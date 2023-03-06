U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,057.75
    +8.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,424.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,356.00
    +44.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,932.60
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.96
    -0.72 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.50
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9130
    -0.0510 (-1.29%)
     

  • Vix

    18.92
    -0.67 (-3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7660
    -0.0650 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,437.01
    -21.49 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,912.60
    -34.51 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

HIGHCO : Shareholding as 02/28/2023

HIGHCO
·2 min read
HIGHCO
HIGHCO

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement
of information

Total number of shares

Number of shares without voting rights (*)

Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)

Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)

February 28, 2023

20 455 403

319 981

22 818 769

22 498 788

January 31, 2023

20 455 403

253 414

22 892 958

22 639 544

December 31, 2022

20 455 403

250 392

22 948 713

22 698 321

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow. Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has more than 500 employees and has achieved Gold status from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

Your contacts
Cécile COLLINA-HUE                                Nicolas CASSAR
Managing Director                                        Press Relations
+33 1 77 75 65 06                                        +33 4 88 71 35 46
comfi@highco.com                 n.cassar@highco.com

Upcoming event

Publication take place after market close.

Quarterly gross profit
Q1 2023 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 26 April 2023
Q2 and H1 2023 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 19 July 2023
Q3 and 9-months 2023 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 18 October 2023
2023 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Analyst meeting (French Society of Financial Analysts - SFAF)
2022 Annual Earnings Conference Call at 11:00 am: Wednesday, 29 March 2023
2023 Half-year Earnings Conference Call at 11:00 am: Thursday, 14 September 2023

Earnings
2022 Annual Earnings: Tuesday, 28 March 2023
2023 Half-year Earnings: Wednesday, 13 September 2023

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).
ISIN: FR0000054231
Reuters: HIGH.PA
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Cytokinetics Posts Aficamten Data In Patients With Thickened Heart Muscle

    Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) presented results from Cohort 4 of REDWOOD-HCM Phase 2 trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (nHCM). At ten weeks, patients in Cohort 4 experienced significant improvements in NT-proBNP, with an average decrease of 66%. High-sensitivity troponin I level also improved significantly proportional to baseline at each study visit. Related: FDA Rejects Cytokinetics' Heart Failure Treatment Candidate. An improvement of ≥

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors are discovering a trove

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina’s Cautious Growth Target

  • Apple Stock Is a Buy, Goldman Sachs Says. The Market Is Missing Something.

    The market should be paying more attention to the tech giant’s installed user base and recurring revenue growth from services, or as Goldman analysts put it, the 'Apple-as-a-Service' opportunity.

  • Goldman Says Buy Apple After Years on Sidelines of 300% Advance

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is recommending buying Apple Inc. shares for the first time in nearly six years, after being mostly on the sidelines as the iPhone maker’s stock more than quadrupled in value.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina’s Cautious Growth Ta

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell Amid More Management Changes?

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. When will revenue growth reaccelerate?

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs keeps soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, warns a trade strategist — here are 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • Tesla Cuts Prices on Its Vehicles Again. Analyst Raises Target for the Stock.

    The electric-vehicle company lowers the tags on the Model S and Model X. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois is now looking for $230 a share from $180.

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, Apple, Ciena, Silvergate, and More

    Tesla cuts U.S. prices on the Model S and Model X, Apple stock is initiated at Buy by analysts at Goldman Sachs, Ciena posts adjusted fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that beats expectations.

  • Buy This Small-Cap Retail Stock. Shares Could Rise by 50%.

    The retail chain now has 333 stores, and is expanding into the Northeast. It has seen steady growth, high profitability, and low debt. And there’s no reason that its growth won’t continue.

  • Factors to Note Ahead of CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q4 Earnings

    CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q4 results are likely to reflect the benefits of a solid demand environment, contributions from the newly acquired Reposify business and the addition of new customers.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • Lordstown Motors’ Sales Were Dreadful. The Stock Is Rising Anyway.

    The electric-vehicles start-up reported a fourth-quarter loss of 45 cents a share from $194,000 in sales. Wall Street was looking for a 32 cent per share loss from roughly $7 million in sales.

  • Why the stock-market rally can keep going, says Morgan Stanley strategist who only recently warned of a death zone

    Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, who warned of a 'death zone' for investors last month, says at least the short term, this rally can keep going.

  • Big Fund Slashes Stakes in Chip Stocks AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron

    Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada’s second-largest public pension, sold 20% or more of stakes in AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron Technologies stock in the fourth quarter.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. The AES Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Has Good News for EV Buyers

    The EV upstart is optimistic about its ability to produce more vehicles this year than previously anticipated, according to Bloomberg News.