Highgate Appoints Arash Azarbarzin As Chief Executive Officer Amidst Transformational Year

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highgate, a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company, announced today the appointment of industry pioneer, Arash Azarbarzin, as Chief Executive Officer. The pivotal hire signifies Highgate's increased focus on building a world-class team and expanding its luxury and lifestyle capabilities.

Arash Azarbarzin
Arash Azarbarzin

As CEO, Arash will collaborate with Highgate's Co-Founders and Principals to build upon the company's highly entrepreneurial culture with an emphasis on cultivating and retaining top-tier talent while simultaneously expanding relationships with esteemed industry partners. This includes a heightened focus on Highgate's Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance strategy based on Arash's expertise in sustainable, modern luxury. In this new role, Arash will also lead the development of specialized Food & Beverage and Marketing divisions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Arash as Highgate embarks on this next chapter of growth and market leadership," said Mahmood Khimji, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Highgate's Board of Directors. "Arash brings a perspective that is timely for the future of our portfolio and embodies the work ethic and creativity found at the core of Highgate's DNA. With his proven track record of mentorship and building successful hospitality destinations, he is a brilliant addition to this organization."

During a transformational year in which Highgate increased its portfolio by more than 25,000 rooms throughout the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America, coupled with a robust pipeline of key openings and acquisitions, Arash is poised to lead the company to new heights with global expansion.

Arash brings to Highgate more than 30 years of hotel leadership experience with world-class luxury brands including Four Seasons, St. Regis Hotels, SLS Hotels and W Hotels. Most recently, as Chief Executive Officer for SH Hotels & Resorts, his strategic vision and operational excellence fueled the growth and performance of the SH portfolio, comprised of 1 Hotels, Baccarat Hotels, and Treehouse Hotels brands. Arash has established a reputation as a champion of sustainability and as a visionary in the luxury lifestyle sector.

"It is a great honor to join Highgate and build upon the legacy established by the Khimji family," said Arash. "I look forward to bringing a new point of view to the already advantageous hospitality powerhouse."

Arash holds a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from United States International University and graduated from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park. In 2020, he joined the Board of Directors of the American Hotel & Lodging Association and the AMAALA Development Advisory Board.

For more information, visit Highgate.com.

ABOUT HIGHGATE
Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco, and Honolulu, with a growing Caribbean and Latin America footprint. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, London, Miami, Seattle, and Waikiki. www.highgate.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Sierra Wood / Amanda Lewis
swood@zimmerman.com
850.668.2222
The Zimmerman Agency

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highgate-appoints-arash-azarbarzin-as-chief-executive-officer-amidst-transformational-year-301382773.html

SOURCE Highgate

