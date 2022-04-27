U.S. markets closed

High Street Continues Significant Growth and Attracts Noteworthy Talent to add to Executive Team

·3 min read

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High Street Insurance Partners continues its exponential growth focused on building the best insurance agency.

High Street Insurance Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/High Street Insurance Partners)

CEO Scott Wick said, "To build the best insurance agency you need the best talent. Our strategy is two-fold -- partner with like-minded agencies that drive organic growth and executives who have industry and domain experience to drive growth and build critical infrastructure. I am very proud of our agency partners and the executive team we have brought together to execute on our strategy."

In the last eight months, High Street has assembled an impressive team with significant industry and domain expertise. Last September, Angela Williams, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Emma Riza, Chief Development Officer, and Kevin Smith, Chief Information Officer, joined the Executive Team of Scott Wick, Founder and CEO, Scott Goodreau, President & COO, and Dave Tuit, CFO. Dave Tuit said, "These additions to the team bring a wealth of expertise in their areas and have driven significant results throughout their careers."

Most recently, James Hutchinson, Chief Marketing Officer & Regional President, Northeast, and Robert Sajdak, Chief Legal Officer, joined the High Street Executive Team.

James has over thirty years of insurance industry expertise and is recognized for creating and executing innovative growth and retention strategies. He has held numerous senior positions including Chief Marketing Officer and President of Commercial Lines for a top ten global insurance brokerage. Additionally, James served as Senior Vice President for Navigators Group where he led Navigators field operations and was responsible for its retail distribution and national sales strategy. James serves on the Boards for Advisen and the National African American Insurance Association.

Robert joins High Street from a large global insurance brokerage, where he spent the last 12 years, most recently serving as Vice President, Assistant General Counsel with responsibility for regulatory matters, corporate compliance, and M&A and other transactional matters. Robert also spent time as in-house counsel for a Chicago-based specialty insurance carrier.

Scott Goodreau commented, "Leadership has changed so much over the last couple of years and leaders are being asked to make decisions like they never have before. We believe in illuminating a diverse and inclusive world and I am excited to say we have built an Executive Team that challenges the status quo and attracts leaders of tomorrow."

About High Street Insurance Partners
High Street Insurance Partners is a national insurance agency with over 100 agency partners across the continental US. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance & risk management; employee benefits & human capital management; financial & retirement services; and personal insurance solutions.

Our Purpose: We love to help people pursue life's opportunities with tenacity and confidence to create stronger, more resilient communities. We do it for all our futures.

Additional information can be found at www.highstreetpartners.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-street-continues-significant-growth-and-attracts-noteworthy-talent-to-add-to-executive-team-301534651.html

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners

