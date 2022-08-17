High Strength Premixes Market Set to Grow at 5% CAGR as Preference for Flavored RTD Beverages Increases

High Strength Premixes Manufacturers Focusing on Organic & Novel Ingredients to Create a Distinct Brand Identity

The high strength premixes market analysis offered by Fact.MR offers key trends impacting the demand in the market. The report provides in-depth insights covering key factors such as drivers, opportunities, key players' strategies, and demand outlook. In addition to this, the study analyzes latest trends across various segments such as product type, sales channel across key regions.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high strength premixes market is witnessing a shift toward flavoured alcoholic drinks. Fact.MR's analysis opines sales of high strength premixes will grow at 5% CAGR during 2021-2031. Growing preference for RTD beverages and availability of high strength premixes in on-the-go packaging formats is likely to drive demand during the assessment period.

According to Fact.MR, the RTD beverages market has witnessed rapid growth in the last five years due to rising consumption among millennials and youth. Capitalizing on growing demand for RTD beverages, leading alcohol companies are offering high strength premixes in attractive and easy to carry packaging formats.

Today, consumers are open to experimenting with innovative cocktails, new flavors, and novel ingredients. Ready-to-drink cocktails that have organic ingredients have caught the attention of consumers, creating sizeable demand for this alcoholic beverage category. In addition to RTD cocktails, demand for high strength premixes that include fresh new flavors is also rising, opines Fact.MR.

Convenience and easy availability is another factor driving sales of high strength premixes around the globe. Creating a cocktails requires a lot of ingredients, equipment, and time. High strength premixes offer consumers a ready-to-drink option so they can simply enjoy valuable time with their friends or loved ones instead of spending too much time on making the drinks.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to be a lucrative market for high strength premixes, with sales in the U.S. expected to grow at 5% CAGR during 2021-2031

Europe high strength premixes market is set to grow at 4% CAGR until 2031, with the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy leading the growth

Asia Pacific is emerging as a lucrative market for high strength premix manufacturers, with China and India among key countries

By product type, malt-based RTD is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6 Million by the end of 2031

By sales channel, specialty stores are likely to remain a key segment, accounting for nearly 50% of total sales

Growth Drivers:

Growing preference for ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages that include new flavors and novel ingredients is creating opportunities for market players

Increasing awareness on the health impact of alcohol and shift toward drinks with low-alcohol content drinks is driving sales of high strength premixes

Availability of high strength premixes at affordable prices and on-the-go packaging formats is appealing to consumers

Restraints:

Advertising high strength premixes is banned in many countries due to which manufacturers are not able to clearly market their offerings. Manufacturers are resorting to surrogate advertising to overcome this challenge

Competitive Landscape:

Leading high strength premixes market players are focusing on launching products with new flavors and novel ingredients. Further, to cater to various consumer tastes and preferences, manufacturers are expanding their portfolio. Manufacturers are also focusing on gaining certifications from government bodies such as USDA to boost confidence of consumers.

For instance,

In August 2022, Flying Embers expanded its portfolio with a wide range of cocktail inspired RTD cans. This new line of beverages is made from USDA-certified organic ingredients

In August 2022, Curation Bev Co. announced a range of multi-category canned alcoholic beverages range to cater to varied tastes of consumers

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

· Kirin Holdings Co Ltd

· Castel Groupe

· Suntory Holdings Ltd

· Pernod Ricard Groupe

· Oenon Holdings Inc.

· Brown-Forman Corp

· Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

· Anheuser-Busch InBev NV

· Takara Holdings Inc.

· Bacardi & Co Ltd

· Diageo Plc

· Halewood International Ltd

· Phusion Projects LLC

· Mark Anthony Brands Ltd

· Shanghai Bacchus Liquor Co Ltd

More Valuable Insights on High Strength Premixes Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on high strength premixes market for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of high strength premixes market with analysis across below segments:

By Product Type:

Spirit-based RTD High Strength Premixes

Wine-based RTD High Strength Premixes

High-Strength RTD High Strength Premixes

Malt-based RTD High Strength Premixes

By Sales Channel:

Specialty Store

Modern Trade

Duty-free Stores

Online Stores

Others

Key Questions Covered in the High Strength Premixes Market Report:

What is the projected value of the high strength premixes market in 2021?

At what rate will the global high strength premixes market grow until 2031?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the high strength premixes market? Which region is expected to lead in the global high strength premixes market during 2021-2031?

Which are the factors driving the high strength premixes market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the high strength premixes market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverage Domain

Canned cocktails Market: The canned cocktails market is set to grow at 20% CAGR during 2020-2030, according to Fact.MR's analysis. Demand for soul-based canned cocktails is expected to be high, with North America and Europe among key markets.

Ready to Drink Cocktails Market: Ready to drink cocktails market is witnessing steady growth, as millennials and young population's experiments with new flavors and packaging formats. Leading alcohol brands are foraying into this category to increase their market share.

Craft Beer Market: The global craft beer market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2032, according to Fact.MR's analysis. Sales of craft beer are driven by growing focus on health & wellness among consumers. Demand for pale ale craft beers is expected to be the highest with this segment likely to hold 25% demand share.

Food Premix Market: These factors have generated significant opportunities for players to invest in the regional markets over the forecast period. According to Fact.MR, revenues from sales of food premix in North America and Europe will collectively account for over 3/5th revenue over the period of forecast.

Infant Nutritional Premix Market: The global market is projected to surpass a value of US$ 370 Mn by the end of 2031, expanding nearly 2x. The U.S governs over 36% market share in global market, backed by presence of key market players and huge consumption rate of infant nutritional products over the forecast period.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That's why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

