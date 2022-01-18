U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

High Street Insurance Partners Continues Growth in Michigan With Successful Acquisition of Hershey Insurance Agency.

·2 min read

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High Street Insurance Partners ("HSIP") announced its December acquisition of Hershey Insurance Agency (HIA), a full-service insurance firm based in Troy, Michigan.

"We're pleased to expand our presence here in Michigan and throughout the Midwest," said Scott Wick, CEO of HSIP. "With the addition of HIA, we're even better positioned to address the diverse insurance needs of clients here in our home state."

Don White, President of HIA, commented, "We are elated to be part of the HSIP family of exceptional companies serving residents and businesses across the nation. HSIP gives us the opportunity to be part of a team where we can leverage each other's strengths to better serve our community."

This acquisition is one of 17 finalized in December, making HSIP one of the most active brokerage firms in 2021, in terms of acquisitions. HSIP has acquired 97 agencies in just three years. The firm has a geographical footprint that includes 23 states.

About High Street Insurance Partners
High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service, independent insurance brokerage firm. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance & risk management; employee benefits & human capital management; financial & retirement services; and personal insurance solutions delivered through community-focused agencies. HSIP employs over 1,700 insurance specialists & consultants in offices based in Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, & Washington. Additional information can be found at www.highstreetpartners.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-street-insurance-partners-continues-growth-in-michigan-with-successful-acquisition-of-hershey-insurance-agency-301462986.html

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners

