U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,028.75
    +27.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,647.00
    +213.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,946.50
    +56.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.90
    +20.20 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.13
    +0.87 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.20
    -30.60 (-1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.24 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0779
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.56
    -1.05 (-4.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4500
    +0.7490 (+0.57%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,957.71
    +227.67 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.22
    -10.16 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.22
    +74.77 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

From High-Tech to Immersive! Haier Exhibits its Brand Leadership at the CMESS 2023 in Singapore

PR Newswire
·3 min read

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 22, China's Machinery & Electronics Show in Singapore (CMESS 2023) officially kicked off at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, with over 130 enterprises appearing at the exhibition. The event attracted nearly 6,000 visitors from the ASEAN and RCEP regions.

From High-Tech to Immersive! Haier Exhibits its Brand Leadership at the CMESS 2023 in Singapore.
From High-Tech to Immersive! Haier Exhibits its Brand Leadership at the CMESS 2023 in Singapore.

Casarte, a luxury brand of Haier Smart Home, displayed the "Connoisseur" and "Light year" suites at CMESS 2023. Haier exhibited its 959 series washer/dryer, G3-601 washer/dryer, and JC-360 professional wine cellar. Both brands showcased smart living rooms, kitchens, and cloakrooms.

Haier Smart Home showcased its expertise in designing smart products and scenarios and its latest overseas brand creation strategy at this exhibition.

Haier Smart Home brings the ultimate user experience

Haier and Casarte displayed sophisticated products and immersive smart scenarios at the exhibition, attracting many visitors.

The 959 series washing machine drew visitors to Haier's exhibit. The 525mm drum washing machine is designed for Southeast Asian users who need to wash large items. The Casarte Light Year Series 500 refrigerator in the exhibition area uses MSA Controlled Oxygen Freshness Technology to maintain cellular-level freshness.

In addition to game-changing technology products, Haier and Casarte displayed fully designed smart home scenarios such as a smart living room, smart kitchen, and smart cloakroom, giving visitors an immersive interactive experience. Visitors to the smart kitchen could easily buy ingredients with a touch on the smart refrigerator. The system then intelligently matches those ingredients to healthy recipes. The range hood opens automatically when the cooker is turned on, making cooking easy for beginners and pros alike.

In addition to the smart kitchen, Haier Smart Home's one-stop active service solutions were in the living room, cloakroom, and other areas, giving visitors a new smart lifestyle.

Haier accelerates global brand creation and Southeast Asian market penetration

At CMESS 2023, Haier Smart Home showcased its successful Southeast Asian expansion and accelerated global strategy.

In 2022, Southeast Asian home appliance sales declined. Haier Smart Home sales however increased 12%, twice the industry average. Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines saw double-digit growth.

Haier Smart Home is expanding rapidly in Southeast Asia. Haier Smart Home's AQUA brand shop in Makassar City's high-end shopping area offers one-stop home appliance shopping. Haier Smart Home launched its commercial laundry business in March 2022 in the Philippines, becoming a top two local brand and opening over 200 shops by March 2023.

Casarte opened its first high-end smart scenario experience center in Thailand in August 2022, featuring a localized whole-house smart home scenario. The experience center has become an important milestone for Casarte and given momentum to Haier Smart Home's global growth efforts.

As a result of evolving consumer trends, the market is demanding higher quality, better intelligence, and more personalization from home appliances. Through its participation in CMESS 2023, Haier Smart Home continues to showcase its leadership in the production of sophisticated products, further accelerating the globalization of smart scenarios.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/from-high-tech-to-immersive-haier-exhibits-its-brand-leadership-at-the-cmess-2023-in-singapore-301781942.html

SOURCE Haier Smart Home

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. Here are the top 3 states they're quickly escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • 'A serious problem': Big South Korean auto firms face heat as State Farm, Progressive now refuse to cover certain models — here’s why these cars are too risky to insure

    This is a TikTok challenge you don’t want to get behind.

  • Saudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewAmmar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder, has resigned just days after his comments helped trigger a slump in the stock and bonds that prompted the Swiss government to step in

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bear of the Day: Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

    Pfizer shares haven't been very healthy in 2023, down more than 20% year-to-date and widely lagging behind the general market.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: First Citizens, First Republic, Novartis, Salesforce, Carnival, and More

    First Citizens Bancshares agrees to acquire large parts of failed Silicon Valley Bank, lifting shares of other regional lenders such as First Republic Bank. Carnival is scheduled to report earnings Monday.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Children's Place recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s div

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Banks Jump As First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank

    Futures rose as bank fears ease. First Citizens will buy Silicon Valley Bank. Microsoft and Tesla are near buy points.

  • First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank, which was seized by regulators following a run on the lender.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewThe bank agreed to take on all deposits and loans, a deal that includes the purchase of

  • I'm Buying Doug Kass' Case for Schwab

    Real Money writer Doug Kass made mention this week a few times that he is building up a position in Charles Schwab Corporation . The stock has dropped some 30% since the implosion earlier this month in Silicon Valley Bank . Insiders have purchased over $6 million shares in aggregate since SVB's debacle.

  • Tesla Aggressively Increases Production

    Tesla wants to continue to dominate the automotive industry in the coming years. After seeing the rivals get closer, Elon Musk's group has unleashed an offensive in recent months to repel them. Tesla has lowered the prices of all its models, from the popular Model 3 and Model Y to the very luxurious Model X and Model S.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says Earnings Are Next Risk to Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson — among the most prominent bearish voices on US stocks — says turmoil in the banking sector has left earnings guidance looking too high, putting sanguine stock markets at risk of sharp declines.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That De

  • Panic Around Deutsche Bank Being The 'Next Credit Suisse' Spreads

    The fall of 167-year-old Credit Suisse , which UBS committed to acquire on March 19, has thrown the European banking world in crisis. Shares of Stoxx Europe 600, which is made up of the 600 biggest banks in Europe, are down 4% from a month ago while German giant Deutsche Bank 's stock has been falling for three consecutive days. Over the last few years, Deutsche Bank in particular has been through a lot of tumult.

  • 5 Things to Invest in When a Recession Hits

    When the market is soaring, it's easy to forget that what goes up can also come down. But economic slowdowns tend to be cyclical, which means that another recession is in the future. Whether it's fast-approaching or still a ways off, it's … Continue reading → The post 5 Things to Invest in When a Recession Hits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Retired But Want to Work Still. What Are My Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.