Higher Education Market to grow by USD 45.11 billion | 37% growth to originate in North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global higher education market size is expected to increase by USD 45.11 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 13.40% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.84% during the forecast period. The report offers accurate predictions on the future market scenarios, YOY growth rates through 2025, and the trends and drivers impacting the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Higher Education Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global higher education market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of regional and international players occupying the competitive landscape. These players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market.

Adobe Inc., Advance, Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are among some of the dominant players in the market. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growth of internationalization in the education sector will create significant opportunities for market players. However, the increasing cost of higher education will restrict their growth.

Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Geography

By product, the software segment will account for the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period. The surging demand for cloud-based classroom management system software among end-users will be driving the growth of the segment.

Similarly, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 37% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as increasing investments in the latest technologies by higher educational institutions, endorsement of the use of adaptive learning in colleges, and new contracts and agreements among vendors. The US is the key market for higher education in North America.

The higher education market report covers the following areas:

Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist higher education market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the higher education market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the higher education market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of higher education market vendors

Higher Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.84% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 45.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Advance, Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

