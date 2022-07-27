High-Strength Steel Market Size to Grow by USD 14.51 Mn, ArcelorMittal SA and Essar Steel India Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High-strength steel refers to new-generation steel, which has extremely high yield strength and durability. It is adopted significantly in different end-user industries, owing to its lightweight and high corrosion-resistant properties.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled High Strength Steel Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The high-strength steel market size is expected to grow by USD 14.51 million from 2019 to 2024. Technavio's latest market analysis report estimates that the high-strength steel market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View a Sample Report

High-Strength Steel Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the high-strength steel market include ArcelorMittal SA, Essar Steel India Ltd., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., Hyundai Steel Co., JSW Steel Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO Group, Tata Steel Ltd., and United States Steel Corp. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

ArcelorMittal SA - The company offers Fortiform range of AHSS for the automotive industry.

Essar Steel India Ltd. - The company offers high-strength steel for manufacturing wheels, reinforcement bars and pillars, and different parts of heavy trucks.

HBIS Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers high-strength steel through its steel material sector, which provides high-strength cold-rolled sheets, ultra-strength rebars, heavy plates, steel pipes, and steel bars.

Hyundai Steel Co. - The company offers high-strength steel in the form of rolled sheets, ultra-strength rebars, heavy plates, steel pipes, and steel bars.

JSW Steel Ltd. - The company offers high-strength steel for automotive applications, such as the manufacturing of lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles.

Story continues

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

High-Strength Steel Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View our Sample Report

High-Strength Steel Market 2020-2024: Revenue-generating application segments

The automotive segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. High-strength steel has superior performance because of its high tensile strength, toughness, and weldability when compared to conventional steel. Such properties help automakers attain consumer safety and fuel efficiency. Hence, the demand for high-strength steel is increasing in the automobile industry.

High-Strength Steel Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist high-strength steel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high-strength steel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-strength steel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-strength steel market vendors

Related Reports:

Sheet Metal Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Stainless Steel Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

High Strength Steel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 14.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.82 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, Essar Steel India Ltd., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., Hyundai Steel Co., JSW Steel Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO Group, Tata Steel Ltd., and United States Steel Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Landscape disruption

9.2 Competitive Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ArcelorMittal SA

10.4 Essar Steel India Ltd.

10.5 HBIS Group Co. Ltd.

10.6 Hyundai Steel Co.

10.7 JSW STEEL Ltd.

10.8 Nippon Steel Corp.

10.9 Nucor Corp.

10.10 POSCO

10.11 Tata Steel Ltd.

10.12 United States Steel Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-strength-steel-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-14-51-mn-arcelormittal-sa-and-essar-steel-india-ltd-among-key-vendors---technavio-301592522.html

SOURCE Technavio