U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,757.99
    -31.94 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,076.68
    -107.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,066.81
    -153.39 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.31
    -39.85 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.62
    +0.68 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.20
    +4.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    +0.18 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9839
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    +0.1980 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1251
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3710
    -1.6650 (-1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,324.78
    +287.93 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.32
    +14.80 (+3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

High Wire Wins $5 Million Multi-Site, Multi-Tech Rollout for Global Systems Integrator

0
High Wire Networks Inc.
·3 min read
High Wire Networks Inc.
High Wire Networks Inc.

More Than a Thousand Stores Will Undergo Technology Refresh to Improve Wi-Fi

BATAVIA, Ill., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  High Wire Networks Inc. (the “Company” or "High Wire") (OTCQB: HWNI), announced today High Wire won a $5 million technology deployment project that will span across the U.S and U.S. territories.

High Wire will deliver wireless solutions including predictive surveys, and network cabling solutions leveraging its vast network of field technicians and engineers. The Company will also support the partner through its global command center services to deliver project and logistics management. The deployments are scheduled synchronously at multiple stores and during store off hours.

“We are thrilled to partner with a systems integrator who trusts High Wire to deliver across our stack of technology services that will improve their customer’s business efficiency and overall customer satisfaction,” said Don Schmidt, High Wire EVP. “We are proud to consistently deliver an easy-to-engage process that aligns with our partner, offers subject-matter expertise, and gets work done efficiently and cost-effectively.”

High Wire has experienced significant growth in its wireless deployment segment of business. The Company secured more than $18 million of opportunities this year, leveraging its global reach to deliver wireless refresh and new deployment contracts. These engagements span more than three-thousand facilities, installing tens of thousands of access point.

About High Wire Networks
For 20 years, High Wire Networks Inc.(OTCQB: HWNI) has been a trusted partner to VARs, MSPs, distributors, integrators, manufacturers and telecom providers by enabling them to minimize overhead while extending delivery capabilities around the world. Our flexible workforce delivers vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services in more than 180 countries. Our services include design, installation, configuration and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. Our Overwatch Managed Security Marketplace enables our partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity that's easy to sell and easy to buy for an affordable subscription. We also offer a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support. With High Wire Networks, partners Get Work Done. Learn more at www.highwirenetworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “indicate,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company’s performance, are all “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

Investor Relations

www.highwirenetworks.com/investors
investors@highwirenetworks.com

Media Relations

Susanna Song
Vice President of Communications
susanna.song@highwirenetworks.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola Stocks Tanked Today

    Growth and technology stocks are leading the market lower today, but early-stage electric vehicle (EV) stocks are tanking even more. The Nasdaq Composite Index moved down by more than 1.2% as of 2:55 p.m. ET, but EV start-ups Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were faring much worse. At that time, Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola had dropped 4.6%, 8.6%, and 9%, respectively.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $11.86, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Plunging Today

    Shares of online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) tumbled this morning just one day after the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate by an additional 75 basis points. Carvana investors are likely worried that the Fed is pushing the economy closer to a recession and worry that an economic slowdown will hurt the company's business. As a result, Carvana's share price plunged 10.1% as of 1:14 p.m. ET.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Right Now

    The retreat is being driven by soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which are putting the brakes on the economy and forcing investors to rethink their growth expectations. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), for example, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks on other lenders, and investors have doubts about how well its lending models will hold up as household finances deteriorate. Upstart's main goal is to displace the standard tools used to size up the risk in consumer lending.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Losing Altitude Today

    The latest Federal Reserve rate hike and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's vow to do whatever is necessary to fight inflation are rippling through markets, sending shares down due to investor fears that the Fed's actions will push the economy into a recession. Travel is perhaps the ultimate big-ticket discretionary purchase, and airline stocks are tumbling as part of the broader sell-off. Shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), and United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) are all down as much as 5%, with shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK), and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) all down 3% or more.

  • In the wake of fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) latest US$139m market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    A look at the shareholders of fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the...

  • 2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid

    This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $25.52, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Down Today

    Investors waiting for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) to report a quarter with breakout growth are likely in for a longer wait, according to a Wall Street analyst. Given the uncertain economic environment, it appears fewer investors are willing to continue to wait. Shares of Palantir were down more than 5% on Thursday afternoon as Wall Street continues to shy away from more speculative growth stocks.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • FedEx stock boosted by cost savings plans amid a second-quarter earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports on FedEx's earnings report that cites its cost savings outlook for 2023.

  • Stocks slip following Fed-induced sell-off

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving after the Fed's interest rate hike on Wednesday.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard, Affirm, and SoFi Are Slumping Today

    Shares of several payments and fintech stocks struggled to shake off a hangover from the Federal Reserve's September meeting yesterday, in which the Fed delivered another big rate hike. Shares of the large payments rail Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded nearly 1.5% lower in the final hour of trading today. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded more than 6% lower, and shares of digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were down nearly 5%.

  • General Electric Investors Will Be Rewarded for Their Patience

    Near-term storm clouds are gathering, but the stock looks like an excellent value for investors willing to ride out the volatility.

  • Novavax stock dives after JPMorgan downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses Novavax stock performance after JPMorgan downgrades its shares to Underweight from Neutral.