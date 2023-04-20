Highland Copper Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Copperwood Project in Michigan, USA

Highland Copper Company Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI; OTCQB: HDRSF) (“Highland” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report for its Copperwood Project on SEDAR prepared in accordance with Canadian Securities National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties (“NI 43-101”) and Form 43-101F1. The effective date of the technical report is March 6, 2023, and there are no material differences between the results announced in the Company’s March 6, 2023 news release entitled “Highland Copper Announces Updated Feasibility Study Results for its Fully Permitted Copperwood Project in Michigan, USA” and those contained in the report filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and available on the Company’s website (www.highlandcopper.com).



ABOUT HIGHLAND

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company owns the Copperwood deposit through long-term mineral leases. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the deposit and providing space for infrastructure as required. The Company has 736,363,619 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "HDRSF". More information about the Company is available on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the Company’s feasibility study, including with respect to the Company’s expectation that the Copperwood Project will be profitable with positive economics from mining and annual production. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions described in the technical report, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be relevant and reasonable in the current circumstances. By their very nature forward-looking information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding data verification procedures, known legal, political, environmental or other risks that could affect development of the Copperwood Project or its mineral resources or reserves, can be found in the technical report, which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.highlandcopper.com).

Story continues

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Denis Miville-Deschênes, President & CEO

Email: info@highlandcopper.com

Website: www.highlandcopper.com



