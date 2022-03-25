U.S. markets open in 7 hours 8 minutes

Higher Education Market to grow by USD 45.11 billion | 37% growth to originate in North America | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global higher education market size is expected to increase by USD 45.11 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 13.40% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.84% during the forecast period. The report offers accurate predictions on the future market scenarios, YOY growth rates through 2025, and the trends and drivers impacting the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Higher Education Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Higher Education Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Know more about the scope of the report.

The global higher education market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of regional and international players occupying the competitive landscape. These players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market.

Adobe Inc., Advance, Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are among some of the dominant players in the market. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growth of internationalization in the education sector will create significant opportunities for market players. However, the increasing cost of higher education will restrict their growth.

Explore successful business strategies adopted by vendors and the factors influencing their growth.
Read Our Free Sample

Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

By product, the software segment will account for the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period. The surging demand for cloud-based classroom management system software among end-users will be driving the growth of the segment.

Similarly, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 37% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as increasing investments in the latest technologies by higher educational institutions, endorsement of the use of adaptive learning in colleges, and new contracts and agreements among vendors. The US is the key market for higher education in North America.

The higher education market report covers the following areas:

Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist higher education market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the higher education market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the higher education market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of higher education market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

Online Higher Education Market in US by Subjects and Courses - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Higher Education Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.84%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 45.11 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.40

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Advance, Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Advance

  • Apple Inc.

  • Blackboard Inc.

  • D2L Corp.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Ellucian Co. LP

  • Instructure Inc.

  • Pearson Plc

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/higher-education-market-to-grow-by-usd-45-11-billion--37-growth-to-originate-in-north-america--technavio-301510054.html

SOURCE Technavio

