Highland Copper Announces AGM Results, New Chair of the Board

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the “Company”) is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions described in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated November 8, 2022 were approved at the Company’s annual meeting of the shareholders held earlier today.



The Board of directors of the Company remains composed of eight directors: Denis Miville-Deschênes, Stephen J. Hicks, Jo Mark Zurel, Jonathan Cherry, Caroline Donally, Iain Farmer, Melanie R. Miller and David B. Tennant. In addition to the election of directors, the shareholders voted in favour of the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company and in favour of approving the Company's amended Stock Option Plan. Shareholders holding over 71.9% of the Company’s common shares issued and outstanding have voted, and all resolutions were approved with a percentage of at least 98.9%.

Following the AGM, the Company appointed Stephen J. Hicks as Chair of the Board.

Newly-appointed Chair, Stephen J. Hicks, commented: “I wish to extend my thanks to Jo Mark for his guidance this past year as Chair of the Board. While he is stepping down as Chair due to other work obligations, I appreciate his commitment to remain on the Board. I look forward to bringing my history of operating in Michigan as an asset to Highland. We have a great opportunity to develop critical copper mines in the US and I am committed to advancing this goal in 2023.”

Additional information about the directors can be found in the management proxy circular furnished to the Company’s shareholders in connection with the AGM and available on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Highland

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. Information about the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com.

