Higher APS bills in the mail. Good for shareholders, future, but more out of your pocket

With a largely favorable rate case under the belt, executives at utility Arizona Public Service and parent Pinnacle West Capital Corp. anticipate improved financial results, along with better customer service and more expansion to meet continuing growth around metro Phoenix.

“We have a stable foundation with solid execution going forward,” Pinnacle West said in a presentation made available to investors on March 4, following the electricity rate hike approved by the Arizona Corporation Commission on Feb. 22.

Starting March 8, customers of the state’s largest power utility began receiving new bills showing rate hikes that will average around 8% or roughly $10 to $12 a month.

Also this month, APS is warning customers about fake statements and other scams. Some involve inaccurate threats to turn off power or ruses to lease or sell solar power systems.

Arizona Public Service Co.

The rate hike approved by the Commission infuses APS with a net $253 million or so in increased annual revenue, though company officials note that this money helps to compensate them for outlays already spent on infrastructure improvements and other needs.

The March 4 investor presentation cited a “supportive regulatory environment” that envisions more constructive and consistent outcomes. The four Republicans on the Commission approved the rate hike, while the lone Democrat, Anna Tovar, dissented.

APS is predicting residential customer growth of 1.5% to 2.5% in 2024, along with an increase in electricity sales of 4% to 6% and total revenue gains of 2% to 4%. APS currently serves 1.4 million customers. The company's residential customers can save money by enrolling in a "time of use" plan and shifting most energy use away from the peak hours of 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays.

During the Commission hearing, APS President Ted Geisler said the company needed to recover its costs to counter what he called a trend of declining profitability, stock underperformance and a downgrade in its credit rating.

Story continues

APS borrows money by issuing bonds before receiving rate increases. "We must convince lenders to fund the grid investments necessary," he said.

Commissioners explain the decision

APS didn't receive everything it sought in the rate case.

“Collectively, the Commission cut over $200 million in current and newly proposed ratepayer-funded programs," said Commissioner Kevin Thompson in a prepared statement. "We adopted amendments that provide greater ratepayer transparency and accountability for the utility, and we adopted reforms or eliminated existing programs that require ratepayer subsidization."

Commissioners Anna Tovar (left) and Kevin Thompson (right), of the Arizona Corporation Commission, attend a special open meeting following Thompson and Nick Myers' swearing-in ceremony at the commission's building in Phoenix on Jan. 3, 2023.

Supporters of rooftop residential solar programs were dealt a setback when the Commission imposed a surcharge on these homes in APS territory. Homeowners with solar systems connected to the power grid will pay fees ranging between roughly $2.29 and $2.56 a month.

Solar advocates call it a discriminatory fee, but Commission Chairman Jim O'Connor indicated that the surcharge keeps other ratepayers from subsidizing solar customers for the considerable costs of building and maintaining the grid.

"Our constitutional obligation is to protect the interest of all ratepayers and ensure the grid is reliable," said O'Connor in a statement following the vote, which he said results in "equitable and fair" treatment among customers. He also reiterated the need for utilities here to expand their infrastructure and service, given the state's population and economic growth.

New era of electricity demand in Arizona

The APS territory, along with that of Tempe-based utility Salt River Project, features an increasingly diverse mix of commercial customers. They include semiconductor manufacturers, makers of electric vehicles, aerospace and defense contractors, cybersecurity firms, medical-technology businesses and data centers. Some of those industries had little or no presence here a decade or so ago.

In fact, metro Phoenix now ranks behind only northern Virginia as the nation’s second largest hub of data centers, which house arrays of electricity-thirsty business computers. The biggest industrial investment in Arizona’s history, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. complex in north Phoenix, also is going up in APS territory. APS customers are split almost evenly between residential and nonresidential.

The Pinnacle West report to investors filed March 4 also cited the company’s balance-sheet strength, though the company’s debt is rated so-so, in the BBB+ range. The company also said its customer service has improved, based on surveys conducted by J.D. Power.

APS estimates its rate increases will average 2.6% annually from 2018 through 2024, or less than the 3.7% annualized projected rise for the Consumer Price Index inflation measure over that span.

Pinnacle West expects to earn between $4.60 and $4.80 a share this year, up from $4.41 a share last year, with revenue increasing to between $4.9 billion and $5 billion in 2024, from $4.7 billion in 2023.

Over the roughly two weeks since the Feb. 22 session, Pinnacle West stock has risen about 2.5% during a stretch when the broad stock market also has been advancing.

Three of the five Arizona Corporation Commission seats are up for election in November — those of Republicans Jim O'Connor and Lea Marquez Peterson and Democrat Tovar, who has announced she will not run again.

Reach the writer at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Higher APS bills in the mail. Good for shareholders, future, not you