications in various industry verticals. Increasing concerns about wastewater treatment to address global accessibility to drinking water are driving the market.

High speed blowers with magnetic bearing technology are expected to witness potential growth. The segment will hold over 30% market share by 2028. High speed blowers with magnetic bearing technology have extensive applications in the oil & gas and marine industries owing to their speed that can go over 50,000 RPM and move without any glitches. These blowers possess sensory properties, which examine the conditions and provide continuous airflow & enhanced cooling. These sensors also keep a regular track of machine health. Many magnetic bearing producers are focusing on their resources to improve product stability & simulation techniques and reduce dependence on sensory feedback systems.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2767

Wastewater treatment application accounts for over 50% share in magnetic bearing technology. Various European countries are developing new technologies to make wastewater consumable in minimum timespan and are also upgrading old treatment plants with modern equipment & leading-edge technologies to fight water scarcity. These regional initiatives will directly augment the high speed blowers with magnetic bearing technology market size from wastewater treatment by 2028.

Asia Pacific high speed blowers market is poised to generate around USD 245 million by 2028. This can be mainly attributed to the high demand from emerging nations such as India, China, and Japan. Growing concerns about wastewater management in India and China are pushing regional product demand. India is one of the largest consumers of water and the growing volume of wastewater disposed of will boost the need for the wastewater treatment industry. In addition, the presence of many key manufacturers of high speed blowers coupled with the presence of end-use companies will support industry growth.

Key players in the high speed blowers market are focusing on key strategic moves such as innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships.

Some major findings of the high speed blowers market report include:

  • High speed blowers find usage in a variety of industries such as water treatment, oil & gas, chemical, and marine.

  • Centrifugal blowers are widely used in systems such as boiler fans, combustion engines, rolling mills, dust collectors, bag filters, sprayers, and ventilators. High applications of centrifugal high speed blowers are likely to drive the blower market during the foreseen period.

  • Europe will be the largest region in the high-speed blowers market and hold around 35% of the market share due to various government initiatives & regulations on wastewater management, increased recycling rates, and rising public awareness about sustainable water use.

  • In industrial activities, air circulation is an important part of the process. New projects to build centrifugal fans, especially industrial air management applications, are boosting the high speed blowers market size.

  • The U.S. high speed blowers industry will witness prominent growth due to rising number of oil & gas and chemical companies. Asia Pacific will be a key region in the high speed blowers market as emerging countries are taking steps in wastewater treatment. The Middle East & Africa will also witness steady growth in high-speed blowers market.

  • The blower market is facing an immediate impact of COVID-19 as both manufacturing & supply chain operations are disrupted and consumer performance faces similar challenges. This had a huge impact on the entire supply chain, beating blower producers with lag.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2767

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global high speed blowers industry 360° synopsis, 2018 - 2028

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Technology by end-user trends

2.1.3 End-use trends

2.1.4 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Global High Speed Blowers Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape

3.2.1 COVID-19 impact on industry size and forecast

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Pricing analysis (including COVID-19 impact)

3.5 Innovation & sustainability

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth Drivers

3.7.1.1 Rising awareness for hygienic water consumption

3.7.1.2 Rapid increase in oil & gas exploration

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 High technology prices

3.8 Growth potential analysis, 2021

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 Competitive landscape 2020

3.11 PEST analysis

3.12 COVID-19 impact on the high speed blowers industry

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-speed-blowers-market-to-hit-usd-850-million-by-2028-says-global-market-insights-inc-301473508.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

