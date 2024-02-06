Advertisement
High-Yield Dividend Stocks: 2 I Just Bought That Are Still Buys Now

Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe, The Motley Fool
·1 min read

In this video, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain why they each just bought shares of Realty Income (NYSE: O) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA) in January, and why both are still worth buying now.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 30, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 5, 2024.

Jason Hall has positions in Realty Income. Tyler Crowe has positions in Easterly Government Properties. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends Easterly Government Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

High-Yield Dividend Stocks: 2 I Just Bought That Are Still Buys Now was originally published by The Motley Fool

