'Highest quality beef:' Mark Zuckerberg's cattle to get beer and macadamia nuts in Hawaii

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during Meta Connect event at Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California on Sept. 27, 2023.

Media mogul Mark Zuckerberg's next passion project is to revolutionize beef.

The META CEO announced on his Facebook and Instagram platforms that he is raising cattle at his ranch on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

"My goal is to create some of the highest quality beef in the world," Zuckerberg said in his post showing a picture of him dining with cooked beef. "The cattle are wagyu and angus, and they'll grow up eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch."

In Japan, cattle are occasionally given beer to help stimulate their appetite during the summer when temperature and humidity cause cows to eat less, according to beef producer Blackmore Wagyu.

'A lie': Starbucks sued over claims about ethically sourced coffee and tea

Cows to eat up to 10,000 pounds of food a year

The cattle will eat between 5,000 and 10,000 pounds of macadamia nuts a year, according to Zuckerberg.

"So that's a lot of acres of macadamia trees," Zuckerberg said in his post. "My daughters help plant the mac trees and take care of our different animals. We're still early in the journey and it's fun improving on it every season. Of all my projects, this is the most delicious."

Zuckerberg said he wants the process to be local and vertically integrated, which according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is when farming takes place inside, crops are grown as stacked layers and use artificial growing systems.

Mark Zuckerberg Hawaii home estate is now around 1,500 acres

The cattle will live in Zuckerberg's $100 million-plus estate in Kauai. The entrepreneur bought the ranch in 2014, when the estate was just 700 acres, according to Forbes. That same year, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that he bought another 110 acres of land on the island.

The estate is now about 1,500 acres, including his ranch and public beach, a sensitive subject for many of the island's residents.

Story continues

After facing scrutiny for using litigation to pressure Native Hawaiians to sell their land, Zuckerberg said he would drop the lawsuits and apologized in a 2017 op-ed published in the local Kauai newspaper.

Why is Mark Zuckerberg building a bunker?

Zuckerberg is reportedly building an an underground bunker on his Hawaiian property, according to a Wired article published in December.

The publication reported that everyone affiliated with the project, including carpenters, painters, electricians and security guards, is legally prohibited by strict nondisclosure agreements from talking about what they are building.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mark Zuckerberg shares his Hawaii cattle's diet: Beer, macadamia nuts