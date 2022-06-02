U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,117.25
    +18.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,912.00
    +114.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,625.50
    +74.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,861.20
    +8.20 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.48
    -2.78 (-2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.50
    +8.80 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    +0.18 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0693
    +0.0036 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.59
    -0.60 (-2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2549
    +0.0063 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7720
    -0.3620 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,924.80
    -1,678.51 (-5.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.11
    -33.10 (-4.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

High Strength Aluminum Alloys Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the high strength aluminum alloys market are Rio Tinto PLC, Aluminum Bahrain B. S. C. , Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. , Norsk Hydro ASA, Hindalco Industries Limited, Alcoa Inc. , United Company Rusal , Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Century Aluminum Company, China Hongquiao Group Limited.

New York, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Strength Aluminum Alloys Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282677/?utm_source=GNW
, Constellium SE, Advanced Materials Technology, Alemix, Kobe Steel, Ltd., NALCO and Precision Armament

The global high strength aluminium alloys market is expected to grow from $34.91 billion in 2021 to $37.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.41%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $47.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.49%.

The high strength aluminum alloys market consists of sales of high strength aluminum alloys by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that refer to alloys having high strength aluminum as the predominant metal.They are alloyed using copper, magnesium, manganese and other metals.

High strength aluminum alloys are capable of creating complex extrusions and have applications in cushioning and weight reduction.

The main alloy types of high strength aluminum in lude wrought and cast.Wrought alloys are manufactured by working the alloy in solid form with the help of specific tools.

It is produced by smelting pure aluminum ingots with the specific alloying elements required to make a given grade of aluminum. The high strength aluminum alloys segments by strengths include high-strength and ultra-high strength, which are used for applications in aerospace, defense and space, automotive, railway and marine and other applications.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the high strength aluminium alloys market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increasing demand for lightweight automobiles and aircraft is driving the growth of the high-strength aluminum alloys market.The use of aluminum alloys decreases the weight of an aircraft greatly as it is quite lighter than steel, allowing aircrafts to either carry more weight and increase fuel efficiency.

For instance, a 20% weight reduction in a Boeing 787 is expected to generate 10-12% improvement in fuel efficiency.In addition to a decrease in carbon footprint, lightweight parts also improve operational efficiency such as better acceleration, higher structural strength, and better protecting performance.

Therefore, the increasing demand for lightweight automobiles and aircraft drives the high-strength aluminum alloys market.

Continuous research and development in the high-strength aluminum alloys market is a key trend in the market.Various stakeholders are focusing on the development of better, efficient and environment friendly high-strength aluminum alloys.

For instance, in 2021, scientists at the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) in India developed an environment-friendly process for improving the lasting of a material in the face of corrosion of high strength aerospace aluminum alloys. The enhancement in wear and corrosion resistance was done through depositing harder alumina coating through anodizing, hard anodizing, and micro-arc oxidation (MAO), which is an eco-friendly process with lower environmental impact.

In April 2021, RUSAL, a Russia based aluminum company announced the acquisition of Aluminium Rheinfelden GmbH for an undisclosed amount.The acquistion reinforces RUSAL’s position as the supplier of choice to its transnational network of automotive clients.

The deal gives access to Aluminium Rheinfelden’s high-end, niche product focus for expanding geographical footprint. Aluminium Rheinfelden GmbH is a Germany based manufacturers of aluminium alloys and semis and a major supplier to the global automotive industry.

The countries covered in the high strength aluminum alloys market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282677/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Mako Mining Announces Discovery of New Gold Bearing Veins at Las Conchitas North; Intersects 51.80 g/t of Au and 29.8 g/t of Ag over 0.90 m (Estimated True Width)

    Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV: MKO) (OTCQX: MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive drill results from the San Pablo zone at the Las Conchitas-North ("LC-N") area of its wholly-owned San Albino-Murra property. The LC-N area is located approximately 750 meters ("m") south of the San Albino gold mine ("San Albino") which is currently in commercial production.

  • Top Gold Stocks for June 2022

    Gold has long been regarded as a safe haven in times of market turmoil. Many investors have gained exposure to the precious metal by buying stocks of companies engaged in exploration and mining. Some of the major players in the gold industry include Canada-based Franco-Nevada Corp.

  • A new 'gold rush' for lithium at Salton Sea could hurt Native lands, as mining often does

    Most of the metals needed for clean energy products are near tribal reservations and traditional lands, writes Preston J. Arrow-weed.

