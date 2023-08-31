What Is the Highest Income Level for SNAP Payments in September 2023?

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Millions of low-income Americans rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to afford nutritious foods. SNAP is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but individual states and territories administer the program. Basic eligibility rules apply in most states, but a few states have different income requirements to be eligible for the program.

According to the USDA, you may be able to get SNAP benefits if you are:

Working for low wages or working part-time.

Unemployed.

Receiving public assistance payments.

Elderly or disabled and are low-income.

Homeless.

SNAP Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible for SNAP, your household may have to meet:

Gross and net income limits.

Resource limits.

Work requirements, but not all groups are subject to these requirements.

According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), the amount of benefits you can get is based on the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan, which is an estimate of how much it costs to buy food to prepare a nutritious meal at home at a low cost. This typically changes every year on Oct. 1 to keep up with inflation.

If your household is eligible for SNAP, the amount you receive each month depends on the number of people in your household and how much monthly income is left after certain expenses are deducted.

Maximum Income Limits for SNAP

Income limits for SNAP are largely based on the federal poverty level. Gross monthly income — household income before the program’s deductions are applied — must be at or below 130% of the poverty line. Some states, such as Alaska and Hawaii, have higher maximum limits.

The USDA FNS has already released its SNAP income eligibility standards for Oct. 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024, which will be higher to support a basic living standard.

Here is the gross monthly income limit for U.S. households at 130% of the poverty level for September 2023 before the new income eligibility standards take effect the next month:

Household Size 48 States, D.C., Guam and Virgin Islands Alaska Hawaii 1 $1,473 $1,841 $1,694 2 $1,984 $2,480 $2,282 3 $2,495 $3,119 $2,870 4 $3,007 $3,759 $3,458 5 $3,518 $4,398 $4,047 6 $4,029 $5,037 $4,635 7 $4,541 $5,676 $5,223 8 $5,052 $6,315 $5,811 Each additional member $512 $640 $589

