HighByte Expands Board of Directors with New Appointees

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Industrial software company welcomes industry veterans Seth Lawry and Sujeet Chand to Board of Directors</span>

PORTLAND, Maine, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HighByte®, an industrial software company, today announced the approval of two new appointees to the company's Board of Directors, including Seth Lawry and Sujeet Chand. Both directors bring decades of financial and industry knowledge to their respective positions.

HighByte Board of Directors (from left to right): Elizabeth Peters, Corson Ellis, Tony Paine, Seth Lawry, and Sujeet Chand
HighByte Board of Directors (from left to right): Elizabeth Peters, Corson Ellis, Tony Paine, Seth Lawry, and Sujeet Chand

Mr. Lawry is a private investor and an advisory partner at Thomas H. Lee Partners where he was formerly a partner and member of the management and investment committees. Mr. Lawry also worked at Morgan Stanley & Co. Incorporated in the mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and equity capital markets departments, as well as at General Atlantic Partners, a venture capital firm. Mr. Lawry has served as a director at several companies including Agencyport Software Ltd., CompuCom Systems, Inc., Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Houghton Mifflin Company, MoneyGram International, ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG, Safelite Glass Corp., Tucker Anthony Sutro, and Warner Music Group Corp. He is also active in various private and non-profit institutions, including as a 15-year trustee of Colby College. Mr. Lawry holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and German Studies from Williams College and a Master of Business Administration from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Mr. Chand is a strategic leader and engineer with a unique perspective on technology, innovation, and customer needs. He served as SVP and CTO at Rockwell Automation for 16 years and now serves on the Board of three public companies, including Flowserve (FLS), Proto Labs (PRLB), and Veeco (VECO), as well as a private start-up company, HDS Global. His prior advisory board service includes the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST), National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), FIRST Robotics, Wisconsin Technology Council, University of Wisconsin Research Foundation, and Robert W. Baird Venture Partners. He has also represented the United States as the head of a delegation to Intelligent Manufacturing Systems, a worldwide consortium on manufacturing technology. He currently holds 63 patents and has published more than 75 technical papers in research journals and conferences. Mr. Chand earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering and a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.

"We're excited and humbled to welcome Mr. Lawry and Mr. Chand to the HighByte Board of Directors," said HighByte CEO Tony Paine. "Their depth of experience across capital management, investment, go-to-market, technical innovation, and strategic alliances cannot be overstated."

Following the appointments of Mr. Lawry and Mr. Chand, the board will comprise five directors, including Board Chair Elizabeth Peters, Investor Director Corson Ellis, and HighByte CEO Tony Paine. The expansion from three to five directors follows the company's recent seed round that raised $3.5M in new capital. The round was led by the family offices of Seth and Cindy Lawry and Soren and Caroline Oberg. Mr. Lawry and Mr. Oberg served together as long-time partners at Thomas H. Lee Partners.

Additional Resources

About HighByte
HighByte is an industrial software company founded in 2018 with headquarters in Portland, Maine USA. The company builds solutions that address the data architecture and integration challenges created by Industry 4.0. HighByte Intelligence Hub, the company's award-winning Industrial DataOps software, provides modeled, ready-to-use data to the Cloud using a codeless interface to speed integration time and accelerate analytics. The Intelligence Hub has been deployed in more than a dozen countries by some of the world's most innovative companies spanning a wide range of vertical markets, including food and beverage, health sciences, pulp and paper, industrial products, consumer goods, and energy. Learn more at https://www.highbyte.com.

HighByte is a registered trademark of HighByte, Inc.

Media Contact
HighByte
Torey Penrod-Cambra
Chief Communications Officer
+1 844.328.2677 x701
torey.penrod-cambra@highbyte.com

HighByte logo. All rights reserved. (PRNewsfoto/HighByte)
HighByte logo. All rights reserved. (PRNewsfoto/HighByte)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highbyte-expands-board-of-directors-with-new-appointees-301497701.html

SOURCE HighByte