  • Co-owner of Akron crypto mine begins closing acquisition of mining machine maker

    Bit Mining Ltd., the cryptocurrency mining company with its main U.S. presence in Akron, Ohio, has completed the first closing of its stock acquisition of a maker of supercomputing mining machines. Bit Mining's acquisition of Bee Computing Ltd., both based in Hong Kong, was valued at $100 million in April 2021 when the deal was announced, according to a regulatory filing. Bee Computing was established in 2018 and specializes in the development and manufacture of cryptocurrency mining chips and mining machines for different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin, Bit Mining said in a statement.

  • Aya Gold & Silver: Step-Out Drilling Extends Eastern and Central Mineralization at Zgounder

    Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce high-grade silver results from its step-out drilling program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Losses For Market Rally; Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • In break with past, Amazon shareholder vote on executive pay was a squeaker

    Amazon shareholders usually approve compensation packages for top executives by wide margins. This year, with a new CEO in charge, the vote was a relative squeaker.

  • Is BYND Stock A Buy Or Sell After Q1 Earnings?

    Beyond Meat announced a slew of partnerships in 2021, but growth is slowing and losses mounting. Is BYND stock a buy?

  • EU acted like a fishing trawler in antitrust data searches, Meta lawyer says

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday compared searches by EU antitrust regulators to a fishing super trawler as watchdogs investigate the owner of Facebook's data and online marketplace. Meta says it has already handed over more than a million documents to the European Commission since its first request in 2019 regarding its Facebook Marketplace, social networking and online classified ads. Meta, which faces an 8 million euro ($8.6 million) daily penalty payment if it does not comply with the demands, subsequently took its grievance to the General Court, the EU's second highest.

  • Meta Platforms to Ditch FB Ticker in Favor of META on June 9

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. will change its stock ticker to META ahead of the market opening on June 9, completing a rebranding that began with a new name last year. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkR

  • Consumer confidence dips on worries over inflation and slowing U.S. economy

    A survey of U.S. consumer confidence fell slightly in May to 106.4 from 108.6, reflecting worries about high inflation and a slowdown in the economy.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks From the Best Analyst on Wall Street

    For the average investor, the stock markets present a bewildering array of data points: there are nearly 10,000 publicly traded companies and almost 8,000 professional analysts on Wall Street who build their careers making sense of the myriad trendlines traced out by the stocks and indexes. Those Wall Street pros are the logical people to turn to for market advice, and their reports and opinions are readily available – published by major investment firms, or drawn out by interviewers for print,

  • More Pain in BTC Ahead?

    Forex.com Global Head of Research Matt Weller breaks down bitcoin's MVRV (market-value-to-realized-value) ratio, discussing why we could be in for more pain in BTC and the wider crypto ecosystem before a solid bottom forms. Plus, insights into BTC's Mayer Multiple and dominance charts, and what they reveal about the cryptocurrency's next move.

  • Dish’s 5G Network Makes the Company a Buy, Says One Analyst

    Project Genesis is only available in Las Vegas now, but could expand to more than 120 cities by the end of the year, according to the company.

  • Everyone is on the Bear Side of the Boat -- And That Is Very Positive

    All the major equity indexes closed lower Tuesday with negative NYSE and Nasdaq internals, on heavy trading volumes. The McClellan 1-Day Overbought/Oversold oscillators that were suggesting Tuesday's pause/retracement remain very overbought on the NYSE and All Exchange and overbought for the Nasdaq (All Exchange: +105.09 NYSE: +117.8 Nasdaq: +96.25).

  • What the SPAC Happened?

    After Forbes cancels its planned stock market debut, WWD looks at what happened to all the digital media companies that had SPAC hopes.

  • Rivian Stock Offers a ‘Good Entry Point,’ Says 5-Star Analyst

    For EV start-up Rivian (RIVN), 2022 has brought with it mainly headaches and headwinds, and the supply-chain snags have resulted in the company lowering its production expectations for the year. However, on the earnings call earlier in May, the company sounded upbeat about meeting its production targets, and following a recent chat with the company’s CFO, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh sees enough reasons to stay upbeat. For one, despite the departure of executive vice president of manufacturing en

  • Victoria’s Secret Stock Rises Despite Drop in Revenue

    The lingerie retailer's adjusted per-share profits were higher than expected but comparable-store sells fell 8% in the latest quarter.

  • Deutsche Bank, DWS Offices in Frankfurt Searched Over Greenwashing Claims

    The searches by German authorities were conducted in relation to allegations of greenwashing at the German lender’s asset-management arm.

  • ‘I am a 53-year-old single man with very little savings’: I want to take out a 30-year mortgage, but pay it off in 7 years. Is that possible?

    ‘My credit-union credit card allows me to make a balance transfer at 0% financing with no fee once a year.’