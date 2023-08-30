Higher Food Prices And Housing Costs Have Worked Out Well For Bill Gates And Jeff Bezos, But How Did They See It Coming?

In the complex investment landscape, tech titans Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos have demonstrated exceptional prowess. Their recent bets on agriculture and real estate may appear to diverge from their usual tech-centric investments. However, the subsequent success raises a compelling question: What did they see that others didn’t?

The Tech Titan’s Earthy Bet

Bill Gates drew media attention with his substantial acquisitions of U.S. farmland. Contrary to rumors suggesting he owned most of the country’s farmland, his holdings are approximately 242,000 acres – about 0.03% of the total farmland in the U.S.

Dispelling the theory that he aimed to control the food supply, Gates, during an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit, commented, "I own less than 1/4000 of the farmland in the US. I have invested in these farms to make them more productive and create more jobs. There isn’t some grand scheme involved – in fact, all these decisions are made by a professional investment team."

That team’s choices seem validated. Rising food costs have caused a surge in farmland prices and the value of Gate's portfolio. Data from the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service shows that cropland values rose over 33% from 2020 to 2022, with cash rents increasing by 11.5%.

Check out:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. With as little as $100, average investors are becoming landlords thanks to this Jeff Bezos-backed startup.

Elon Musk has reportedly bought 6,000 acres of land just outside of Austin. Here’s how to invest in the city’s growth before he floods it with new tech workers.

Bezos' Big Bet on Bite-sized Real Estate

Jeff Bezos’ property purchases, like his $68 million home in Florida’s "Billionaire Bunker," have made headlines. Equally notable is his investment in a Seattle-based startup offering fractional ownership of rental homes for as low as $100.

While the concept was then untested and low interest rates made property buying accessible for many, home prices began to skyrocket and inflation caused the Fed to start on its path of interest rate hikes. Now, just a little over two years after Bezos' initial investment, fractional ownership is one of the only options left for those that can no longer afford to purchase a home of their own.

Story continues

The Bezos-backed platform has already fractionalized and funded 297 properties with a value of more than $110 million.

How Did These Two See It Coming?

Gates’ and Bezos’ investment triumphs aren’t mere coincidence. They result from a blend of:

Capital: With immense wealth, they can swiftly seize opportunities, acting before many even contemplate the decision.



Expertise: Behind each billionaire’s choice is a team of top-tier financial and investment advisors. Their market insights are unparalleled.



Innate Business Acumen: Their foundational success, from spotting market gaps to innovating, means they’re primed to replicate these successes in varying sectors.



While the saying, ‘It takes money to make money,’ has some validity, for these billionaires, it also requires foresight, insight and a distinctive aptitude for spotting potential ahead of the curve.

Read next:

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Higher Food Prices And Housing Costs Have Worked Out Well For Bill Gates And Jeff Bezos, But How Did They See It Coming? originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.