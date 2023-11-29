Higher EDge leadership conference to focus on AI, microcredentials, the talent pipeline, and other key issues facing higher ed

Nov. 28—AUSTIN — Leaders in education, government, and industry will convene Dec. 12-13 in Austin to discuss the road ahead for higher education at the Higher EDge 2023: Leading Texas' Future conference.

The annual conference, hosted by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB), has expanded in recent years and is now Higher EDge, focusing on Texas' pivotal role leading higher education innovation.

The two-day conference at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center will explore the future of higher education as it relates to artificial intelligence (AI), the talent pipeline, innovations in credentials, digital learning, teaching and advising, and more. The agenda will include panel discussions, breakout sessions, and keynote speakers, culminating in the annual State of Higher Education address from Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller.

The event will include keynotes from Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education, the major coordinating body for the nation's colleges and universities, and Nicole Smith, a research professor and chief economist at the Georgetown University Center for Education and the Workforce (CEW), where she leads CEW's econometric and methodological work.

Highlights of this year's programming include:

— Explorations into the emerging role of AI in higher education and the workplace

— Insights into the historic 88th Texas Legislature

— How higher education leaders are positioning their institutions to meet Texas' rapidly changing workforce

— Leveraging technology to improve students' anxiety and mental health