Higher education market size to grow by USD 63368.82 Million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·21 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global higher education market as a part of the global education services market. The parent market, the global education services market, covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The global higher education market size is estimated to increase by USD 63,368.82 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.49%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Higher Education Market 2023-2027

Global higher education market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global higher education market – Vendor analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global higher education market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer higher education in the market are Adobe Inc., Advance HE, Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Class Technologies Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, Fujitsu Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SMART Technologies ULC, and Xerox Holdings Corp. and others.
The global higher education market is at its growing stage. This implies that the advent of changes in educational content delivery methods, the emergence of new higher education institutes, and the growth of internationalization in the education sector characterize the market in focus.

Vendor offerings -

  • Adobe Inc.: The company offers higher education solutions such as Creative Cloud.

  • Apple Inc.: The company offers higher education solutions through Macbook Pro, iPad Pro and Apple Pencil.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers higher education solutions such as digital learning and digital campus.

  • Class Technologies Inc.: The company offers higher education solutions such as Blackboard for Higher Education.

  • D2L Corp.: The company offers higher education solutions such as Brightspace Learning Management System.

Global higher education market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (software and hardware), end-user (private colleges, state universities, and community colleges), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth of the software segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The demand for varied higher education software has increased due to the higher education institutions' shift in emphasis toward active learning strategies and changes in the ways that educational content is delivered. The market for higher education is also experiencing a surge in demand for cloud-based classroom management system software. This is due to the software's simple interaction with the current LMS and other supporting programs like CMS. Additionally, it is anticipated that during the forecast period, international providers of technologies including learning analytics, gamification solutions, assessment tools, and content creation would expand and seize the opportunity.

Geography overview
By geography, the global higher education market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global higher education market.

  • North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Due to the increasing need for effective and high-quality education in the regions, North America currently controls the majority of the global higher education industry. As learning is becoming increasingly popular, higher education institutions are investing in modern technology to help students study better and allow access to content from anywhere at any time. All such factors are contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

Global higher education market Market dynamics

Leading Drivers - One of the key factors driving the higher education market growth is the advent of changes in educational content delivery methods. New educational technologies are now being used as colleges and universities invest more in hardware and software. There is a rise of new forms of content distribution methods that involve new technology such as gamification-supported flipped classrooms and active learning. With the use of these innovative techniques, learning can become more engaging for students. These factors are likely to stimulate the growth of the global higher education market during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The growing emphasis on technology-based course delivery is the primary trend in the global higher education market. There is an emergence of new models of higher education partnerships such as transitional education (TNE). TNE  refers to the education given in a nation other than the one where the institution awarding the degree is headquartered. TNE is carried out in several ways, including through twinning programs, remote learning, articulation programs, franchising agreements, and branch campuses. TNE is expanding as a result of the rising desire among students to earn a foreign degree without leaving their home country. The total number of tertiary enrollments and student mobility rates are two factors that will affect the market potential for TNE in the future.

Major challenges - The rise in the cost of higher education is one of the key challenges hindering the higher education market growth. Potential customers, including students, are starting to become disinterested as the expense of higher education rises. Compared to public universities, private institutions have significantly high tuition fees. The value and advantages of a college degree are not sufficiently weighed against the cost increase. Students are reluctant to attend college because there are fewer opportunities for well-paying employment. Many recent grads are jobless and burdened with large student loan debt worldwide. Additionally, the surge in student loan debt and the essentially flat pay growth are contributing to the student debt crisis among young adults. As a result, the number of low-income students enrolling in higher education is drastically declining.

What are the key data covered in this higher education market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the higher education market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the higher education market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the higher education market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of higher education market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education by Product, Delivery mode, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The alternative credentials market for the higher education market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,275.05 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (non-credit training courses, non-credit certificate programs, digital badges, competency-based education, and boot camps), delivery mode (online, blended, and face-to-face), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market by Product, Method, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The k-12 testing and assessment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,895.67 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (curriculum-based testing and non-curriculum-based testing), method (blended method, online method, and traditional method), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Higher Education Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.49%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 63368.82 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

13.96

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Advance HE, Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Class Technologies Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, Fujitsu Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SMART Technologies ULC, and Xerox Holdings Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global higher education market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Private colleges - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 State universities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Community colleges - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 12.4 Advance HE

  • 12.5 Apple Inc.

  • 12.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 12.7 Class Technologies Inc.

  • 12.8 D2L Corp.

  • 12.9 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 12.10 Educomp Solutions Ltd.

  • 12.11 Ellucian Co. LP

  • 12.12 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 12.13 Instructure Holdings Inc.

  • 12.14 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.15 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.16 Pearson Plc

  • 12.17 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

  • The global education services market is at a crossroads with the positive impact of technological advances such as online education, the implementation of AR and VR in teaching methods, and the use of interactive whiteboards. On the other hand, data and security issues and low digital literacy rates are having a negative impact on the growth of the market. The combined impact of these factors will lead to high growth in the global education services market.

  • education: Includes technical education, language learning, test preparation services, tutoring services, makerspaces, vocational training, and distance learning courses and certifications

  • emphasis on mobile learning: The increasing use of smartphones is encouraging education service providers to introduce mobile learning modules. Mobile learning has several advantages, such as flexibility and convenience. Therefore, users can schedule and complete the course/training according to their convenience. Mobile learning is also an experience of personalized learning as users can take training as per their requirements.

  • digital literacy rates: Educational hardware and software have not been realized in tandem with the availability of trained staff in educational institutions. Institutions find it difficult to integrate technology into business processes. This is because of the inability of the faculty and administrators to understand applications and optimal use. The deployment of these applications alone by colleges and universities is not enough.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Higher Education Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/higher-education-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-63368-82-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301706256.html

SOURCE Technavio

