Here’s the Highest-Paid Job in Every State

Eva-Katalin / iStock.com

While many people take on jobs for reasons other than purely money, salary is a determining factor for most people. Salaries on paper don’t necessarily reflect the actual purchasing power of that income, though, as cost of living varies widely from state to state.

Read Next: The 5 Levels of Wealth and How To Get There

Explore More: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

However, taking a long look at the highest-paid profession in your area can tell you a lot about what really matters to people and what opportunities are best available in a given state or region.

To find the most lucrative jobs across America, GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) May 2022 employment and wage data to find the highest-paying job in every state in terms of annual median wage.

However, one pattern that immediately emerges is that a few jobs top those lists in every state. So, to give a better sense of how each state differs from each other, this study omits healthcare professionals and chief executive officers. Find out what profession earns top dollar in your state.

LaylaBird / Getty Images

Alabama: Natural Sciences Managers

Salary: $156,030

Total employment: 220

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

Find Out: Here’s the Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age

Learn More: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Ferran Traité Soler / Getty Images

Alaska: Personal Financial Advisors

Salary: $229,730

Total employment: 160

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: None

Be Aware: 6 Industries That Won’t Exist by 2040

©Shutterstock.com

Arizona: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

Salary: $215,530

Total employment: 2,190

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

wmiami / Getty Images

Arkansas: Health Specialties Teachers, Postsecondary

Salary: $150,960

Total employment: 1,960

Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Story continues

Rathke / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

Salary: $252,110

Total employment: 9,670

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Nomad / Getty Images

Colorado: Athletes and Sports Competitors

Salary: $213,540

Total employment: 360

Education requirement: None

Work experience requirement: No formal educational credential

Discover More: 7 Creative Sources of Passive Income To Consider in 2024

FG Trade / Getty Images

Connecticut: Commercial Pilots

Salary: $198,120

Total employment: 280

Education requirement: Postsecondary nondegree award

Work experience requirement: None

baranozdemir / iStock.com

Delaware: Computer and Information Systems Managers

Salary: $195,140

Total employment: 1,820

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: Five years or more

PamelaJoeMcFarlane / Getty Images

Washington, D.C.: Lawyers

Salary: $226,510

Total employment: 33,610

Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

Work experience requirement: None

©Shutterstock.com

Florida: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

Salary: $270,720

Total employment: 6,550

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Read More: Net Worth Floridians: How Much to Be Poor, Middle-Class, or Rich in Florida

©Shutterstock.com

Georgia: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

Salary: $217,820

Total employment: Data not available

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

RichLegg / Getty Images

Hawaii: Judges, Magistrate Judges and Magistrates

Salary: $203,050

Total employment: 120

Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

©Shutterstock.com

Idaho: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

Salary: $209,580

Total employment: 260

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

dcdebs / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

Salary: $221,580

Total employment: 6,570

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Find Out: Ramit Sethi: 5 Easy Steps To Getting Rich in 2024

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock.com

Indiana: Athletes and Sports Competitors

Salary: $702,270

Total employment: 310

Education requirement: No formal education required

Work experience requirement: None

G Tipene / Shutterstock.com

Iowa: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

Salary: $168,280

Total employment: 80

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

skynesher / iStock.com

Kansas: Architectural and Engineering Managers

Salary: $150,240

Total employment: 1,500

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

Kinwun / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky: Nuclear Engineers

Salary: $193,040

Total employment: 40

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: None

Learn More: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

vm / Getty Images

Louisiana: Architectural and Engineering Managers

Salary: $163,530

Total employment: Data not available

Education requirement: Bachelor’s Degree

Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

FG Trade / Getty Images

Maine: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

Salary: $150,310

Total employment: 40

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Image Source / Getty Images

Maryland: Judges, Magistrate Judges and Magistrates

Salary: $171,970

Total employment: 530

Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

JohnnyGreig / Getty Images

Massachusetts: Natural Sciences Managers

Salary: $227,460

Total employment: 6,250

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

Discover More: How Much Money Do Americans Have in Their Bank Accounts in 2024?

