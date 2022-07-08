U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

Higher Education Market: 38% of Growth to Originate from North America | Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 37.82 Billion from 2019 to 2024

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving the Higher Education Market growth is the advent of changes in educational content delivery methods. There has been the utilization of various established technologies, including hybrid or collaborative learning platforms, for higher education globally. The increase in the investment by colleges and universities in hardware and software has led to the implementation of new technologies for education. There is an emergence of new forms of content delivery methods that involve new technologies such as gamification-supported flipped classrooms and active learning. These new methods can help enhance student engagement and make the learning process student-centric. There has been a growing interest in the area of gamification for educational purposes. The gamification-supported flipped classroom is becoming increasingly popular among universities globally. In flipped classrooms, students can watch videos and online lectures outside the classroom. This helps in remodeling lengthy lecture sessions into active learning, thereby utilizing the valuable class time of students to solve problems and apply concepts. These factors are likely to stimulate the growth of the global higher education market during the forecast period.

For More Insights that will Help Companies Evaluate and Develop Growth Strategies – View Snapshot of the Report

The Higher Education Market value is set to grow by USD 37.82 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 12.43% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Higher Education Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by Product (hardware and software). The higher education market share growth by the hardware will be significant during the forecast period. The higher education hardware segment includes educational, personal computers (PCs), interactive displays, classroom wearables, sound systems, projectors, and lecture capture solutions. There is immense growth in the adoption of educational PCs such as desktops and laptops, owing to the high percentage of the student population in the higher education sector.

Request Sample Report Using Business Email ID to Gain Further Insights on the Market Contribution of Various Segments on Higher Priority

Higher Education Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for higher education in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA regions. The growing need for effective and quality education in the developed economies will facilitate the higher education market growth in North America over the forecast period.

For Detailed Information on the Competitive Intelligence and Regional Opportunities to Create Efficient Business Plans. Download Sample Report

Higher Education Market: Vendor Landscape & Analysis

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Blackboard Inc.

  • Dell Inc.

  • D2L Corp.

  • Discovery Inc.

  • Ellucian Co. LP

  • Instructure Inc.

  • Pearson plc

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The higher education market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Successful Business Strategies Deployed by the Key Vendors with Latest Product Offerings & News – Learn More

Related Reports Include

Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The alternative credentials market share for higher education is expected to increase by USD 1.40 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17%. The market share growth for higher education by the non-credit training courses segment will be significant during the forecast period. Find More Research Insights Here

Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The higher education testing and assessment market share is expected to increase by USD 5.13 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%. With the outbreak of COVID-19, education officials were forced to cancel classroom learning. Universities across the US have adjusted their programs in response to the spread of COVID-19.  The shift from classrooms to virtual platforms propelled the market growth. Find More Research Insights Here

Higher Education Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.43%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 37.82 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.96

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., Dell Inc., D2L Corp., Discovery Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Pearson plc, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.4 Advance

  • 10.5 Apple Inc.

  • 10.6 Blackboard Inc.

  • 10.7 D2L Corp.

  • 10.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 10.9 Ellucian Co. LP

  • 10.10 Instructure Inc.

  • 10.11 Pearson Plc

  • 10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/higher-education-market-38-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--market-value-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-37-82-billion-from-2019-to-2024--301582302.html

SOURCE Technavio

