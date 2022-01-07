U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,692.80
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,163.06
    -73.41 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,092.62
    +11.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.37
    +12.37 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.55
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.20
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7480
    +0.0150 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3557
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7180
    -0.1220 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,690.32
    -1,501.03 (-3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,042.39
    -0.49 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,462.04
    +11.67 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
JUST IN:

December jobs report: U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 3.9%

A huge miss on expectations of 450,000 number of jobs added

High Speed Cable Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type [Direct Attach Copper Cable, PCIe Cable, SAS Cable, Active Electrical Cable, Active Copper Cable, and Active Optical Cable ] and Application

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The global high speed cable market is expected to grow from US$ 10,731. 30 million in 2021 to US$ 17,110. 52 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6. 9% from 2021 to 2028. The implementation of 5G is expected to address the growing need for robust communication to streamline and optimize various digital operations.

New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Speed Cable Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type [Direct Attach Copper Cable, PCIe Cable, SAS Cable, Active Electrical Cable, Active Copper Cable, and Active Optical Cable ] and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195601/?utm_source=GNW
The greater amplitude of 5G wavelength supports high speed data transmission; however, with the 5G connectivity, signals cannot be transmitted over a long distance, as that with 3G and 4G.

An efficient 5G infrastructure network requires a large number of cell towers.These cell towers utilize various high speed cables for the transmission of signals.

The telecom market players across the world are heavily banking upon the next generation of telecommunication infrastructure.According to Cisco, 5G would offer 13-times higher speed than average mobile connection.

It will also offer higher bandwidth; network slicing; and enhanced artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and cloud computing capabilities. Also, the cable TV, telecom, and broadband infrastructure is already established in most of the countries, which is likely to streamline and expedite the deployment of high speed cables. As per the forecasts of Ericsson, there would be 3.5 billion 5G subscriptions by 2026. Moreover, the deployment of 5G services by telecom operators in the US, Canada, western European countries, Japan, China, Australia, etc., has already begun. Thus, with the growing penetration of 5G, the high speed cables market players are expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years.


Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on High Speed Cable Market

According to Electronic Components Industry Association, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in disruption in supply chain, cancellations of events, and delay in product releases and other industry activities.Several manufacturers had to temporarily halt their manufacturing units owing to containment measures and raw material shortage.

Further, the manufacturers of various electronic and semiconductor products including high speed cables experienced delay in lead times, which has negatively affected the supply chain of the high speed cable market.This have had a negative impact on the high speed cables market growth in 2020.

However, the supply chain of high speed cable started to stabilize from late Q4 of 2020 as economics reopened and the high speed cable market gain positive traction from 2021.

The overall high speed cable market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the high speed cable market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global high speed cable market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the high speed cable market.

A few major players operating in the market are Amphenol ICC; Axon’ Cable; Carlisle Interconnect Technologies.; HPL; LEONI AG; NVIDIA CORPORATION; Samtec; Shenzhen Sopto Technology Co., Ltd.; TE Connectivity Corporation; and JPC Connectivity.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195601/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Motor Company Was the Fourth-Quarter U.S. Sales Leader

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said that it sold more vehicles in the U.S. than any other automaker in the fourth quarter, as ongoing supply chain disruptions continued to shake up the automotive pecking order around the world. In a related shake-up, Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) topped the full-year U.S. auto-sales ranking for the first time. Ford sold 508,451 vehicles in Q4, a gain of 26.8% from the third quarter of 2021, a sign that the Blue Oval's relatively strong supply chain situation is continuing.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar to $5,000 in 2022

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock looks like a coiled spring. Pandemic-related gains drove a stunning 76% surge in the online retail giant's share price in 2020. Then its stock essentially treaded water last year on overblown fears that its growth could slow.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    While the exact definition is hard to pinpoint, the core concept is simple enough: It will be a shared virtual world, blending aspects of social media, video games, and the broader internet. While there are many ways to accomplish that, buying a few shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Globant (NYSE: GLOB) looks like a smart move. While traditional development tools often required creators to recode content for different platforms, content built on Unity can be deployed across more than 20 platforms without making changes.

