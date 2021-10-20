High Voltage Cables Market to Exhibit 7.11% CAGR, Increasing Demand for Power Generation to Help Gain Impetus, says Fortune Business Insights
Pune, India, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high voltage cables market is expected to witness robust growth on account of increasing demand for power generation in order to supply electricity to the increasing population. For instance, a preferred supplier agreement or PSA was signed by NKT for the delivery of high voltage DC for both offshore and onshore locations. Here, NKT would act as the main contractor and export cable systems from the Doggerbank Creyke Beck A and B offshore wind farms.
Fortune Business Insights in their report titled, “High Voltage Cables Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Installation (Overhead, Underground, Submarine), By Voltage (100 kV – 250 kV, 251 kV – 400 kV, Above 400 kV), By End-User (Industrial, Utility) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” foresees the global market to exhibit a CAGR of 7.11% and reach a value of USD 54.97 Billion by 2026 from USD 31.89 Billion in the year 2018. On the basis of installation, the overhead installation segment is dominating the market because of the low transmission losses and easy installation processes.
Some of the players operating in the high voltage cables market include:
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
General Cable
Prysmian Group
Dubai Cable Company - Ducab
Schneider Electric
Universal Cables Ltd
Riyadh Cables Group Company
ZTT
Nexans
NKT
ABB
Jiangnan Group Limited
Tratos
Brugg Cables
Synergy Cables
Report Scope & Segmentation
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2019 to 2026
Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR
7.11%
2026 Value Projection
USD 54.97 Billion
Base Year
2018
Market Size in 2018
USD 31.89 Billion
Historical Data for
2015 to 2017
No. of Pages
130
Segments covered
Size, Share, Installation, Geography
Growth Drivers
Replacement Of Aged Grid Infrastructure And The Growing Number Of Smart Grids
Growing Penetration Of Renewables In Power Generation
Easy Installation And Economical Advantage Will Help The Overhead Segment Dominate The Market
Pitfalls & Challenges
Increasing Electricity Demand Will Augment The Growth Of Utilities
The report is based on an in-depth analysis of the high voltage cables market. It offers details about major factors propelling and repelling growth, along with major high voltage cables market trends and opportunities. Such insights will help players invest accordingly and strategize their moves in order to maintain their position in the competition. The report is available for sale on Fortune Business Insights website.
Rise in Greenhouse Gas Emission is Fueling Demand for Renewable Sources Energy, thus Boosting Market
The increasing population, coupled with the rise in urbanization and industrialization are important factors boosting the market for high voltage cables. In addition to that, age old grid infrastructures are being replaced by the new ones, and this requires high current carrying capacity over long distances in order to satisfy the power transmission and distribution throughout. This is anticipated to promote the growth of the market in the forecast period.
On the other hand, the increase in greenhouse gas emission concerns have urged various nations to look for alternative ways of extraction energy from renewable sources of energy. This created the demand for alternative sources of energy such as solar and wind energy. All factors mentioned above are further prognosticated to promote the growth of the market in the forecast duration.
On the flipside, high cost of materials used for making cables such as steel, aluminum, copper, and others may act as a hindrance to the market in the future. Nevertheless, active participation of government in building of smart grid technology, coupled with the rise in the number of offshore power projects are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in near future.
Asia Pacific to Hold High Market Share on Account of Increasing Demand for Renewable Power Sources
As per Fortune Business Insights, the market for high voltage cables is expected to attract high revenue from Asia Pacific owing to the rising population and surge in demand for power generation to serve various residential, industrial and commercial purposes. In 2018, the Asia Pacific held a high voltage cables market share of USD 11.50 Billion. On the other side, North America currently holds a small high voltage cables market share due to the ongoing replacement of the age old grids. However, the oil and gas exploration activities are also driving the regional market.
Major Table of Contents:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
Latest Technological Advancement
Regulatory Landscape
Industry SWOT Analysis
Porters Five Forces Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Global High Voltage Cables Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Installation
Overhead
Submarine
Underground
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage
100 KV - 250 KV
251 KV - 400 KV
Above 400 KV
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
Industrial
Utility
Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
North America High Voltage Cables Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Installation
Overhead
Submarine
Underground
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage
100 KV - 250 KV
251 KV - 400 KV
Above 400 KV
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
Industrial
Utility
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
U.S.
Canada
Europe High Voltage Cables Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Installation
Overhead
Submarine
Underground
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage
100 KV - 250 KV
251 KV - 400 KV
Above 400 KV
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
Industrial
Utility
Insights and Forecast – By Country
UK
Germany
Italy
Spain
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
