High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitors Market to Garner $17.96 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Factors contributing to the growth of the global high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitors market include increase in adoption of high voltage capacitors in ultra-high voltage (UHV) and extra-high voltage (EHV) transmission and demand to boost grid infrastructure to raise the electricity accessibility. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, production facilities of electronics and semiconductors have been either completely shut or operating partially due to slowdown and unavailability of the workforce.

Portland,OR, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitors market generated $4.73 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $17.96 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report presents in-depth information related to the key trends, competency, future estimations, drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market with in-depth impact analysis.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 350 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13431

Rise in demand to improve grid infrastructure in order to boost electricity accessibility is the key reason behind the growth of the global high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitor market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in the adoption of high voltage capacitors in extra-high voltage (EHV) and ultra-high voltage (UVH) transmission propels the growth of the market.

The market is expected to get benefited from the growth in industrialization, increase in need for improved stability, supportive laws and regulations, and innovations in the energy & power sector during the forecast period. However, high voltage hazards related to the HVDC capacitors hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant drop in manufacturing utilization.

  • The travel bans & facility closures kept workers out of their factories, leading to slow growth of the global high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitors market in 2020.

  • The market is estimated to grow by the end of 2022 owing to technological developments. Market players are deploying multiple strategies to boost growth during the post-lockdown period

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitors market based on type, technology, installation type, application, and region.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitors Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13431

Based on type, the plastic film capacitors segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total share and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the ceramic capacitors segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the technology, the line commutated converters (LCC) segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitors market. However, the voltage-sourced converters (VSC) segment is expected to lead the market with the manifestation of the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around one-third of the total share. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13431

Leading players of the global high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitors market analysed in the research include Hitachi Ltd., General Atomics, Inc., TDK Corporation, Samwha Capacitor Co Ltd, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation PLC, UCAP Power, Inc., Murata Manufacturing, Vishay Intertechnology, and Siemens AG.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


