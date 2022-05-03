U.S. markets closed

Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution

DALLAS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) ("HFRO" or the "Fund") today announced its regular monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.0770 per share. The distribution will be payable on May 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business May 24, 2022.

Highland Income Fund logo (PRNewsfoto/Highland Income Fund)
Highland Income Fund logo (PRNewsfoto/Highland Income Fund)

The Fund is a closed-end fund managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. (the "Manager"). The Fund will pursue its investment objective by investing primarily in the following categories of securities and instruments: (i) floating-rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating-rate investments; (ii) investments in securities or other instruments directly or indirectly secured by real estate (including real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), preferred equity, securities convertible into equity securities and mezzanine debt); and (iii) other instruments, including but not limited to secured and unsecured fixed-rate loans and corporate bonds, distressed securities, mezzanine securities, structured products (including but not limited to mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations and asset-backed securities), convertible and preferred securities, equities (public and private), and futures and options. The investment objective of the Fund is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital in a registered fund format. The Fund declares and pays distributions of investment income monthly.

About the Highland Income Fund

The Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) is a closed-end fund managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. For more information visit www.highlandfunds.com/income-fund/

About Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. is an SEC-registered investment adviser. It is the adviser to a suite of registered funds, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, and an exchange-traded fund. For more information visit www.highlandfunds.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Highland Income Fund carefully before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-800-357-9167 or visiting www.highlandfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Effective shortly after close of business on November 3, 2017, Highland Floating Rate Fund converted from an open-end fund to a closed-end fund, and began trading on the NYSE under the symbol HFRO on November 6, 2017. The performance data presented above for periods prior to November 3, 2017 reflects that of Class Z shares of the Fund when it was an open-end fund, HFRZX. The closed-end Fund pursues the same investment objective and strategy as it did before its conversion. The expense ratio is that of Class Z shares of the Fund prior to its conversion.

The distribution may include a return of capital. Please refer to the 19(a)-1 Source of Distribution Notice on the Highland Funds website for Section 19 notices that provide estimated amounts and sources of the fund's distributions, which should not be relied upon for tax reporting purposes.

No assurance can be given that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the Fund's shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the Fund. Therefore, the Fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Closed-End Fund Risk. The Fund is a closed-end investment company designed primarily for long-term investors and not as a trading vehicle. No assurance can be given that a shareholder will be able to sell his or her shares on the NYSE when he or she chooses to do so, and no assurance can be given as to the price at which any such sale may be affected.

Credit Risk. The Fund may invest all or substantially all of its assets in Senior Loans or other securities that are rated below investment grade and unrated Senior Loans deemed by Highland to be of comparable quality. Securities rated below investment grade are commonly referred to as "high yield securities" or "junk securities." They are regarded as predominantly speculative with respect to the issuing company's continuing ability to meet principal and interest payments. Non-payment of scheduled interest and/or principal would result in a reduction of income to the Fund, a reduction in the value of the Senior Loan experiencing non-payment and a potential decrease in the NAV of the Fund. Investments in high yield Senior Loans and other securities may result in greater NAV fluctuation than if the Fund did not make such investments.

Senior Loans Risk. The London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") is the average offered rate for various maturities of short-term loans between major international banks who are members of the British Bankers Association. LIBOR is the most common benchmark interest rate index used to make adjustments to variable-rate loans. It is used throughout global banking and financial industries to determine interest rates for a variety of financial instruments (such as debt instruments and derivatives) and borrowing arrangements. Due to manipulation allegations in 2012 and reduced activity in the financial markets that it measures, in July 2017, the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), the United Kingdom financial regulatory body, announced a desire to phase out the use of LIBOR by the end of 2021. Although the period from the FCA announcement until the end of 2021 is generally expected to be enough time for market participants to transition to the use of a different benchmark for new securities and transactions, there remains uncertainty regarding the future utilization of LIBOR and the specific replacement rate or rates. As such, the potential effect of a transition away from LIBOR on the Trust or the financial instruments utilized by the Trust cannot yet be determined. The transition process may involve, among other things, increased volatility or illiquidity in markets for instruments that currently rely on LIBOR. The transition may also result in a change in (i) the value of certain instruments held by the Trust, (ii) the cost of temporary borrowing for the Trust, or (iii) the effectiveness of related Trust transactions such as hedges, as applicable. When LIBOR is discontinued, the LIBOR replacement rate may be lower than market expectations, which could have an adverse impact on the value of preferred and debt-securities with floating or fixed-to-floating rate coupons. Any such effects of the transition away from LIBOR, as well as other unforeseen effects, could result in losses to the Trust. Since the usefulness of LIBOR as a benchmark could deteriorate during the transition period, these effects could occur prior to the end of 2021.

Real Estate Industry Risk: Issuers principally engaged in real estate industry, including real estate investment trusts, may be subject to risks similar to the risks associated with the direct ownership of real estate, including: (i) changes in general economic and market conditions; (ii) changes in the value of real estate properties; (iii) risks related to local economic conditions, overbuilding and increased competition; (iv) increases in property taxes and operating expenses; (v) changes in zoning laws; (vi) casualty and condemnation losses; (vii) variations in rental income, neighborhood values or the appeal of property to tenants; (viii) the availability of financing and (ix) changes in interest rates and leverage.

Illiquidity of Investments Risk. The investments made by the Fund may be illiquid, and consequently the Fund may not be able to sell such investments at prices that reflect the Investment Adviser's assessment of their value or the amount originally paid for such investments by the Fund.

Ongoing Monitoring Risk. On behalf of the several Lenders, the Agent generally will be required to administer and manage the Senior Loans and, with respect to collateralized Senior Loans, to service or monitor the collateral. Financial difficulties of Agents can pose a risk to the Fund.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highland-income-fund-announces-the-regular-monthly-distribution-301537926.html

SOURCE Highland Income Fund

