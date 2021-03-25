Dony Mask manufacturer, the high-speed line face mask makes 250.000 cloth covering/day, ambitious to outcompete with key players in the PPE global markets as 3M, Kimberly, Halyard, SAS, Honeywell,...

High-Speed DONY MASK Makes 250K Cloth Covering/Day - The Top Of Community Face Mask Supply Chain For US, EU and MENA market

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quality, affordability, and capacity - the Vietnamese face mask manufacturer has what it takes to transcend in the demanding PPE markets with confidence.

It's not likely that the COVID-19 pandemic will end in the foreseeable future, and humans have to learn to live alongside the deadly virus. Once unnoticed by many people, face masks have now become mandatory in the daily life of every person in the battle against the Coronavirus.

While China is the world's biggest face mask supplier, the ongoing trade war between China and the US has redirected many organizations to other countries for alternative supply sources.

Dony Garment, a subsidiary of one of Vietnameses largest apparel manufacturers, has early recognized the opportunity and pivoted its activity to PPE production (focusing on antimicrobial finished face masks) to respond to surging demands of consumers in North and South America, Europe, and MENA markets.

"At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in the US, the Middle East, and the EU market, to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new products for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world." Said Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.

Quality Is The Top Concern

All masks go through a gas diffusion process called Ethylene Oxide sterilization, a widely used industrial sterilization technique for medical devices.

The process makes sure that the masks are free of infectious agents like bacteria and viruses. The final products are then packed in medical packaging. Consumers can check out the color indicator on the package to make sure whether the masks have been sterilized or not.

This high-speed line face mask makes 250.000 cloth covering per day to ensure they can accommodate the rapidly growing number of orders arriving.

The company is committed to ultimate quality control, with every single mask going through a thorough inspection before reaching the consumers.

Quality Control Team Checks Every Single Mask To Guarantee Quality

While quality issues have been a major concern among many manufacturers when the global demand surges with multiple cases of inadequate filters and incorrect fit reported every day, Dony points out that quality is their top concern, which they never compromise for anything.

"We've had requests to lower our wholesale price by cutting corners on QC and in-package sterilization, and we've refused to honor each of those requests. We produce the best mass-market face mask available today, and we will continue to do so."

Dony is also committed to taking full responsibility if any germ is found on their masks.

With a fine balance between price and consistent quality, Dony has the confidence to rival major players such as Shanghai Dasheng, Kimberly-Clark, BDS, Gerson, Halyard Healthcare, SAS Safety Corp Honeywell, Irema, KOWA, and 3M.

"The Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID-19 and other viruses, and it is very comfortable to wear. We know health professionals are going to embrace this product because of the many benefits associated with it and because this mask is affordable," Mr. Pham said.

Dony three-ply Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask is made of 100% antibacterial cotton with Nanosilver biotech. It's recyclable and remains 99% of the antibacterial effect after 60 washes.

The mask conforms to CDC's guidelines for face masks with three protective layers.

The outer layer is 100% polyester, which is water and splash-resistant.

The middle layer is 100% polypropylene, servings as a filter.

The inner layer is 99.9% antimicrobial woven nano fabric, a strong defense against bacteria.

Three Protective Layers

Dony mask's design emphasizes the balance between filtration efficiency and breathability. Adjustable ear loops and V-shaped adjustable nose support make sure the mask has a comfortable fit for users to wear all day long.

In fact, breathability is one of the selling points of the product, and customer reviews give high ratings on the ground that it's comfortable to wear for a long time, thanks to the high air permeability.

The Vietnamese garment manufacturer has successfully adhered to all rigorous requirements for use and export, including ISO 9001:2005, TUV Reach Certificate, Aseptic Inspection Certificate, and DGA certification.

It also passed stringent inspections to gain permission to export to many demanding markets: FDA & CE Certificate.

Multiple certificates that the product has amassed speak volumes about the product's superior quality.

Here is how Dony Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask comes to meet all the highest standards.

"We are proud to launch this protective face mask that is not an ordinary mask. We have designed it with care and added all efforts to make it maximum valuable and protective for our customers. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world," said Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.

Not Just About The Product

At this moment, Dony Garment focuses only on B2B customers, supplying wholesale and bulk orders. Customized designs with logos and labels are also provided.

Dony masks are now being sold in more than 32 markets, including the most demanding like North America, Europe, and Japan. The increasing number of markets is proof that the product fully delivers what it claims.

However, it might take more than the product’s performance to guarantee customer's long-term satisfaction. Exceptional customer service and consistent on-time delivery are other factors that set the supplier apart.

"I like Dony because they communicate and deliver the product on time, the type of pandemic will not leave soon, and people need to live with this situation." Said Al Evan – CEO - Security Pro USA.

The Number Won't Stop At 250.000

The company is now considering expanding its production as massive mask orders from Europe, America, and Asia comes flooding in. Since the pandemic shows little signs of recession and people are entering a new normal, the demand for face masks will only rise in the near future.

With a good track record of export to various markets, Dony will undoubtedly welcome a flood of orders from many corners of the globe, and boosting capacity should be high on its agenda.

About The Company

Dony Garment Company was found in 2009 as a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation – one of the leading manufacturers in Vietnam for workwear, uniforms, and casual clothing.

The company has adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic by redirecting towards PPE production and exporting its products worldwide, notably in America, Europe, and Asia.

Dony is the only Vietnamese company that has successfully passed through all the stringent testing to donate 100,000 antibacterial non-medical community face masks worth more than USD 455,000 at the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States.

Dony Garment CEO, Pham Quang Anh, (left) and the US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink during the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, June 5th, 2020

“Our customers are the most important shareholders we have as a company,” Pham said. “They are our greatest teachers and our best friends. So, we look at every transaction in that light. We want to fully stand behind every item that leaves our factory because those users deserve nothing but the highest quality of product.

That stands true for everything we do at Dony; yesterday, today, tomorrow, and forever. Those people that have used our products can attest to our ability, it’s on us to ensure that trust is not broken and reward those users, and our corporate partners, to continually deliver the highest quality products at a more than reasonable price. And that is exactly what we plan to continue to do.”



Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain.

Dony Garment

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

+84985310123

