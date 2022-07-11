U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

High Temperature Thermoplastic Market Report 2022: Industry Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 9% to 2024.

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Temperature Thermoplastic Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the high temperature thermoplastics market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, electrical & electronics, industrial, medical, and other industries. The global high temperature thermoplastics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth driver for this market is the growing demand for high temperature thermoplastics due to its various properties such as high thermal stability, greater chemical resistance, high dielectric strength, low shrinkage, and greater design flexibility.

The study includes the high temperature thermoplastics market size and forecast for the global high temperature thermoplastics market through 2024, segmented by end-use industry, temperature range, resin type, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

  • Transportation

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Industrial

  • Medical

  • Others

By Temperature Range [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

  • HTTs (Range 302F-449.6F)

  • Extreme Temperature Thermoplastics (Range >449.6F)

By Resin Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

  • High Temperature Fluoropolymers (High Temperature FPs)

  • High Performance Polyamide (HPPA)

  • Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

  • Sulfone Polymers (SP)

  • Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP)

  • Aromatic Ketone Polymers (AKP)

  • Poly-imide (PI)

Some of the features of 'Global High Temperature Thermoplastics Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include

  • Market size estimates: Global high temperature thermoplastics market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

  • Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry

  • Segmentation analysis: Global market size by end-use industry, temperature range, resin type, and region

  • Regional analysis: Global high temperature thermoplastics market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

  • Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for high temperature thermoplastics in the global high temperature thermoplastics market.

  • Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, high temperature thermoplastics in the global high temperature thermoplastics market.

  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global High temperature thermoplastics Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by End Use Industry
3.3.1: Transportation
3.3.2: Electrical & Electronics
3.3.3: Industrial
3.3.4: Medical
3.3.5: Others
3.4: Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by Temperature Range
3.5: Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by Resin Type

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by Region
4.2: North American High temperature thermoplastics Market
4.3: European High temperature thermoplastics Market
4.4: APAC High temperature thermoplastics Market
4.5: ROW High temperature thermoplastics Market

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global High temperature thermoplastics Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global High temperature thermoplastics Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

Companies Mentioned

  • BASF

  • Celanese Corporation

  • Solvay

  • Arkema

  • Evonik Industries

  • Dow DuPont

  • SABIC

  • Victrex

  • Royal DSM

  • Toray

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eihr3n

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


