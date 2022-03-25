Higher Education Market to grow by USD 45.11 billion | 37% growth to originate in North America | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global higher education market size is expected to increase by USD 45.11 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 13.40% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.84% during the forecast period. The report offers accurate predictions on the future market scenarios, YOY growth rates through 2025, and the trends and drivers impacting the growth of the market.
The global higher education market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of regional and international players occupying the competitive landscape. These players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market.
Adobe Inc., Advance, Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are among some of the dominant players in the market. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growth of internationalization in the education sector will create significant opportunities for market players. However, the increasing cost of higher education will restrict their growth.
Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Product
Geography
By product, the software segment will account for the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period. The surging demand for cloud-based classroom management system software among end-users will be driving the growth of the segment.
Similarly, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 37% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as increasing investments in the latest technologies by higher educational institutions, endorsement of the use of adaptive learning in colleges, and new contracts and agreements among vendors. The US is the key market for higher education in North America.
The higher education market report covers the following areas:
Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist higher education market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the higher education market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the higher education market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of higher education market vendors
Higher Education Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.84%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 45.11 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.40
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Adobe Inc., Advance, Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Adobe Inc.
Advance
Apple Inc.
Blackboard Inc.
D2L Corp.
Dell Technologies Inc.
Ellucian Co. LP
Instructure Inc.
Pearson Plc
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
