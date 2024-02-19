Advertisement
Here's the Highest-Paid Job in Every State

1
Jordan Rosenfeld
·9 min read
While many people take on jobs for reasons other than purely money, salary is a determining factor for most people. Salaries on paper don’t necessarily reflect the actual purchasing power of that income, though, as cost of living varies widely from state to state.

However, taking a long look at the highest-paid profession in your area can tell you a lot about what really matters to people and what opportunities are best available in a given state or region.

To find the most lucrative jobs across America, GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) May 2022 employment and wage data to find the highest-paying job in every state in terms of annual median wage.

However, one pattern that immediately emerges is that a few jobs top those lists in every state. So, to give a better sense of how each state differs from each other, this study omits healthcare professionals and chief executive officers. Find out what profession earns top dollar in your state.

Alabama: Natural Sciences Managers

  • Salary: $156,030

  • Total employment: 220

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

Alaska: Personal Financial Advisors

  • Salary: $229,730

  • Total employment: 160

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: None

Arizona: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

  • Salary: $215,530

  • Total employment: 2,190

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Arkansas: Health Specialties Teachers, Postsecondary

  • Salary: $150,960

  • Total employment: 1,960

  • Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

California: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

  • Salary: $252,110

  • Total employment: 9,670

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Colorado: Athletes and Sports Competitors

  • Salary: $213,540

  • Total employment: 360

  • Education requirement: None

  • Work experience requirement: No formal educational credential

Connecticut: Commercial Pilots

  • Salary: $198,120

  • Total employment: 280

  • Education requirement: Postsecondary nondegree award

  • Work experience requirement: None

Delaware: Computer and Information Systems Managers

  • Salary: $195,140

  • Total employment: 1,820

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: Five years or more

Washington, D.C.: Lawyers

  • Salary: $226,510

  • Total employment: 33,610

  • Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

  • Work experience requirement: None

Florida: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

  • Salary: $270,720

  • Total employment: 6,550

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Georgia: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

  • Salary: $217,820

  • Total employment: Data not available

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Hawaii: Judges, Magistrate Judges and Magistrates

  • Salary: $203,050

  • Total employment: 120

  • Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

  • Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

Idaho: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

  • Salary: $209,580

  • Total employment: 260

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Illinois: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

  • Salary: $221,580

  • Total employment: 6,570

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Indiana: Athletes and Sports Competitors

  • Salary: $702,270

  • Total employment: 310

  • Education requirement: No formal education required

  • Work experience requirement: None

Iowa: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

  • Salary: $168,280

  • Total employment: 80

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Kansas: Architectural and Engineering Managers

  • Salary: $150,240

  • Total employment: 1,500

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

Kentucky: Nuclear Engineers

  • Salary: $193,040

  • Total employment: 40

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: None

Louisiana: Architectural and Engineering Managers

  • Salary: $163,530

  • Total employment: Data not available

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s Degree

  • Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

Maine: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

  • Salary: $150,310

  • Total employment: 40

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Maryland: Judges, Magistrate Judges and Magistrates

  • Salary: $171,970

  • Total employment: 530

  • Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

  • Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

Massachusetts: Natural Sciences Managers

  • Salary: $227,460

  • Total employment: 6,250

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

Michigan: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

  • Salary: $236,970

  • Total employment: Data not available

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Minnesota: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

  • Salary: $174,070

  • Total employment: Data not available

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Mississippi: Health Specialties Teachers, Postsecondary

  • Salary: $157,160

  • Total employment: 1,580

  • Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Missouri: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

  • Salary: $217,730

  • Total employment: 210

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Montana: Personal Financial Advisors

  • Salary: $146,800

  • Total employment: 740

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: None

Nebraska: Judges, Magistrate Judges and Magistrates

  • Salary: $177,020

  • Total employment: 120

  • Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

  • Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

Nevada: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

  • Salary: $193,240

  • Total employment: 1,360

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

New Hampshire: Natural Sciences Managers

  • Salary: $166,870

  • Total employment: 210

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

New Jersey: Petroleum Engineers

  • Salary: $208,980

  • Total employment: 120

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: None

New Mexico: Architectural and Engineering Managers

  • Salary: $191,880

  • Total employment: 1,530

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

New York: Sales Managers

  • Salary: $231,380

  • Total employment: 28,870

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

North Carolina: Natural Sciences Managers

  • Salary: $179,310

  • Total employment: 4,390

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

North Dakota: Judges, Magistrate Judges and Magistrates

  • Salary: $165,180

  • Total employment: 90

  • Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

  • Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

Ohio: Athletes and Sports Competitors

  • Salary: $648,120

  • Total employment: 530

  • Education requirement: No formal education

  • Work experience requirement: None

Oklahoma: Architectural and Engineering Managers

  • Salary: $153,730

  • Total employment: 1,880

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

Oregon: Computer and Information Research Scientists

  • Salary: $189,910

  • Total employment: 540

  • Education requirement: Master’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: None

Pennsylvania: Physicists

  • Salary: $195,160

  • Total employment: 320

  • Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

  • Work experience requirement: None

Rhode Island: Judges, Magistrate Judges and Magistrates

  • Salary: $203,060

  • Total employment: 110

  • Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

  • Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

South Carolina: Law Teachers, Postsecondary

  • Salary: $186,120

  • Total employment: 60

  • Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

South Dakota: Computer Network Architects

  • Salary: $156,870

  • Total employment: 780

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

Tennessee: Lawyers

  • Salary: $149,050

  • Total employment: 8,830

  • Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

  • Work experience requirement: None

Texas: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

  • Salary: $212,940

  • Total employment: 9,190

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Utah: Computer and Information Systems Managers

  • Salary: $154,420

  • Total employment: 6,090

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

Vermont: Judges, Magistrate Judges and Magistrates

  • Salary: $144,160

  • Total employment: 60

  • Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

  • Work experience requirement: 5 years or more

Virginia: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

  • Salary: $209,730

  • Total employment: 2,950

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Washington: Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

  • Salary: $278,260

  • Total employment: 3,970

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

West Virginia: Sales Engineers

  • Salary: $186,950

  • Total employment: 160

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: None

Wisconsin: Physicists

  • Salary: $166,000

  • Total employment: 150

  • Education requirement: Doctoral or professional degree

  • Work experience requirement: None

Wyoming: Sales Managers

  • Salary: $146,350

  • Total employment: 130

  • Education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

  • Work experience requirement: Less than 5 years

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

To find the highest-paying job in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed each state’s occupational employment and wage statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the annual average salary, total employment and job title for the highest-salaried job in each state. Healthcare professions and chief executive professions were removed for the second rating to find professions outside of the typical highest earning professions. Once each job and resulting data were sourced, the educational requirement and work experience were also sourced for each job from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Requirements Survey as supplemental information. All data has been collected and is up to date as of Feb. 5, 2024.

