Treasuries Extend Recovery From CPI Selloff on Weak Retail Sales

(Bloomberg) -- The Treasury market rallied after weaker-than-expected January retail sales data bolstered the expectation that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates as soon as in June.

Yields sank across the curve, with those on short maturities returning to levels that prevailed until hotter-than-anticipated inflation data on sparked a selloff that pushed them to year-to-date highs on Tuesday. The two-year, for example, fell as much as 8 basis points to just under 4.50%. Short-term interest-rate contracts are once again fully pricing in a Fed rate cut in June, with the odds of a May cut climbing to about 40%.

US retail purchases, unadjusted for inflation, decreased 0.8% from December after a downward revision to the prior month, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. The drop was the biggest in nearly a year. So-called control-group sales — which are used to calculate gross domestic product — dropped 0.4% in January, the first decline since March.

“Rates markets seem to like the retail report,” said Jan Nevruzi, US rates strategist at NatWest Markets. “The control group in retail sales is showing weakness, which will feed into the first-quarter GDP.”

Treasuries have had a tough start to the year as economic growth has remained strong despite the highest Fed interest rates in decades. A hotter-than-expected inflation print earlier this week led markets to pare wagers on a cut before June and trim the amount of easing expected for this year to fewer than four quarter-point rate cuts from almost five a week ago.

The Bloomberg US Treasury Index fell 1.9% this year through Wednesday.

“The growth story is much stronger than people expected coming into the year,” Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed-income strategy at Nuveen Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television Wednesday. Inflation “at the margin is worse than it had been a month ago, but not materially different,” and doesn’t warrant higher yields for 10-year Treasuries, he said.

