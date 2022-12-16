U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

The Highland Hospital Campus is Renamed The Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus

·4 min read

The renaming is in honor of the late supervisor's dedication to Alameda County health services and health care for underserved communities.

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family, friends and colleagues of the late Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan gathered at a ceremony celebrating the renaming of The Highland Hospital Campus in her honor on December 15, 2022, at what is now The Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus. The name change was approved by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors on March 29, 2022 in recognition of Supervisor Chan's life-long dedication to ensuring the highest quality health care for all Californians, especially the underserved and uninsured including immigrants, seniors, and low-income families.

The Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus dedication ceremony.
The Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus dedication ceremony.

"I had the great privilege of knowing Wilma for over 40 years, and throughout that time, she remained deeply devoted to working towards greater equity, especially when it came to accessing health care. During her tenure on the Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Chan's efforts helped ensure that our public health systems thrived and continued to serve people where there is the greatest need. It is a bittersweet moment as we memorialize her contributions to Alameda County by renaming Highland in her honor," said Alameda County Board President, Keith Carson (District 5).

"I cannot imagine a more appropriate tribute to the legacy of Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan than renaming Highland Hospital in her honor. Today's dedication is a fitting reminder of her commitment both as County Supervisor and in the State Assembly to promoting access to health care and ensuring the stability of safety net programs on behalf of all County residents." said Alameda County Supervisor, Dave Brown (District 3).

Among those who spoke in honor of Supervisor Chan's legacy at the courtyard ceremony were Alameda County Board President, Keith Carson, Supervisor Dave Brown, the County Administrator Susan S. Muranishi, Alameda Health System (AHS) Board President Dr. Taft Bhuket, AHS CEO James Jackson, General Services Agency (GSA) Director Kimberly Gasaway, Supervisor Chan's sister, May Ying Chen and her son, Daren Chan.

The Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus is Alameda Health System's level-1 trauma center, hospital, and state-of-art health care center. Supervisor Chan was a key advocate for the County's expansive $671 million three-stage renovation at Highland Hospital, which included the 2016 introduction of an acute care tower for nationally renowned inpatient care services including top-flight maternal-child health and other advanced treatment facilities. During her first term on the Board, she created the strategic plan that supported local commitment to the Alameda Health System's operations. And in 2013, Supervisor Chan brokered a deal to save another essential medical facility – San Leandro Hospital – from closure, in the process keeping open a critical emergency care facility, protecting a vital part of the County's hospital safety net, and saving hundreds of jobs.

"Supervisor Chan believed that everyone should have access to high-quality health care. She was a driving force behind health and safety-net programs that expanded access to care and a champion of Alameda Health System's mission to serve all in our community," said AHS CEO James Jackson. "I am honored to celebrate her legacy by renaming the Highland campus The Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus."

As County Supervisor and a three-term Assemblymember, Supervisor Chan devoted her professional career to authoring and promoting health care policies that serve diverse populations throughout the County and State. While in the Assembly, Supervisor Chan authored groundbreaking legislation to cover California's 800,000 uninsured children, while another bill ended the practice of hospitals overcharging uninsured and underinsured patients. During her two tenures on the Board of Supervisors, she chaired the Board's Health Committee, in doing so providing leadership on issues such as public hospital sustainability, addressing mental health disparities, enrolling children in Medi-Cal, and growing school-based health clinics in underserved communities. Supervisor Chan died tragically in November of 2021.

About Alameda Health System

Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading public integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, four ambulatory care wellness centers, four post-acute facilities and the only psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org

CONTACT:  
Eleanor Ajala
Manager, Media and Communications
Alameda Health System
(510) 421-9222
eajala@alamedahealthsystem.org

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-highland-hospital-campus-is-renamed-the-wilma-chan-highland-hospital-campus-301705447.html

SOURCE Alameda Health System

