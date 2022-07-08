NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving the Higher Education Market growth is the advent of changes in educational content delivery methods. There has been the utilization of various established technologies, including hybrid or collaborative learning platforms, for higher education globally. The increase in the investment by colleges and universities in hardware and software has led to the implementation of new technologies for education. There is an emergence of new forms of content delivery methods that involve new technologies such as gamification-supported flipped classrooms and active learning. These new methods can help enhance student engagement and make the learning process student-centric. There has been a growing interest in the area of gamification for educational purposes. The gamification-supported flipped classroom is becoming increasingly popular among universities globally. In flipped classrooms, students can watch videos and online lectures outside the classroom. This helps in remodeling lengthy lecture sessions into active learning, thereby utilizing the valuable class time of students to solve problems and apply concepts. These factors are likely to stimulate the growth of the global higher education market during the forecast period.

Higher Education Market: 38% of Growth to Originate from North America | Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 37.82 Billion from 2019 to 2024

The Higher Education Market value is set to grow by USD 37.82 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 12.43% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Higher Education Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by Product (hardware and software). The higher education market share growth by the hardware will be significant during the forecast period. The higher education hardware segment includes educational, personal computers (PCs), interactive displays, classroom wearables, sound systems, projectors, and lecture capture solutions. There is immense growth in the adoption of educational PCs such as desktops and laptops, owing to the high percentage of the student population in the higher education sector.

Higher Education Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for higher education in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA regions. The growing need for effective and quality education in the developed economies will facilitate the higher education market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Higher Education Market: Vendor Landscape & Analysis

Adobe Inc.

Apple Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Dell Inc.

D2L Corp.

Discovery Inc.

Ellucian Co. LP

Instructure Inc.

Pearson plc

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The higher education market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Higher Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.43% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 37.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., Dell Inc., D2L Corp., Discovery Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Pearson plc, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adobe Inc.

10.4 Advance

10.5 Apple Inc.

10.6 Blackboard Inc.

10.7 D2L Corp.

10.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

10.9 Ellucian Co. LP

10.10 Instructure Inc.

10.11 Pearson Plc

10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

