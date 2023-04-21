High Wire Signs $1.6 Million Contract Renewal to Deliver Full Range of Tech Managed Services for Leading National Environmental Solutions Provider

High Wire Networks Inc.

BATAVIA, Ill., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, has been awarded an expanded $1.6 million annual contract renewal to provide a technology managed services and maintenance program for a Fortune 500 national environmental solutions provider. The renewal was secured through one of High Wire’s premier global channel partners.



The renewed program includes managed services to support data network resources, computer equipment installation, relocations and upgrades, WiFi access points, wireless mesh, cabling and fiber runs. High Wire will continue to provide its global command center services to more than 1,300 end-customer locations across the U.S. and Canada. The renewed deployment includes an additional 60 customer sites compared to those under the preceding managed services and maintenance program that generated more than $1.3 million in billed services.

High Wire will continue to provide on-demand logistics management and program coordination for scheduled maintenance at all locations, as well as four-hour service for emergency requests to remediate network outages. High Wire’s global command center will also continue to provide project management support and 24x7 customer service. The company’s network of 15,000 field technicians will provide hands-on support at the customer’s nationwide locations.

As part of the program, the channel partner outsourced its technology services to High Wire who transitioned the partner from a time and materials billing model to a more efficient and cost-effective fixed-price managed services model. High Wire also helped them to better process and organize their customer data, including information related to incoming tickets and better identifying true break/fix incidents.

“As a result of moving our channel partner to a more advantageous managed services model, we have demonstrated the benefits of our managed services over program engagement,” commented High Wire CEO, Mark Porter. “Our channel partner and end-customer have been able to enjoy the benefits of a service delivery model that is predictable and reliable, and they have been better able to delineate between managed security requests and project work. This has strengthened our relationship and created opportunities for additional managed service wins and tech enablement engagements with new customers.”

The renewed engagement builds upon a long-term relationship with the channel partner. In 2020, High Wire worked with the partner to deliver SD-Wan installation services for the customer at more than 800 locations across North America. At each location, High Wire’s field technicians installed or replaced firewalls, switches and access points.

COO of High Wire Technology Services, Charles Hughes, stated: “We have worked very closely with our channel partner and their customer on every decision and service need, ensuring that the customer experienced our channel partner and us working as a solid, efficient team that delivered fast and effective results. Given this strong collaboration, we expect to generate additional cost efficiencies and other service benefits for the customer under this expanded renewal contract.”

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through more than 600 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for nearly 1,000 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s largest government agencies.

The company’s Overwatch by High Wire Networks™ platform offers a range of subscription services for threat prevention, detection and response to meet the security and compliance requirements of organizations large and small. The company’s IT enablement services provide the foundation for growing its higher-margin Overwatch business.

High Wire has 125 full-time employees worldwide and four U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in Puerto Rico and United Kingdom.

High Wire was recently ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas. It was also recently named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers.

