Higher education market size to grow by USD 63368.82 Million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global higher education market as a part of the global education services market. The parent market, the global education services market, covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The global higher education market size is estimated to increase by USD 63,368.82 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.49%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Higher Education Market 2023-2027

Global higher education market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global higher education market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global higher education market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer higher education in the market are Adobe Inc., Advance HE, Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Class Technologies Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, Fujitsu Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SMART Technologies ULC, and Xerox Holdings Corp. and others.

The global higher education market is at its growing stage. This implies that the advent of changes in educational content delivery methods, the emergence of new higher education institutes, and the growth of internationalization in the education sector characterize the market in focus.

Vendor offerings -

Adobe Inc.: The company offers higher education solutions such as Creative Cloud.

Apple Inc.: The company offers higher education solutions through Macbook Pro, iPad Pro and Apple Pencil.

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers higher education solutions such as digital learning and digital campus.

Class Technologies Inc.: The company offers higher education solutions such as Blackboard for Higher Education.

D2L Corp.: The company offers higher education solutions such as Brightspace Learning Management System.

Global higher education market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (software and hardware), end-user (private colleges, state universities, and community colleges), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the software segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The demand for varied higher education software has increased due to the higher education institutions' shift in emphasis toward active learning strategies and changes in the ways that educational content is delivered. The market for higher education is also experiencing a surge in demand for cloud-based classroom management system software. This is due to the software's simple interaction with the current LMS and other supporting programs like CMS. Additionally, it is anticipated that during the forecast period, international providers of technologies including learning analytics, gamification solutions, assessment tools, and content creation would expand and seize the opportunity.

Geography overview

By geography, the global higher education market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global higher education market.

North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Due to the increasing need for effective and high-quality education in the regions, North America currently controls the majority of the global higher education industry. As learning is becoming increasingly popular, higher education institutions are investing in modern technology to help students study better and allow access to content from anywhere at any time. All such factors are contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

Global higher education market – Market dynamics



Leading Drivers - One of the key factors driving the higher education market growth is the advent of changes in educational content delivery methods. New educational technologies are now being used as colleges and universities invest more in hardware and software. There is a rise of new forms of content distribution methods that involve new technology such as gamification-supported flipped classrooms and active learning. With the use of these innovative techniques, learning can become more engaging for students. These factors are likely to stimulate the growth of the global higher education market during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The growing emphasis on technology-based course delivery is the primary trend in the global higher education market. There is an emergence of new models of higher education partnerships such as transitional education (TNE). TNE refers to the education given in a nation other than the one where the institution awarding the degree is headquartered. TNE is carried out in several ways, including through twinning programs, remote learning, articulation programs, franchising agreements, and branch campuses. TNE is expanding as a result of the rising desire among students to earn a foreign degree without leaving their home country. The total number of tertiary enrollments and student mobility rates are two factors that will affect the market potential for TNE in the future.

Major challenges - The rise in the cost of higher education is one of the key challenges hindering the higher education market growth. Potential customers, including students, are starting to become disinterested as the expense of higher education rises. Compared to public universities, private institutions have significantly high tuition fees. The value and advantages of a college degree are not sufficiently weighed against the cost increase. Students are reluctant to attend college because there are fewer opportunities for well-paying employment. Many recent grads are jobless and burdened with large student loan debt worldwide. Additionally, the surge in student loan debt and the essentially flat pay growth are contributing to the student debt crisis among young adults. As a result, the number of low-income students enrolling in higher education is drastically declining.

What are the key data covered in this higher education market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the higher education market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the higher education market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the higher education market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of higher education market vendors

Higher Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 63368.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Advance HE, Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Class Technologies Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, Fujitsu Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SMART Technologies ULC, and Xerox Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The global education services market is at a crossroads with the positive impact of technological advances such as online education, the implementation of AR and VR in teaching methods, and the use of interactive whiteboards. On the other hand, data and security issues and low digital literacy rates are having a negative impact on the growth of the market. The combined impact of these factors will lead to high growth in the global education services market.

education: Includes technical education, language learning, test preparation services, tutoring services, makerspaces, vocational training, and distance learning courses and certifications

emphasis on mobile learning: The increasing use of smartphones is encouraging education service providers to introduce mobile learning modules. Mobile learning has several advantages, such as flexibility and convenience. Therefore, users can schedule and complete the course/training according to their convenience. Mobile learning is also an experience of personalized learning as users can take training as per their requirements.

digital literacy rates: Educational hardware and software have not been realized in tandem with the availability of trained staff in educational institutions. Institutions find it difficult to integrate technology into business processes. This is because of the inability of the faculty and administrators to understand applications and optimal use. The deployment of these applications alone by colleges and universities is not enough.