Lukas Wunderlich / Getty Images

Michigan: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

Salary: $236,970

Total employment: Data not available

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Adene Sanchez / Getty Images

Minnesota: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

Salary: $174,070

Total employment: Data not available

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

asiseeit / Getty Images

Mississippi: Health Specialties Teachers, Postsecondary

Salary: $157,160

Total employment: 1,580

Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

©Shutterstock.com

Missouri: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

Salary: $217,730

Total employment: 210

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Try This: 26 Ways To Make $1,000 Fast — In a Week or Less

chee gin tan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana: Personal Financial Advisors

Salary: $146,800

Total employment: 740

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: None

Image Source / Getty Images/Vetta

Nebraska: Judges, Magistrate Judges and Magistrates

Salary: $177,020

Total employment: 120

Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

PR Image Factory / Shutterstock.com

Nevada: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

Salary: $193,240

Total employment: 1,360

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

SolStock / Getty Images

New Hampshire: Natural Sciences Managers

Salary: $166,870

Total employment: 210

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

For You: 6 Ways To Build Wealth in Less Than Five Years

chee gin tan / Getty Images

New Jersey: Petroleum Engineers

Salary: $208,980

Total employment: 120

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: None

©iStock.com

New Mexico: Architectural and Engineering Managers

Salary: $191,880

Total employment: 1,530

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

TommL / Getty Images

New York: Sales Managers

Salary: $231,380

Total employment: 28,870

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

SolStock / Getty Images

North Carolina: Natural Sciences Managers

Salary: $179,310

Total employment: 4,390

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

Find Out: How I Make $5,000 a Month in Passive Income Doing Just 10 Hours of Work a Year

Pattanaphong Khuankaew / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota: Judges, Magistrate Judges and Magistrates

Salary: $165,180

Total employment: 90

Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio: Athletes and Sports Competitors

Salary: $648,120

Total employment: 530

Education requirement: No formal education

Work experience requirement: None

Daniel Balakov / Getty Images

Oklahoma: Architectural and Engineering Managers

Salary: $153,730

Total employment: 1,880

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon: Computer and Information Research Scientists

Salary: $189,910

Total employment: 540

Education requirement: Master’s degree

Work experience requirement: None

Check Out: Get Paid To Listen to Music: 10 Proven Ways

domin_domin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania: Physicists

Salary: $195,160

Total employment: 320

Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

Work experience requirement: None

dcdebs / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island: Judges, Magistrate Judges and Magistrates

Salary: $203,060

Total employment: 110

Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

skynesher / Getty Images

South Carolina: Law Teachers, Postsecondary

Salary: $186,120

Total employment: 60

Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota: Computer Network Architects

Salary: $156,870

Total employment: 780

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

Learn More: Grant Cardone: Here’s How To Become Rich If You’re Earning an Average Salary

vectorfusionart / Shutterstock.com

Tennessee: Lawyers

Salary: $149,050

Total employment: 8,830

Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

Work experience requirement: None

FG Trade / Getty Images

Texas: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

Salary: $212,940

Total employment: 9,190

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

skynesher / Getty Images

Utah: Computer and Information Systems Managers

Salary: $154,420

Total employment: 6,090

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

adamkaz / Getty Images

Vermont: Judges, Magistrate Judges and Magistrates

Salary: $144,160

Total employment: 60

Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

Try This: 10 Ways to Double Your Income With ChatGPT

©Shutterstock.com

Virginia: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

Salary: $209,730

Total employment: 2,950

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

DaveAlan / Getty Images

Washington: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

Salary: $278,260

Total employment: 3,970

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / Getty Images

West Virginia: Sales Engineers

Salary: $186,950

Total employment: 160

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: None

domin_domin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin: Physicists

Salary: $166,000

Total employment: 150

Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

Work experience requirement: None

Check Out: 30 Best Games That Pay Real Money in 2024

©Shutterstock.com

Wyoming: Sales Managers

Salary: $146,350

Total employment: 130

Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

To find the highest-paying job in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed each state’s occupational employment and wage statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the annual average salary, total employment and job title for the highest-salaried job in each state. Healthcare professions and chief executive professions were removed for the second rating to find professions outside of the typical highest earning professions. Once each job and resulting data were sourced, the educational requirement and work experience were also sourced for each job from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Requirements Survey as supplemental information. All data has been collected and is up to date as of Feb. 5, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Highest-Paid Job in Every State