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • Oil Set for Third Weekly Advance as Market Tightens on Outages

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was poised for a third weekly gain as demand remained resilient while supplies are frayed across the OPEC+ coalition and beyond.Futures increased again on Friday to trade near $80 a barrel in New York, bringing this week’s increase to almost 7%. Kazakhstan’s biggest oil producer has altered output at the giant Tengiz field following protests in the country, while Libyan production has also been crimped. The oil market has firmed into a bullish backwardation structure, signalin

  • 3 Bank Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Bank stocks are expected to outperform in 2022, largely because the Federal Reserve is projected to raise interest rates this year, which benefits most banks. All of this should help restore banks' net interest margin, which essentially shows the difference between what a bank makes on interest-earning assets like loans and securities, and pays out on interest-bearing liabilities like deposits. Three bank stocks that I would recommend buying this year are Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI), Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK), and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Oil companies have had a tough stretch over the past several years. The price of oil, which directly impacts how much money most oil companies make, has fallen from $100 per barrel in 2014 and hasn't yet recovered. Oil prices even temporarily went below zero in 2020!

  • Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

    With the global EV markets suddenly valued at $3 trillion, carmakers are rushing to ramp up battery production, and they are scrambling to find one crucial element that is in tight supply

  • Daimler's Mercedes-Benz sees 5% sales drop in 2021

    Daimler's Mercedes-Benz sold 2.05 million vehicles in 2021, the company said on Friday, losing its crown for the first time in five years as the premium carmaker with the most vehicles sold to BMW. The smart brand delivered an additional 38,514 vehicles, while Mercedes-Benz Vans sold 334,210, a 2.5% increase from last year. The biggest drop in passenger vehicles sales over the year was registered in Europe at 11.2%, compared to a drop of just 2% drop in China and a 0.4% increase in the United States.

  • COVID-19: "There's no significant data saying there's a huge amount of transmission in school," says doctor

    Dr. Daniela Lamas, Brigham and Women’s Hospital pulmonary and critical care physician, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the struggle between city mayors and school districts. The groups are divided over the issue of in-person learning.

  • Oil price rises as Kazakh turmoil adds to supply concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose and were heading for their biggest weekly gains since mid-December on Friday as unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya spurred concerns over supply. Brent crude climbed 70 cents, or 0.9%, to $82.69 a barrel at 1229 GMT. Brent and WTI were on track for gains of almost 6.5% in the first week of the year, with prices at their highest since late November, as supply concerns overtook worries that the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant might hurt demand.

  • U.S. Bank/MUFG merger faces a fiercer D.C. regulatory climate

    Tough talk from federal banking regulatory officials could mean new hurdles for big bank mergers in 2022 — including U.S. Bancorp's planned $8 billion acquisition of MUFG Union Bank.

  • Global Gas Shortage Worsens as Emerging Asia Joins the Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- The hunt for natural gas is spreading to Asia’s developing economies, with India and Indonesia adding to the global demand pressure.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapIndian Oil Corp. and Gujarat Stat

  • Amazon makes deal with Stellantis for electric delivery vehicles

    Amazon has agreed to collaborate with Stellantis on software. The deal would also make Amazon the first customer for a Ram electric delivery vehicle.

  • Sainsbury’s gives workers 5.3pc pay rise to above national living wage - live updates

    Arm investigates suspicious payments at Chinese joint venture FTSE 100 flat ahead of US jobs data Ben Wright: Boris Johnson's lack of vision leaves business in the dark Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • German Industrial Production and Trade Data Deliver EUR Support ahead of U.S NFP Numbers

    Disappointing economic data failed to pullback the EUR to early lows. The market focus will now shift to Eurozone inflation ahead of U.S NFP numbers.

  • Tullow CEO Signals Oil’s Heady Days Over With Spending Clampdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil explorers have flown high and crashed back to earth over the past decade, and Rahul Dhir knows both parts of the journey better than anyone.He made his name 15 years ago with the multibillion-dollar initial public offering of a company that made a huge crude discovery in India. Dhir is now turning around another explorer with fierce cost discipline and by slashing risky exploration two years after most of the leadership was forced to resign. In his journey from chief executive

  • “Everything enabling remote work [or] hybrid work is still really hot right now,” says Lenovo President of North America

    Vlad Rozanovich, Lenovo President of North America, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the new technology Lenovo’s showcasing at CES, and what tech he thinks will take off in 2022.

  • York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want...

  • Permian Giant Pioneer Removes 2022 Hedges in Bullish Oil Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Pioneer Natural Resources Co., the biggest oil producer in the Permian Basin, closed out almost all its hedges for this year, indicating a bullish outlook for crude prices. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron Th