The global high speed cable market is expected to grow from US$ 10,731. 30 million in 2021 to US$ 17,110. 52 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6. 9% from 2021 to 2028. The implementation of 5G is expected to address the growing need for robust communication to streamline and optimize various digital operations.

New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Speed Cable Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type [Direct Attach Copper Cable, PCIe Cable, SAS Cable, Active Electrical Cable, Active Copper Cable, and Active Optical Cable ] and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195601/?utm_source=GNW

The greater amplitude of 5G wavelength supports high speed data transmission; however, with the 5G connectivity, signals cannot be transmitted over a long distance, as that with 3G and 4G.



An efficient 5G infrastructure network requires a large number of cell towers.These cell towers utilize various high speed cables for the transmission of signals.



The telecom market players across the world are heavily banking upon the next generation of telecommunication infrastructure.According to Cisco, 5G would offer 13-times higher speed than average mobile connection.



It will also offer higher bandwidth; network slicing; and enhanced artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and cloud computing capabilities. Also, the cable TV, telecom, and broadband infrastructure is already established in most of the countries, which is likely to streamline and expedite the deployment of high speed cables. As per the forecasts of Ericsson, there would be 3.5 billion 5G subscriptions by 2026. Moreover, the deployment of 5G services by telecom operators in the US, Canada, western European countries, Japan, China, Australia, etc., has already begun. Thus, with the growing penetration of 5G, the high speed cables market players are expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on High Speed Cable Market



According to Electronic Components Industry Association, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in disruption in supply chain, cancellations of events, and delay in product releases and other industry activities.Several manufacturers had to temporarily halt their manufacturing units owing to containment measures and raw material shortage.



Further, the manufacturers of various electronic and semiconductor products including high speed cables experienced delay in lead times, which has negatively affected the supply chain of the high speed cable market.This have had a negative impact on the high speed cables market growth in 2020.



However, the supply chain of high speed cable started to stabilize from late Q4 of 2020 as economics reopened and the high speed cable market gain positive traction from 2021.



The overall high speed cable market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the high speed cable market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global high speed cable market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the high speed cable market.



A few major players operating in the market are Amphenol ICC; Axon’ Cable; Carlisle Interconnect Technologies.; HPL; LEONI AG; NVIDIA CORPORATION; Samtec; Shenzhen Sopto Technology Co., Ltd.; TE Connectivity Corporation; and JPC Connectivity.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195601/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



