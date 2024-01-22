In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss why AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), despite very appealing high-dividend yields, are unlikely to prove good long-term investments going forward.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 19, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 21, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Verizon Communications right now?

Before you buy stock in Verizon Communications, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Verizon Communications wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 16, 2024

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

High-Yield Dividend Stocks: Why Verizon and AT&T Don't Make the Cut was originally published by The Motley Fool