High Voltage Cables Market to Exhibit 7.11% CAGR, Increasing Demand for Power Generation to Help Gain Impetus, says Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Key companies covered in high voltage cables market are Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., General Cable, Prysmian Group, Dubai Cable Company – Ducab, Schneider Electric, Universal Cables Ltd, Riyadh Cables Group Company, ZTT, Nexans, NKT, ABB, Jiangnan Group Limited, Tratos, Brugg Cables, Synergy Cables and others

Pune, India, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high voltage cables market is expected to witness robust growth on account of increasing demand for power generation in order to supply electricity to the increasing population. For instance, a preferred supplier agreement or PSA was signed by NKT for the delivery of high voltage DC for both offshore and onshore locations. Here, NKT would act as the main contractor and export cable systems from the Doggerbank Creyke Beck A and B offshore wind farms.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/high-voltage-cable-market-100794

Fortune Business Insights in their report titled, “High Voltage Cables Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Installation (Overhead, Underground, Submarine), By Voltage (100 kV – 250 kV, 251 kV – 400 kV, Above 400 kV), By End-User (Industrial, Utility) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” foresees the global market to exhibit a CAGR of 7.11% and reach a value of USD 54.97 Billion by 2026 from USD 31.89 Billion in the year 2018. On the basis of installation, the overhead installation segment is dominating the market because of the low transmission losses and easy installation processes.

Some of the players operating in the high voltage cables market include:

  • Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

  • General Cable

  • Prysmian Group

  • Dubai Cable Company - Ducab

  • Schneider Electric

  • Universal Cables Ltd

  • Riyadh Cables Group Company

  • ZTT

  • Nexans

  • NKT

  • ABB

  • Jiangnan Group Limited

  • Tratos

  • Brugg Cables

  • Synergy Cables

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019 to 2026

Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR

7.11%

2026 Value Projection

USD 54.97 Billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 31.89 Billion

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

130

Segments covered

Size, Share, Installation, Geography

Growth Drivers

Replacement Of Aged Grid Infrastructure And The Growing Number Of Smart Grids

Growing Penetration Of Renewables In Power Generation

Easy Installation And Economical Advantage Will Help The Overhead Segment Dominate The Market

Pitfalls & Challenges

Increasing Electricity Demand Will Augment The Growth Of Utilities

The report is based on an in-depth analysis of the high voltage cables market. It offers details about major factors propelling and repelling growth, along with major high voltage cables market trends and opportunities. Such insights will help players invest accordingly and strategize their moves in order to maintain their position in the competition. The report is available for sale on Fortune Business Insights website.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/high-voltage-cable-market-100794

Rise in Greenhouse Gas Emission is Fueling Demand for Renewable Sources Energy, thus Boosting Market

The increasing population, coupled with the rise in urbanization and industrialization are important factors boosting the market for high voltage cables. In addition to that, age old grid infrastructures are being replaced by the new ones, and this requires high current carrying capacity over long distances in order to satisfy the power transmission and distribution throughout. This is anticipated to promote the growth of the market in the forecast period.

On the other hand, the increase in greenhouse gas emission concerns have urged various nations to look for alternative ways of extraction energy from renewable sources of energy. This created the demand for alternative sources of energy such as solar and wind energy. All factors mentioned above are further prognosticated to promote the growth of the market in the forecast duration.

On the flipside, high cost of materials used for making cables such as steel, aluminum, copper, and others may act as a hindrance to the market in the future. Nevertheless, active participation of government in building of smart grid technology, coupled with the rise in the number of offshore power projects are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in near future.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/high-voltage-cable-market-100794

Asia Pacific to Hold High Market Share on Account of Increasing Demand for Renewable Power Sources

As per Fortune Business Insights, the market for high voltage cables is expected to attract high revenue from Asia Pacific owing to the rising population and surge in demand for power generation to serve various residential, industrial and commercial purposes. In 2018, the Asia Pacific held a high voltage cables market share of USD 11.50 Billion. On the other side, North America currently holds a small high voltage cables market share due to the ongoing replacement of the age old grids. However, the oil and gas exploration activities are also driving the regional market.

Quick Buy: High Voltage Cables Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100794

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Value Chain Analysis

  • Global High Voltage Cables Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Installation

      • Overhead

      • Submarine

      • Underground

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage

      • 100 KV - 250 KV

      • 251 KV - 400 KV

      • Above 400 KV

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Industrial

      • Utility

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America High Voltage Cables Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Installation

      • Overhead

      • Submarine

      • Underground

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage

      • 100 KV - 250 KV

      • 251 KV - 400 KV

      • Above 400 KV

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Industrial

      • Utility

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe High Voltage Cables Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Installation

      • Overhead

      • Submarine

      • Underground

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage

      • 100 KV - 250 KV

      • 251 KV - 400 KV

      • Above 400 KV

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Industrial

      • Utility

    • Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • UK

      • Germany

      • Italy

      • Spain

      • France

      • Russia

      • Rest of Europe

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/high-voltage-cable-market-100794

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Alkaline Water Electrolysis Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (<10 m3/h, <30 m3/h, <50 m3/h, <80 m3/h, and >80 m3/h), By Application (Power Plants, Steel Plant, Electronics and Photovoltaics, Industrial Gases, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Hydrogen Generation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (On-site and Portable), By Technology (Steam Methane Reforming, Water Electrolysis, Partial Oil Oxidation, and Coal Gasification), By Application (Ammonia Production, Petroleum Refinery, Methanol Production, Transportation, Power Generation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Bio CHP Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Feedstock (Food Waste, Plastic Waste, Agriculture Waste, Wood Waste, Animal Waste, Paper Waste, and Others), By Prime Mover (Steam Turbine, Gas Turbine, Microturbine, IC Engine), By End-User (Healthcare, Hospitality, Commercial Buildings, Airports, Education Institutes, Recycling Facilities, Manufacturing Industry, Waste Treatment Plant), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Green Hydrogen Generator Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Traditional Alkaline Electrolysis, PEM Electrolysis, and Solid Oxide Electrolysis), By Application (Power Plants, Steel Plant, Electronics and Photovoltaics, Industrial Gases and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Power Rental Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Power Rating (Below 75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, 375-750 kVA and Above 750 kVA), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas, and Others), By Application (Continuous Load, Standby Load, and Peak Load), By End-user (Mining, Construction, Utility, Events, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/high-voltage-cables-market-9334


