Higher rates will pressure European company, bank ratings - S&P

Reuters
·1 min read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Higher interest rates in Europe will put pressure on the credit ratings of the region's companies and banks, S&P Global said on Tuesday.

"The trend in credit quality is turning negative for corporates, especially for speculative-grade issuers, as financing conditions tighten," the rating firm said in a new report.

"Real estate remains one of the most exposed sectors. For European banks, while asset quality deterioration will emerge, credit losses are expected to only normalize," the report added.

S&P forecast that European speculative-grade defaults will increase gradually and reach 3.75% by June 2024 from 3.4% in August. (Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)