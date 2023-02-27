High Wire Networks to Present at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, March 12-14, 2023

High Wire Networks Inc.

BATAVIA, Ill., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed security and technology enablement services, has been invited to present at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California on March 12-14, 2023.

The conference will feature on-demand presentations by companies across a range of industry sectors, in-person one-on-one and small group meetings, thematic industry panels and fireside chats.

Past conferences have attracted more than 5,000 attendees that include institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth investors, and equity analysts.

High Wire CEO, Mark Porter, will participate in one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors. He will be joined by company COO Stephen LaMarche and CTO David Barton.

Management will discuss the company’s market leadership in delivering IT and cybersecurity managed services for its channel partners and end-customers worldwide.

The company’s strong growth in managed services is being driven by over 600 channel partners who have expanded their service offerings with High Wire’s tech-enablement and managed cybersecurity solutions. Through these channel partners, High Wire’s highly flexible and adaptable managed services have earned the trust of tens of thousands of SMBs and enterprise customers worldwide, including hundreds of the Fortune 500, many of the Fortune 50, and multiple top federal government agencies.

High Wire was recently ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas. It was also recently named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers.

To submit your Roth Conference registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with High Wire, please contact your ROTH representative. For questions or further information about High Wire, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557, or submit your request here.



About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.



About High Wire Networks

For over 22 years, High Wire Networks, Inc. has been a trusted partner to VARs, MSPs, distributors, integrators, manufacturers and telecom providers, enabling them to minimize overhead while extending their delivery capabilities around the world. High Wire’s flexible workforce delivers vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services across more than 180 countries worldwide.

High Wire services include design, installation, configuration and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. The High Wire Overwatch Managed Security™ platform enables the company’s partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity that is easy to sell and easy to buy as an affordable subscription.

High Wire also offers a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support. With High Wire, its partners Get Work Done.

High Wire was recently ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas. It was also recently named by CRN Magazine to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists for 2023.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on Twitter, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

Company Contact:

Mark Porter, CEO

High Wire Networks

Tel +1 (952) 974-4000

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel +1 (949) 432-7557

Email contact

Media Relations:

Susanna Song

VP of Marketing and Communications

High Wire Networks

Tel +1 (952) 974-4000

Email contact

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel +1 (949) 432-7572

Email contact

