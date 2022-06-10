High Visibility Clothing Market is estimated to Develop at a CAGR of 6.5% during the Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

High visibility apparel is in high demand in industrial settings to improve employee safety, particularly for individuals who operate in low-light environments

In Asia Pacific, growing demand for high visibility garments in countries like South Korea, India, Japan, and China is likely to help drive market expansion

ALBANY, N.Y., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of global high visibility clothing market clocked at more than US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021. The global market is likely to develop at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global high visibility clothing market is projected to be valued more than US$ 2.9 Bn by 2031. New federal rules and regulations are being implemented by important government agencies throughout the world to improve overall worker wellbeing and safety and also reduce the dangers connected with accidents in industrial setups and other conditions. This factor is likely to drive future market demand for high visibility apparel.

High visibility clothing is a type of industrial apparel that allows employees to see in a variety of settings, particularly in darkness and harsh weather conditions like snow, smog, and rain. It is meant to keep workers safe and avoid accidents while doing certain jobs in a range of sectors, including building sites, maintenance services, security, traffic management, offshore operations, mining, as well as manufacturing.

High visibility warning apparel is required to indicate the existence of employees who work in hazardous environments, in any lighting circumstance, during the day and at night as well. At night, such clothing includes headlights. Places where sufficient lighting is not available (for instance, in pipes, tunnels, and mines) have high visibility clothing requirements for safeguarding workers from accidents. Emergency service yellow vests are notable instances, however, in recent years, such apparel has included a reflective strip that bounces back over 80% of the light, rendering it very visible. Such developments are likely to emerge as high-visibility clothing standards in the forthcoming years.

Key Findings of Market Report

Workers in the industrial manufacturing, construction, and transportation & warehousing businesses are increasingly wearing high visibility clothing, which is supporting the expansion of the global high visibility clothing market. Furthermore, high-visibility apparel producers are concentrating on novel designs to attract people all over the world and access previously untapped areas to increase income.

Benefits of high visibility clothing in the workplace are many. The industrial sector is becoming more conscious about the importance of using worker safety items at work sites or in dangerous locations, such as those near highways, in dark regions, or where employees may be obstructed by trees, construction equipment, and also traffic barriers. The usage of high visibility apparel is intended to reduce workplace injuries by making workers visible to one another.

The industrial sector is paying attention to neon yellow, neon orange, and 3M reflective materials, which have been proven to be perfect for workers doing their task or job in low-light settings. Furthermore, to safeguard oneself from harsh heat, sunshine, moisture, and cold, end users are looking for new and lightweight high visibility gear for various working places, situations, or temperature ranges.

Global High Visibility Clothing Market: Growth Drivers

Several companies are likely to utilize online e-commerce platforms to market their high visibility clothes around the globe so as to expand their client base, boosting usage of high visibility clothing in the forthcoming years.

As a result of regulatory demands, the applications of high visibility clothing are steadily increasing across many industrial sectors. Most industries emphasize on making purchases that are comfortable to wear and have a longer lifespan to reduce costs and prevent having to purchase safety apparel on a regular basis.

Global High Visibility Clothing Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Honeywell International Inc.

Ballyclare International

NASCO Industries, Inc.

The 3M Company

F. ENGEL A/S

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Global High Visibility Clothing Market: Segmentation

Type

Safety Vest

T-Shirts

Pants

Jackets

Hats

Rainwear

Others

Price

Low

Medium

High

