High Usage of Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robots in Hospitals Due to Increasing Cases of Cancerous & Non-cancerous Tumours: Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robots Market Analysis By Product (X-ray Based, Gamma-ray Based & Proton-beam Based) By End-Use and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2026

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6%, the global radiosurgery and radiotherapy robots market is projected to reach US$ 7.1 billion by the end of 2026.

Robotic radiosurgery and radiotherapy are being used by an increasing number of oncologists and hospitals to treat lesions and tumours. Because of the shorter treatment times and higher patient throughput offered by these treatments, patients can quickly return to their normal routines.

Additionally, radiosurgery restricts the amount of radiation that healthy tissues are exposed to since it enables a very accurate dosage distribution. The enhanced treatment of spine tumours, which are often exceedingly difficult to treat, is also made possible by this therapy approach. The market for radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics is expanding due to its many uses.

For More Insights on this Market, Get A Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7570

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global radiosurgery and radiotherapy robots market is to reach a valuation of US$ 5.8 billion by 2026.

  • Demand for radiosurgery and radiotherapy robots is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2026.

  • Radiosurgery and radiotherapy robot sales growth is aided by hospitals treating patients with tumours of cancerous or non-cancer type.

  • North America is handsomely leading the global radiosurgery and radiotherapy robots market.

According to Fact.MR’s analyst,the manner that radiosurgery and radiotherapy therapies are reimbursed varies greatly depending on the local government. However, the improved environment is motivating more patients to choose these therapies, which is expected to boost market expansion.

Winning Strategy

Many companies are emphasizing organic growth strategies, including new product releases, product approvals, and other factors such as patents and promotional events.

One of the growth strategies seen in the market is mergers and acquisitions, along with partnerships and collaborations. Market participants now have the opportunity to expand their businesses due to activities such as the creation of new products and the improvement of existing ones.

  • Digital Surgery, a pioneer in surgical artificial intelligence, data, and analytics, was purchased by Medtronic (U.S.) in February 2020. As a result, the portfolio and platform for robot-assisted surgery at Medtronic have expanded.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robots Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7570

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in radiosurgery robots are investing heavily to gain a competitive edge over one another and progress in this market landscape. The market for radiosurgery and radiotherapy robots is expanding into new regions and introducing advanced products at the same time.

New product approvals and launches are both important for market players to enhance their stance as well as drive revenue generation in the market.

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the novel non-invasive stereotactic radiation system that is used to treat breast cancer, in December 2017, manufactured by the company Xcision Medical Systems, LLC.

  • As part of its commitment to provide painless, precise, and non-invasive radiation treatment to thousands of patients being treated for incurable malignant and non-cancerous tumours, Artemis Hospitals introduced North India's first M6 Cyberknife Radiosurgery technology in August 2017.

Key Segments of Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robots Industry Research

  • By Product :

    • X-ray Based

    • Gamma-ray Based

    • Proton-beam Based

  • By End Use :

    • Hospitals

    • Clinics

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7570

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global radiosurgery and radiotherapy robots market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2026.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of the product (X-ray based, gamma-ray based, proton-beam based), end use (hospitals, clinics, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Healthcare

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market - Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market by Condition Type (Myeloma, Lymphoma, Breast Cancer, Other Condition Types), Application Type (Cleavable Linker, Non-cleavable Linker), and By Region- 2022 to 2032

Cochlear Implant Market - Cochlear Implant Market by Fitting Type (Unilateral Implants, Bilateral Implants), End Use (Adult, Pediatric), and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA) from 2022 to 2032

Lateral Flow Assays Market - Lateral Flow Assay Market by Product Type (Lateral Flow Readers, Digital/Mobile Readers, Benchtop Readers, Kits & Reagents), Application (Drug Development & Quality Testing, Clinical Testing etc.), Technique End-use, and Region -2022 to 2032

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market - Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market by Product (B-Scan, A-Scan, Combined, Pachymeter, Ultrasound Bio Microscope), By Mobility (Portable, Standalone), By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Ophthalmology Clinics, Others), and by Region - 2022 to 2032

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market - Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Analysis by Device Type (Cardiovascular Devices, General Surgery Devices, Laparoscopic Devices, Orthopedic External Fixation Devices, Gastroenterology Biopsy Forceps), by Region - Global Forecast 2021-2028

Coronary Stents Market - Coronary Stents Market Analysis By Product (Bare Metal Stents, Drug Eluting Stents, Bio-absorbable Stents) & Region - Global Forecast 2021 to 2028

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market - Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Analysis by Product (Reagents & Consumables, Equipment, Synthesized Oligonucleotides, DNA Oligonucleotides, RNA Oligonucleotides, Others), by Application (Research, Therapeutics), by End-User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories) & by Region- 2022-2032

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market - Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Analysis, By Drug Class (Antipsychotics Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs, Anti-anxiety Drugs) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2026

Sepsis Diagnostics Market - Sepsis Diagnostics Market Analysis by Product (Blood Culture Media, Instruments and Assays & Reagents), Method (Conventional Sepsis Diagnostics, Automated Sepsis Diagnostics, Pathogen, Gram-negative Bacterial Sepsis, Gram-positive Bacterial Sepsis, Fungal Sepsis and Other Pathogens), Technology (Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays and Other Technologies) and Region Forecast- 2022-2032

NGS Sample Preparation Market - NGS Sample Preparation Market Analysis by Product Type (NGS Sample Preparation Instruments and NGS Sample Preparation Kits and  Reagents & Consumables), Application (NGS Sample Preparation for Drug & Biomarker Discovery, NGS Sample Preparation for Diagnostics, NGS Sample Preparation for Precision Medicines and Others (Agriculture and Animal Research)), End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes and Others (CROs and CMOs) and Region Forecast- 2022-2032

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158


